Illegal immigration's healthcare costs-- do “hardworking Floridians pay the price”?

The 46th governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis has not been shy about vocalizing his concerns about illegal immigration and the challenges the U.S. faces trying to support it.

Recently, DeSantis' team of top health officials wrote a letter to the head of the Florida Hospital Association to inquire about the official total costs of illegal immigration healthcare. The letter was written by Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller.

“As illegal aliens continue to cross the southern border unchecked in record numbers, hardworking Floridians pay the price, footing the bill for their medical care,” Marstiller wrote in her Thursday letter to Mary Mayhew, the CEO of the Florida Hospital Association."

As reported by Florida Politics, hospitals have until May 23 to turn over the information to the Agency for Health Care Administration. Mary Mayhew stated that the Agency for Health Care Administration is“reviewing the request and communicating with our member hospitals.”

Furthermore, Marstiller promised that once their group gets the information, “the agency will make this information publicly available on our website, providing Floridians with a clear understanding of the financial impacts of paying for government services for illegal aliens.”

Opponents of this move like democratic State Representative Nick Duran argued that while hospitals should be able to comply with this request, this is an effort to weaponize the data. He claims that the state has been assisting with illegal immigrants' healthcare for years.

In an article published on Thursday, June 11, 2009, details emerged that report the Florida Hospital Association and the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel examined 705 cases from 57 hospitals. The findings of that examination report that hospitals had more than $40 million in unpaid bills in one year from treating undocumented immigrants. The article further divulges that this is a fraction of the actual total costs.

