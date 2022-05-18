Nashville's most expensive home ever listed for sale--would you buy it?

If you happen to have $50 million dollars laying around then you're in luck! The most expensive home in Nashville has just been listed for $50 million dollars.

As reported by the New York Post, the home is a sprawling 19,811-square-foot masterpiece located on Chickering Road. Billionaire businessman, Dr. Tom Frist Jr., founded HCA Healthcare and recently listed the home for sale in the expensive neighborhood of Belle Meade in Nashville, Tennessee. That means the price per square footage is $2524.

Realtor.com details that the home has 5 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, and is 19,811 square feet on a 49.72-acre lot. The home is relatively new, having been built in 2001, and was designed by New York architects Ferguson & Shamamian. Reportedly Frist's wife passed away in 2021 and he wants to downsize.

The property details section of the listing states:

"One of the finest homes in the region designed by renowned New York architects Ferguson & Shamamian. This one of a kind home is featured in their book, City & Country Residences. Quoting Centered on colonnaded porches in front and back, the house may have an impressive presence, and the body language appears to be formal. But the house that is scaled for entertaining and steeped in regional references offers a surprisingly comfortable, even relaxed environmental reality inside. The house that commands the landscape actually invites the outside in, easing the formality with a porous indoor-outdoor attitude. Also included with this 59 acre, Belle Meade, estate is a separate 9 acre building site - separate parcel: address 1230 Chickering Road."

Anyone who buys the home will be amongst wealthy neighbors. The median real estate price is real estate price in the pricey Belle Meade is $1,761,748. In fact, this residential area is among the 15% highest income neighborhoods in America. And this neighborhood has a higher income than 99.2% of the neighborhoods in America.

Nashville residents, have you seen this home, and would you buy it? Let us know in the comments!