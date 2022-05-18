Nashville, TN

Nashville's most expensive home ever listed for sale--would you buy it?

Channelocity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7Hu2_0fiRZf3x00
(marls/Adobe Stock Images)

If you happen to have $50 million dollars laying around then you're in luck! The most expensive home in Nashville has just been listed for $50 million dollars.

As reported by the New York Post, the home is a sprawling 19,811-square-foot masterpiece located on Chickering Road. Billionaire businessman, Dr. Tom Frist Jr., founded HCA Healthcare and recently listed the home for sale in the expensive neighborhood of Belle Meade in Nashville, Tennessee. That means the price per square footage is $2524.

Realtor.com details that the home has 5 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, and is 19,811 square feet on a 49.72-acre lot. The home is relatively new, having been built in 2001, and was designed by New York architects Ferguson & Shamamian. Reportedly Frist's wife passed away in 2021 and he wants to downsize.

The property details section of the listing states:

"One of the finest homes in the region designed by renowned New York architects Ferguson & Shamamian. This one of a kind home is featured in their book, City & Country Residences. Quoting Centered on colonnaded porches in front and back, the house may have an impressive presence, and the body language appears to be formal. But the house that is scaled for entertaining and steeped in regional references offers a surprisingly comfortable, even relaxed environmental reality inside. The house that commands the landscape actually invites the outside in, easing the formality with a porous indoor-outdoor attitude. Also included with this 59 acre, Belle Meade, estate is a separate 9 acre building site - separate parcel: address 1230 Chickering Road."

Anyone who buys the home will be amongst wealthy neighbors. The median real estate price is real estate price in the pricey Belle Meade is $1,761,748. In fact, this residential area is among the 15% highest income neighborhoods in America. And this neighborhood has a higher income than 99.2% of the neighborhoods in America.

Nashville residents, have you seen this home, and would you buy it? Let us know in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 8

Published by

News stories, relationship articles, scientific discoveries and more.

Virginia Beach, VA
2841 followers

More from Channelocity

Denver, CO

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Denver, CO--is it worth the price?

(nick/Adobe Stock Images) Denver, Colorado is home to the stunning Rocky Mountains and beautiful views. This bolstering city is also full of some of the wealthiest people in the country. We found the top 5 richest neighborhoods in Denver.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Undocumented immigrant children: Texas Gov. might dispute state requirement to educate them--do you agree?

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection/WikiCommons) Texas Governor Abbott has recently suggested that he may challenge the requirement of the state to educate children brought to the country illegally.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Illegal immigration's healthcare costs-- do “hardworking Floridians pay the price”?

( pressmaster/Adobe Stock Images) The 46th governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis has not been shy about vocalizing his concerns about illegal immigration and the challenges the U.S. faces trying to support it.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Most expensive New York City neighborhoods--is the cost worth it?

(Belikova Oksana/Adobe Stock Images) New York, New York is famous for its skyline, restaurants, and eclectic people. It's also known for some of the most expensive skylines in the U.S. and is home to some of the wealthiest people in the country.

Read full story
4 comments
Fresno, CA

The richest neighborhoods of Fresno, CA--would you buy a home here?

(Matt Gush/Adobe Stock Images) California is known for its abundant coast, skyline cities, and beautiful weather. One of the biggest cities in the state is Fresno. This large California city had several predominant ethnic neighborhoods before World War II. Including Little Armenia, German Town, Little Italy, and Chinatown.

Read full story
6 comments
Georgia State

Georgia high school athletic committee bans transgender athletes--do you think this is right?

(Krakenimages.com/Adobe Stock Images) The Georgia High School Association held an executive meeting on May 4, 2022, that ultimately led to banning all transgender athletes from competing on teams that match the gender they identify with.

Read full story
198 comments
San Antonio, TX

The wealthiest neighborhoods in San Antonio, TX--are the homes worth the price?

(Corey Leopold/WikiCommons) Living in a beautiful neighborhood certainly comes with its perks. With a high-end zip code comes a certain level of prestige, but it will cost you.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas bans Instagram filters--have you been affected?

(TakipçiMatik/WikiCommons) It's no secret that millions of users flock to the social media application, Instagram to share edited photos of themselves and their everyday lives.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

The richest suburbs of Chicago, IL--would you buy a home here?

(GPA Photo Archive / Conal Gallagher/WikiCommons) The windy city is a popular destination for professionals and people raising families alike. We nailed down the richest neighborhoods in Chicago, IL. Let's take a look at what places made the list.

Read full story
26 comments
Dallas, TX

Most expensive neighborhoods in Dallas, TX--would you live here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) For many people, living in one of the wealthiest parts of Dallas, TX is beyond the realm of possibilities. However, in a city of almost 1.4 million people, that's not the case for an elite few.

Read full story
6 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Top wealthiest neighborhoods in Jacksonville, FL--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Jacksonville is Florida's youngest city. Also, Andrew Jackson the 7th President of the United States was the first military governor of the Florida Territory.

Read full story
8 comments
Charlotte, NC

Where the wealthiest people live in Charlotte, NC

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Charlotte is rich in history and began placing its roots in America before the American Revolution. In fact, after the Civil War, it became the junction of a cotton mill hub. It's now one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

FL Governor DeSantis threatens to send illegal immigrants to Biden's home state of Delaware--do you agree?

(Ajdin Kamber/Adobe Stock Images) Ron DeSantis is the Republican governor of Florida. He recently issued a statement threatening to send migrants back to Biden's home state of Delaware to combat the surge of immigrants he anticipates Florida will receive once Title 42 is lifted.

Read full story
681 comments
San Diego, CA

Top wealthiest neighborhoods in San Diego--would you live here?

(Sundry Photography/Adobe Stock Images) Some of San Diego's wealthiest neighborhoods boast oceanside views, top-tier shopping, some of the country's best restaurants, and more.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Texas Gov. Abbott sends buses of unlawful migrants back to Washington D.C.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection/WikiCommons) Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is declaring war on Biden's "open border" policies. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is officially ending Title 42, at the end of May. Title 42 was enacted during the pandemic and limited migrants' entry to the U.S. on the basis of a public health emergency.

Read full story
605 comments
Houston, TX

Richest neighborhoods in Houston, TX--would you live here?

Houston, TX is the fourth most populated city in the entire United States. Houston was given the title of the second-largest concentration of Fortune 1000 companies in the country with 49 companies in total which falls just behind New York with 72.

Read full story
9 comments
Seattle, WA

The 5 most expensive neighborhoods in Seattle

(Javani LLC/Adobe Stock Images) Seattle is a prominent city on the West Coast. In fact, Seattle opened one of the first gas stations in the world in 1907 that was at Holgate Street and Western Avenue.

Read full story

Drinking too many energy drinks can lead to health side effects

DISCLAIMER: THIS ARTICLE DOES NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. The information, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images and other material contained on this article are for informational purposes only. No material in this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this article.

Read full story
10 comments
Louisiana State

"Don’t Say Gay" bill killed by Louisiana lawmakers--should teachers be banned from discussing gender identity?

(MoiraM/Adobe Stock Images) The "Don't Say Gay" bill is actually the "Parental Rights in Education" bill. However, opponents of the proposed law have volleyed against it with their own name entitled the 'Don't Say Gay' bill. The bill largely focuses on banning teachers from lecturing about sexual orientation or gender identity. The legislative move was initially introduced in Florida by Governor De Santis.

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy