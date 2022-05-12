The wealthiest neighborhoods in San Antonio, TX--are the homes worth the price?

Living in a beautiful neighborhood certainly comes with its perks. With a high-end zip code comes a certain level of prestige, but it will cost you.

We tracked down the richest neighborhoods in San Antonio, TX and what owning a home in these areas will cost you.

#1-Cordillera Ranch

The most exclusive neighborhood in San Antonio is Cordillera Ranch. The average home price rings in at $1,086,375. Likely as no surprise, many of the residents are employed as executives, managers, and professionals.

There are plenty of professionals who live here and notably 31.8% of them enjoy the luxury of working from home. Home to the area is the elite Cordillera Ranch Country Club. This community offers access to resort-style living and gated living quarters.

#2-Olmos Park

Olmos Park is a very small stretch of land in the San Antonio area and only has around 2,180 residents. However, it's still considered one of the wealthiest suburbs in not only Texas but the U.S. The average home price is well over $700,000.

Over 90% of the workforce in this area are employed in white-collar jobs with a large majority of professionals working in the computer sector. The average income for a family of four in this area is almost half a million dollars estimated at $465,208.

#3-Terrell Hills

Considered the 377th largest community in Texas is Terrell Hills. Zillow purports that "The typical home value of homes in Terrell Hills is $879,106. This value is seasonally adjusted and only includes the middle price tier of homes. Terrell Hills home values have gone up 18.7% over the past year."

This upper-class community is largely white-collar as residents are employed in management occupations (25.15%), sales jobs (13.85%), and legal occupations (10.12%).

Over 70% of residents have their four-year degree or post-graduate degree which makes this location a wealthy and upper-class area of San Antonio.

#4-Alamo Heights

Alamo Heights is one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in all of San Antonio. The average home price is $748,041.

The population is considerably small at just around 7,000 people yet a very high majority are in white collars jobs. In fact, 96.86% of people who live here are in white-collar jobs with a focus on sales and managerial jobs. Around 8% of residents enjoy working from home which is a desirable arrangement for any working professional.

#5-Anaqua Springs Ranch

Nestled away in the northwest part of San Antonio is the 920-acre estate lot development, Anaqua Springs Ranch. This gated community of Texas features a 24-hour guarded gate, 5-acre community park, Mandatory HOA of $1,165 per year, and a gate sentry of $1,060 a year.

Anaqua Spring Ranch website described this elite living community on their homepage "With the splendor of nature's masterpiece as your guide, enter this premier, environmentally-preserved, Hill Country community and forget that you are just minutes away from the bustling city of San Antonio. Gaze across the vast landscape and enjoy the contrast of rising limestone bluffs, lush wooded valleys, and the springs and waterfalls of Leon Creek."

Homes for sale in Anaqua Springs Ranch, San Antonio, TX have a median listing home price of $1,375,000.

San Antonio residents, what do you think of this list? Do you think the homes in this area are worth the price? Let us know in the comments!