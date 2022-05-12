San Antonio, TX

The wealthiest neighborhoods in San Antonio, TX--are the homes worth the price?

Channelocity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44cqqp_0fb2pwTR00
(Corey Leopold/WikiCommons)

Living in a beautiful neighborhood certainly comes with its perks. With a high-end zip code comes a certain level of prestige, but it will cost you.

We tracked down the richest neighborhoods in San Antonio, TX and what owning a home in these areas will cost you.

#1-Cordillera Ranch

The most exclusive neighborhood in San Antonio is Cordillera Ranch. The average home price rings in at $1,086,375. Likely as no surprise, many of the residents are employed as executives, managers, and professionals.

There are plenty of professionals who live here and notably 31.8% of them enjoy the luxury of working from home. Home to the area is the elite Cordillera Ranch Country Club. This community offers access to resort-style living and gated living quarters.

#2-Olmos Park

Olmos Park is a very small stretch of land in the San Antonio area and only has around 2,180 residents. However, it's still considered one of the wealthiest suburbs in not only Texas but the U.S. The average home price is well over $700,000.

Over 90% of the workforce in this area are employed in white-collar jobs with a large majority of professionals working in the computer sector. The average income for a family of four in this area is almost half a million dollars estimated at $465,208.

#3-Terrell Hills

Considered the 377th largest community in Texas is Terrell Hills. Zillow purports that "The typical home value of homes in Terrell Hills is $879,106. This value is seasonally adjusted and only includes the middle price tier of homes. Terrell Hills home values have gone up 18.7% over the past year."

This upper-class community is largely white-collar as residents are employed in management occupations (25.15%), sales jobs (13.85%), and legal occupations (10.12%).

Over 70% of residents have their four-year degree or post-graduate degree which makes this location a wealthy and upper-class area of San Antonio.

#4-Alamo Heights

Alamo Heights is one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in all of San Antonio. The average home price is $748,041.

The population is considerably small at just around 7,000 people yet a very high majority are in white collars jobs. In fact, 96.86% of people who live here are in white-collar jobs with a focus on sales and managerial jobs. Around 8% of residents enjoy working from home which is a desirable arrangement for any working professional.

#5-Anaqua Springs Ranch

Nestled away in the northwest part of San Antonio is the 920-acre estate lot development, Anaqua Springs Ranch. This gated community of Texas features a 24-hour guarded gate, 5-acre community park, Mandatory HOA of $1,165 per year, and a gate sentry of $1,060 a year.

Anaqua Spring Ranch website described this elite living community on their homepage "With the splendor of nature's masterpiece as your guide, enter this premier, environmentally-preserved, Hill Country community and forget that you are just minutes away from the bustling city of San Antonio. Gaze across the vast landscape and enjoy the contrast of rising limestone bluffs, lush wooded valleys, and the springs and waterfalls of Leon Creek."

Homes for sale in Anaqua Springs Ranch, San Antonio, TX have a median listing home price of $1,375,000.

San Antonio residents, what do you think of this list? Do you think the homes in this area are worth the price? Let us know in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

News stories, relationship articles, scientific discoveries and more.

Virginia Beach, VA
2734 followers

More from Channelocity

Fresno, CA

The richest neighborhoods of Fresno, CA--would you buy a home here?

(Matt Gush/Adobe Stock Images) California is known for its abundant coast, skyline cities, and beautiful weather. One of the biggest cities in the state is Fresno. This large California city had several predominant ethnic neighborhoods before World War II. Including Little Armenia, German Town, Little Italy, and Chinatown.

Read full story
6 comments
Georgia State

Georgia high school athletic committee bans transgender athletes--do you think this is right?

(Krakenimages.com/Adobe Stock Images) The Georgia High School Association held an executive meeting on May 4, 2022, that ultimately led to banning all transgender athletes from competing on teams that match the gender they identify with.

Read full story
173 comments
Texas State

Texas bans Instagram filters--have you been affected?

(TakipçiMatik/WikiCommons) It's no secret that millions of users flock to the social media application, Instagram to share edited photos of themselves and their everyday lives.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

The richest suburbs of Chicago, IL--would you buy a home here?

(GPA Photo Archive / Conal Gallagher/WikiCommons) The windy city is a popular destination for professionals and people raising families alike. We nailed down the richest neighborhoods in Chicago, IL. Let's take a look at what places made the list.

Read full story
26 comments
Dallas, TX

Most expensive neighborhoods in Dallas, TX--would you live here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) For many people, living in one of the wealthiest parts of Dallas, TX is beyond the realm of possibilities. However, in a city of almost 1.4 million people, that's not the case for an elite few.

Read full story
6 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Top wealthiest neighborhoods in Jacksonville, FL--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Jacksonville is Florida's youngest city. Also, Andrew Jackson the 7th President of the United States was the first military governor of the Florida Territory.

Read full story
7 comments
Charlotte, NC

Where the wealthiest people live in Charlotte, NC

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Charlotte is rich in history and began placing its roots in America before the American Revolution. In fact, after the Civil War, it became the junction of a cotton mill hub. It's now one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

FL Governor DeSantis threatens to send illegal immigrants to Biden's home state of Delaware--do you agree?

(Ajdin Kamber/Adobe Stock Images) Ron DeSantis is the Republican governor of Florida. He recently issued a statement threatening to send migrants back to Biden's home state of Delaware to combat the surge of immigrants he anticipates Florida will receive once Title 42 is lifted.

Read full story
675 comments
San Diego, CA

Top wealthiest neighborhoods in San Diego--would you live here?

(Sundry Photography/Adobe Stock Images) Some of San Diego's wealthiest neighborhoods boast oceanside views, top-tier shopping, some of the country's best restaurants, and more.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Texas Gov. Abbott sends buses of unlawful migrants back to Washington D.C.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection/WikiCommons) Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is declaring war on Biden's "open border" policies. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is officially ending Title 42, at the end of May. Title 42 was enacted during the pandemic and limited migrants' entry to the U.S. on the basis of a public health emergency.

Read full story
591 comments
Houston, TX

Richest neighborhoods in Houston, TX--would you live here?

Houston, TX is the fourth most populated city in the entire United States. Houston was given the title of the second-largest concentration of Fortune 1000 companies in the country with 49 companies in total which falls just behind New York with 72.

Read full story
9 comments
Seattle, WA

The 5 most expensive neighborhoods in Seattle

(Javani LLC/Adobe Stock Images) Seattle is a prominent city on the West Coast. In fact, Seattle opened one of the first gas stations in the world in 1907 that was at Holgate Street and Western Avenue.

Read full story

Drinking too many energy drinks can lead to health side effects

DISCLAIMER: THIS ARTICLE DOES NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. The information, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images and other material contained on this article are for informational purposes only. No material in this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this article.

Read full story
8 comments
Louisiana State

"Don’t Say Gay" bill killed by Louisiana lawmakers--should teachers be banned from discussing gender identity?

(MoiraM/Adobe Stock Images) The "Don't Say Gay" bill is actually the "Parental Rights in Education" bill. However, opponents of the proposed law have volleyed against it with their own name entitled the 'Don't Say Gay' bill. The bill largely focuses on banning teachers from lecturing about sexual orientation or gender identity. The legislative move was initially introduced in Florida by Governor De Santis.

Read full story
43 comments
Burkittsville, MD

Are you brave enough to visit the real "Blair Witch" haunted woods in Burkittsville, MD?

(icephotography/Adobe Stock Images) Every location has its own haunted stories or folklores. Films and books have even been made about these terrifying places. If you were around in 1999, you may remember The Blair Witch Project. It was a horror film about three adventurers who hike into the Black Hills near Burkittsville, Maryland, in 1994 to film a documentary about a local legend known as the Blair Witch. The three disappear, but their equipment and footage are discovered a year later. The entire film is about the recovered footage and that's the viewers' entire point of view.

Read full story
28 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania transgender woman first female four-star admiral in U.S. history

(U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/WikiCommons) Rachel Levine is the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health and former Pennsylvania Health Secretary. She is the highest-ranking transgender official in U.S. history.

Read full story
1456 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City named "Gayest City in America" by a prominent LGBTQ magazine--do you agree?

(Alessandro Biascioli/Adobe Stock Images) If you're somewhat familiar with Salt Lake City, Utah, you'll know that it's a conservative state and has quite a few religious members.

Read full story
62 comments
Greenwich, CT

Greenwich self-made billionaire ranks number 29 on Forbe's wealthiest U.S. list

Every year Forbes releases a new list of the world's wealthiest people. In fact, Elon Musk came in at the number one spot with a total net worth of $246 billion dollars. Located in the heart of Connecticut, Ray Dalio made it on the coveted list of recognized billionaires. He's estimated to be worth $22 billion dollars. Likely making him the wealthiest man in Greenwich.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston LGBT+ pride celebration coming in June--will you be there?

(infomatique/WikiCommons) Gay Pride is upon us and Houston residents are ready to celebrate. The 44th annual Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration will take place downtown at Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Houston, TX.

Read full story
72 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy