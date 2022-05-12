Texas bans Instagram filters--have you been affected?

Channelocity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDPXW_0fazViH600
(TakipçiMatik/WikiCommons)

It's no secret that millions of users flock to the social media application, Instagram to share edited photos of themselves and their everyday lives.

According to a consumer report, 1 out of 5 Americans, roughly 20 percent, who have had a social media account have used a beauty filter before posting pictures on social media. Additionally. 9 percent said they “always or nearly always” use them and 13 percent said they “often” use them.

Moreover, Dr. Magavi, in an interview with Insider explained that "Excessive time spent looking at filtered versions of themselves can adversely affect individuals' mood, sleep, and overall mental and physical wellness."

In somewhat of a shocking move, the state of Texas has moved to prohibit Texas residents from using some filters hosted on the Instagram, Facebook, and Facebook Messenger apps. Here's why Texans won't be able to use certain face-altering filters these major social media platforms anymore.

Here's Why Texas Removed Instagram Users' Access to Filters

In a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against Meta (formerly Facebook), he claims that Facebook unlawfully captures the biometric data of Texans for a commercial purpose without their consent. Additionally, the suit stipulates that the biometric identifier data wasn't destroyed in a timely manner. He claims this is in direct violation of Texas' Sec. 503.001. Capture or use of Biometric Identifier and the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Consumer Protection Act.

Furthermore, Paxton argues that Texans have been deceived by Facebook by having their most private data stolen without their knowledge.

Due to the literature on these acts, it is presumed that Facebook cannot use its facial altering software within the state.

Facebook made the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

"The technology we use to power augmented reality effects like avatars and filters is not facial recognition or any technology covered by the Texas and Illinois laws, and is not used to identify anyone.  Nevertheless, we are taking this step to prevent meritless and distracting litigation under laws in these two states based on a mischaracterization of how our features work. We remain committed to delivering AR experiences that people love, and that a diverse roster of creators use to grow their businesses, without needless friction or confusion.”

Allegedly, the Meta company advised users on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger that they would see a temporarily unavailable message if they attempted to use a filter that is no longer available. The message reads, "This effect is not available in your location error."

Illinois is also prohibiting the use of these filters for similar reasons.

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world with over 1 billion active users. Facebook purchased Instagram in 2012 for 1 billion dollars when the company only had 13 employees. Instagram now contributes $20 billion per year to Facebook's annual revenue.

Texas residents, what do you think of this new legislative move? Do you agree with this decision and have you been personally impacted by this decision? Let us know in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

News stories, relationship articles, scientific discoveries and more.

Virginia Beach, VA
2734 followers

More from Channelocity

Fresno, CA

The richest neighborhoods of Fresno, CA--would you buy a home here?

(Matt Gush/Adobe Stock Images) California is known for its abundant coast, skyline cities, and beautiful weather. One of the biggest cities in the state is Fresno. This large California city had several predominant ethnic neighborhoods before World War II. Including Little Armenia, German Town, Little Italy, and Chinatown.

Read full story
6 comments
Georgia State

Georgia high school athletic committee bans transgender athletes--do you think this is right?

(Krakenimages.com/Adobe Stock Images) The Georgia High School Association held an executive meeting on May 4, 2022, that ultimately led to banning all transgender athletes from competing on teams that match the gender they identify with.

Read full story
173 comments
San Antonio, TX

The wealthiest neighborhoods in San Antonio, TX--are the homes worth the price?

(Corey Leopold/WikiCommons) Living in a beautiful neighborhood certainly comes with its perks. With a high-end zip code comes a certain level of prestige, but it will cost you.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

The richest suburbs of Chicago, IL--would you buy a home here?

(GPA Photo Archive / Conal Gallagher/WikiCommons) The windy city is a popular destination for professionals and people raising families alike. We nailed down the richest neighborhoods in Chicago, IL. Let's take a look at what places made the list.

Read full story
26 comments
Dallas, TX

Most expensive neighborhoods in Dallas, TX--would you live here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) For many people, living in one of the wealthiest parts of Dallas, TX is beyond the realm of possibilities. However, in a city of almost 1.4 million people, that's not the case for an elite few.

Read full story
6 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Top wealthiest neighborhoods in Jacksonville, FL--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Jacksonville is Florida's youngest city. Also, Andrew Jackson the 7th President of the United States was the first military governor of the Florida Territory.

Read full story
7 comments
Charlotte, NC

Where the wealthiest people live in Charlotte, NC

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Charlotte is rich in history and began placing its roots in America before the American Revolution. In fact, after the Civil War, it became the junction of a cotton mill hub. It's now one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

FL Governor DeSantis threatens to send illegal immigrants to Biden's home state of Delaware--do you agree?

(Ajdin Kamber/Adobe Stock Images) Ron DeSantis is the Republican governor of Florida. He recently issued a statement threatening to send migrants back to Biden's home state of Delaware to combat the surge of immigrants he anticipates Florida will receive once Title 42 is lifted.

Read full story
675 comments
San Diego, CA

Top wealthiest neighborhoods in San Diego--would you live here?

(Sundry Photography/Adobe Stock Images) Some of San Diego's wealthiest neighborhoods boast oceanside views, top-tier shopping, some of the country's best restaurants, and more.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Texas Gov. Abbott sends buses of unlawful migrants back to Washington D.C.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection/WikiCommons) Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is declaring war on Biden's "open border" policies. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is officially ending Title 42, at the end of May. Title 42 was enacted during the pandemic and limited migrants' entry to the U.S. on the basis of a public health emergency.

Read full story
591 comments
Houston, TX

Richest neighborhoods in Houston, TX--would you live here?

Houston, TX is the fourth most populated city in the entire United States. Houston was given the title of the second-largest concentration of Fortune 1000 companies in the country with 49 companies in total which falls just behind New York with 72.

Read full story
9 comments
Seattle, WA

The 5 most expensive neighborhoods in Seattle

(Javani LLC/Adobe Stock Images) Seattle is a prominent city on the West Coast. In fact, Seattle opened one of the first gas stations in the world in 1907 that was at Holgate Street and Western Avenue.

Read full story

Drinking too many energy drinks can lead to health side effects

DISCLAIMER: THIS ARTICLE DOES NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. The information, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images and other material contained on this article are for informational purposes only. No material in this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this article.

Read full story
8 comments
Louisiana State

"Don’t Say Gay" bill killed by Louisiana lawmakers--should teachers be banned from discussing gender identity?

(MoiraM/Adobe Stock Images) The "Don't Say Gay" bill is actually the "Parental Rights in Education" bill. However, opponents of the proposed law have volleyed against it with their own name entitled the 'Don't Say Gay' bill. The bill largely focuses on banning teachers from lecturing about sexual orientation or gender identity. The legislative move was initially introduced in Florida by Governor De Santis.

Read full story
43 comments
Burkittsville, MD

Are you brave enough to visit the real "Blair Witch" haunted woods in Burkittsville, MD?

(icephotography/Adobe Stock Images) Every location has its own haunted stories or folklores. Films and books have even been made about these terrifying places. If you were around in 1999, you may remember The Blair Witch Project. It was a horror film about three adventurers who hike into the Black Hills near Burkittsville, Maryland, in 1994 to film a documentary about a local legend known as the Blair Witch. The three disappear, but their equipment and footage are discovered a year later. The entire film is about the recovered footage and that's the viewers' entire point of view.

Read full story
28 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania transgender woman first female four-star admiral in U.S. history

(U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/WikiCommons) Rachel Levine is the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health and former Pennsylvania Health Secretary. She is the highest-ranking transgender official in U.S. history.

Read full story
1456 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City named "Gayest City in America" by a prominent LGBTQ magazine--do you agree?

(Alessandro Biascioli/Adobe Stock Images) If you're somewhat familiar with Salt Lake City, Utah, you'll know that it's a conservative state and has quite a few religious members.

Read full story
62 comments
Greenwich, CT

Greenwich self-made billionaire ranks number 29 on Forbe's wealthiest U.S. list

Every year Forbes releases a new list of the world's wealthiest people. In fact, Elon Musk came in at the number one spot with a total net worth of $246 billion dollars. Located in the heart of Connecticut, Ray Dalio made it on the coveted list of recognized billionaires. He's estimated to be worth $22 billion dollars. Likely making him the wealthiest man in Greenwich.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston LGBT+ pride celebration coming in June--will you be there?

(infomatique/WikiCommons) Gay Pride is upon us and Houston residents are ready to celebrate. The 44th annual Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration will take place downtown at Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Houston, TX.

Read full story
72 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy