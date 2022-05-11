The richest suburbs of Chicago, IL--would you buy a home here?

The windy city is a popular destination for professionals and people raising families alike. We nailed down the richest neighborhoods in Chicago, IL. Let's take a look at what places made the list.

#1-Kenilworth

In the Chicago area, the most expensive neighborhood is by far Kenilworth. This is a very small suburb of Chicago with a population of just over 2,500 people. As of today, Kenilworth home prices are up just over 18% compared to last year which makes the median home price an astounding $2.5 million dollars. Most homes sell within 35 days in Kenilworth.

Although this area is a small part of Chicago, it's rich in history and has a great deal of pre-World War II architecture. There's an overwhelming population of white-collar professionals who live here. In fact, 97.59% of working Kenilworth residents preside in white-collar jobs.

The average household income for a family of four people is estimated to be around $422,048 which far exceeds the national average.

#2-Winnetka

Another expensive area of Chicago is the Winnetka community. Winnetka isn't just one of the most expensive places to live in the Chicago area but in the entire U.S. The average price of a home will cost you $1,292,458 which makes it 99.7% more expensive than the average home price across the U.S.

A 5,500-square-foot, new construction build here is listed on Zillow for $2,799,900. You can view the listing here.

What makes this place interesting, is its very specific diverse demographics. There are more Croatian and Irish ancestry people living here than a large majority of the neighborhoods in the nation. Whopping 1.5% of this neighborhood's residents have Croatian ancestry and 27.1% have Irish ancestry.

#3-Hinsdale

Hinsdale rings in as the third richest suburb of Chicago. The median home price is $1,952,360. Living here doesn't just mean you'll be in one of the nicest areas of Chicago, but only 0.2% of America's neighborhoods are wealthier than Hinsdale.

As if that's not reason enough to name this one of the richest suburbs of Chicago, residents' income is higher than 99.8% of areas in the U.S.

#4-Glencoe

With nearly 9,000 people living in Glencoe, it made the list as one of the most expensive places to live in Chicago. It likely comes as no surprise that 95.33% of the workforce is predominately white-collar which contributes to the high incomes of residents. Notably, there are more people who work in math and computers than 95% of the nation. Also, 11.18% of people who live here enjoy the luxury of working from home.

The average income for a family of four rings in at just around $486,356.

#5-Golf

Last but certainly not least is the Golf neighborhood. The median home price is just under 1 million dollars which makes it more expensive than 97.8% of places in Illinois.

This place made its way to the top 15% of wealthiest suburbs in the U.S. Considering the level of wealth here, it's no surprise Gold enjoys one of the lowest child poverty rates in the nation.

Chicago residents, what do you think? Would you purchase a home in one of these coveted neighborhoods or spend your money elsewhere? Let us know in the comments!