Most expensive neighborhoods in Dallas, TX--would you live here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images)

For many people, living in one of the wealthiest parts of Dallas, TX is beyond the realm of possibilities. However, in a city of almost 1.4 million people, that's not the case for an elite few.

We uncovered the wealthiest parts of Dallas, TX, and the findings may surprise you.

#1-Highland Park

At the epicenter of the hustle and bustle of metropolitan Texas is our number one most expensive residential area--HighlandPark. The median home price of Highland Park is a staggering $4,456,830.

Homes in this area are massive and priced at millions of dollars. One current listing for a home on Beverly Dr is listed at $13.5 million dollars. You can view the 10,600-square-foot home here.

With a price tag like that, it's no wonder that 89.1% of adults here have their four-year degrees.

#2- Hillcrest Estates / Forest Place Addition

The second wealthiest location in Dallas is no doubt Hillcrest Estates / Forest Place Addition. The median home costs $1,686,876, which is more expensive than 99.7% of homes in the U.S.

Given the massive amount of wealth in this area, during economic downturns, this location has suffered considerably less than other neighborhoods. It's no surprise that 81.1% of the people who live are executive professionals.

#3-University Park

The median home price for University Park is an astounding $1.7 million dollars. Affluent families flock to this area given its home to one of the top-tier school districts in the area, the Highland Park School District.

That's not at all, there are more science and math professionals in this area than 95% of the places in the US. The average family of four has a household income of $410,828 which is well above the national average.

Dallas residents, do you live in any of these areas? Do you think this list is an accurate representation of the wealthiest areas in Dallas? Let us know in the comments!

