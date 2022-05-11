Top wealthiest neighborhoods in Jacksonville, FL--would you live here?

Jacksonville is Florida's youngest city. Also, Andrew Jackson the 7th President of the United States was the first military governor of the Florida Territory.

This city is also home to some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the state.

Let's take a look at the wealthiest neighborhoods in Jacksonville, FL.

#1-AVONDALE EAST

The wealthiest neighborhood in Jacksonville is Avondale East. In Avondale East, the median real estate price is $872,670. This makes this location more expensive the 94% of all neighborhoods in the state of Florida.

The majority of this neighborhood is considered historic. Some homes were built in 1939, and in some cases, even earlier than that. However, a large number of residences were also built between 1940 and 1969.

Poverty exists in almost every corner of the country except for this upper-class residential area. 0.0% of children experience poverty in the Avondale East area. The average annual household income in Avondale Estates is $147,261, while the median household income sits at $112,050 per year.

#2-ORTEGA FOREST

The second wealthiest neighborhood on our list in Jacksonville is Ortega Forest. The median home cost is $870,677. And 96.4% of adults in Ortega Forest have completed high school, which is 6.6% higher than the national average.

This place is a key location for professional executives. It's even rated as an executive lifestyle "best choice" neighborhood for Florida by NeighborhoodScout's analysis.

#3-GIRVIN / GREENFIELD

Coming in at the third wealthiest location in Jacksonville is the Girvin/Greenfield neighborhood. The median home cost is $740,585, which makes it more expensive than 81.5% of neighborhoods in America.

Interestingly enough, this neighborhood boasts that 1.1% of its residents as have Yugoslav ancestry. That's more than most residential areas in the U.S.

Jacksonville nearly has 1 million residents and that number keeps on growing. So Jacksonville residents, what do you think of this list? Do you live in any of these areas? Let us know in the comments!