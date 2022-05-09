FL Governor DeSantis threatens to send illegal immigrants to Biden's home state of Delaware--do you agree?

Channelocity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYbzH_0fWZSc9Z00
(Ajdin Kamber/Adobe Stock Images)

Ron DeSantis is the Republican governor of Florida. He recently issued a statement threatening to send migrants back to Biden's home state of Delaware to combat the surge of immigrants he anticipates Florida will receive once Title 42 is lifted.

Title 42 was enacted during the pandemic era under the Trump administration, limiting immigrants' ability to enter the country. It was put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 but it's now being fiercely debated as a means to prevent the high number of unlawful immigrants attempting to claim asylum in the United States.

Governor DeSantis' Stance on Immigration

Desantis alleges that Biden has charted multiple secret flights of unlawful immigrants into the state. His public safety czar, Larry Keefe said, "Over 70 air charter flights [on] jetliner airliners coming from the southwest border have landed at Jacksonville International Airport."

The sunshine state Governor shared his plan of action to tackle Biden's purportedly unsecured borders and undocumented immigrants trying to enter the state of Florida in a recent statement:

"If they’re going to come here, we’ll provide buses," DeSantis said of the migrants on the flights. I will send them to Delaware and do that. If he’s not going to support the border being secure, then he should be able to have everyone there," he said."

Furthermore, DeSantis said in an interview with Tucker Carlson on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that he's looking for ways to combat the alleged unapproved flights carrying illegal immigrants to Florida. He's under the belief that many of the flights are run by contractors. He told Carlson that he's debating denying contractors their state contracts, taxing them, or finding some way to deter the flights.

The Governor of FL is following in the footsteps of Governor Abbott. The Republican Texas governor has already sent busloads of undocumented migrants to Washington, D.C. in protest of Biden's immigration policies.

Florida residents, do you agree with Governor DeSantis' approach? Let us know in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 649

Published by

News stories, relationship articles, scientific discoveries and more.

Virginia Beach, VA
2593 followers

More from Channelocity

San Antonio, TX

The wealthiest neighborhoods in San Antonio, TX--are the homes worth the price?

(Corey Leopold/WikiCommons) Living in a beautiful neighborhood certainly comes with its perks. With a high-end zip code comes a certain level of prestige, but it will cost you.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas bans Instagram filters--have you been affected?

(TakipçiMatik/WikiCommons) It's no secret that millions of users flock to the social media application, Instagram to share edited photos of themselves and their everyday lives.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

The richest suburbs of Chicago, IL--would you buy a home here?

(GPA Photo Archive / Conal Gallagher/WikiCommons) The windy city is a popular destination for professionals and people raising families alike. We nailed down the richest neighborhoods in Chicago, IL. Let's take a look at what places made the list.

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

Most expensive neighborhoods in Dallas, TX--would you live here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) For many people, living in one of the wealthiest parts of Dallas, TX is beyond the realm of possibilities. However, in a city of almost 1.4 million people, that's not the case for an elite few.

Read full story
5 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Top wealthiest neighborhoods in Jacksonville, FL--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Jacksonville is Florida's youngest city. Also, Andrew Jackson the 7th President of the United States was the first military governor of the Florida Territory.

Read full story
7 comments
Charlotte, NC

Where the wealthiest people live in Charlotte, NC

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Charlotte is rich in history and began placing its roots in America before the American Revolution. In fact, after the Civil War, it became the junction of a cotton mill hub. It's now one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Top wealthiest neighborhoods in San Diego--would you live here?

(Sundry Photography/Adobe Stock Images) Some of San Diego's wealthiest neighborhoods boast oceanside views, top-tier shopping, some of the country's best restaurants, and more.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Texas Gov. Abbott sends buses of unlawful migrants back to Washington D.C.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection/WikiCommons) Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is declaring war on Biden's "open border" policies. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is officially ending Title 42, at the end of May. Title 42 was enacted during the pandemic and limited migrants' entry to the U.S. on the basis of a public health emergency.

Read full story
591 comments
Houston, TX

Richest neighborhoods in Houston, TX--would you live here?

Houston, TX is the fourth most populated city in the entire United States. Houston was given the title of the second-largest concentration of Fortune 1000 companies in the country with 49 companies in total which falls just behind New York with 72.

Read full story
9 comments
Seattle, WA

The 5 most expensive neighborhoods in Seattle

(Javani LLC/Adobe Stock Images) Seattle is a prominent city on the West Coast. In fact, Seattle opened one of the first gas stations in the world in 1907 that was at Holgate Street and Western Avenue.

Read full story

Drinking too many energy drinks can lead to health side effects

DISCLAIMER: THIS ARTICLE DOES NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. The information, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images and other material contained on this article are for informational purposes only. No material in this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this article.

Read full story
8 comments
Louisiana State

"Don’t Say Gay" bill killed by Louisiana lawmakers--should teachers be banned from discussing gender identity?

(MoiraM/Adobe Stock Images) The "Don't Say Gay" bill is actually the "Parental Rights in Education" bill. However, opponents of the proposed law have volleyed against it with their own name entitled the 'Don't Say Gay' bill. The bill largely focuses on banning teachers from lecturing about sexual orientation or gender identity. The legislative move was initially introduced in Florida by Governor De Santis.

Read full story
43 comments
Burkittsville, MD

Are you brave enough to visit the real "Blair Witch" haunted woods in Burkittsville, MD?

(icephotography/Adobe Stock Images) Every location has its own haunted stories or folklores. Films and books have even been made about these terrifying places. If you were around in 1999, you may remember The Blair Witch Project. It was a horror film about three adventurers who hike into the Black Hills near Burkittsville, Maryland, in 1994 to film a documentary about a local legend known as the Blair Witch. The three disappear, but their equipment and footage are discovered a year later. The entire film is about the recovered footage and that's the viewers' entire point of view.

Read full story
28 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania transgender woman first female four-star admiral in U.S. history

(U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/WikiCommons) Rachel Levine is the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health and former Pennsylvania Health Secretary. She is the highest-ranking transgender official in U.S. history.

Read full story
1450 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City named "Gayest City in America" by a prominent LGBTQ magazine--do you agree?

(Alessandro Biascioli/Adobe Stock Images) If you're somewhat familiar with Salt Lake City, Utah, you'll know that it's a conservative state and has quite a few religious members.

Read full story
61 comments
Greenwich, CT

Greenwich self-made billionaire ranks number 29 on Forbe's wealthiest U.S. list

Every year Forbes releases a new list of the world's wealthiest people. In fact, Elon Musk came in at the number one spot with a total net worth of $246 billion dollars. Located in the heart of Connecticut, Ray Dalio made it on the coveted list of recognized billionaires. He's estimated to be worth $22 billion dollars. Likely making him the wealthiest man in Greenwich.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston LGBT+ pride celebration coming in June--will you be there?

(infomatique/WikiCommons) Gay Pride is upon us and Houston residents are ready to celebrate. The 44th annual Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration will take place downtown at Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Houston, TX.

Read full story
69 comments
Norfolk, VA

LGBTQ-Celebration PrideFest is coming to Hampton Roads--are you ready?

The annual PrideFest is well underway and is scheduled to hit Hampton Roads on On Saturday, June 25, 2022. Due to overwhelming rising COVID-19 cases in 2020, and a stay-at-home order enacted by Governor Ralph Northam, the 32nd annual PrideFest was canceled. The celebration was also subsequently canceled for the following year, 2021, after recognizing growing concerns about the health and safety surrounding the pandemic.

Read full story
45 comments
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke's "River of Death" is named the No. 1 best urban kayaking spot in North America

(Patriarca12/WikiCommons) Spring is turning into summer and people are ready to explore!. This year's USA Today's 10 Best 2022 People's Choice winner for the best urban kayaking spot in North America is none other than Virginia's Roanoke Rover. The breathtaking body of water beat out countless other locations and secured the number one spot on the list.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy