FL Governor DeSantis threatens to send illegal immigrants to Biden's home state of Delaware--do you agree?

Ron DeSantis is the Republican governor of Florida. He recently issued a statement threatening to send migrants back to Biden's home state of Delaware to combat the surge of immigrants he anticipates Florida will receive once Title 42 is lifted.

Title 42 was enacted during the pandemic era under the Trump administration, limiting immigrants' ability to enter the country. It was put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 but it's now being fiercely debated as a means to prevent the high number of unlawful immigrants attempting to claim asylum in the United States.

Governor DeSantis' Stance on Immigration

Desantis alleges that Biden has charted multiple secret flights of unlawful immigrants into the state. His public safety czar, Larry Keefe said, "Over 70 air charter flights [on] jetliner airliners coming from the southwest border have landed at Jacksonville International Airport."

The sunshine state Governor shared his plan of action to tackle Biden's purportedly unsecured borders and undocumented immigrants trying to enter the state of Florida in a recent statement:

"If they’re going to come here, we’ll provide buses," DeSantis said of the migrants on the flights. I will send them to Delaware and do that. If he’s not going to support the border being secure, then he should be able to have everyone there," he said."

Furthermore, DeSantis said in an interview with Tucker Carlson on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that he's looking for ways to combat the alleged unapproved flights carrying illegal immigrants to Florida. He's under the belief that many of the flights are run by contractors. He told Carlson that he's debating denying contractors their state contracts, taxing them, or finding some way to deter the flights.

The Governor of FL is following in the footsteps of Governor Abbott. The Republican Texas governor has already sent busloads of undocumented migrants to Washington, D.C. in protest of Biden's immigration policies.

