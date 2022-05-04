Drinking too many energy drinks can lead to health side effects

DISCLAIMER: THIS ARTICLE DOES NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE

The information, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images and other material contained on this article are for informational purposes only. No material in this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read in this article.

Energy drinks are a mainstay beverage for many consumers. People rely on caffeine to get through their day. Typically coffee our tea are a source of added energy fuel, but energy drinks like Monster and Red Bull exploded onto the scene and now energy drinks are a popular caffeine source.

In fact, Bang has quickly caught up to established names in the energy drink space thanks to its colorful cans and zany flavors. As of 2020, it was the number three best-selling energy drink brand in the U.S. according to Caffeine Informer. Bang isn't just flashy; it's also unique in its composition.

Jack Owoc is the CEO, CSO (Chief Scientific Officer), and founder of Bang Energy, which he established in 1993. In his own words, he writes on his website:

My mission statement was simple, to make the highest quality nutritional supplements on the market, backed by scientific research. I felt obligated to start my own supplement company and set the highest standards in manufacturing because I was tired of all the lies and deception that unscrupulous supplement companies were using to purposefully rip off consumers. "

Bang Energy drinks purportedly have zero calories, zero carbohydrates, and zero sugar but include supplements that athletes usually take like creatine and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs).

There's no denying that their zero carbs and calories formula along with BCAAs target fitness-conscious consumers. But are energy drinks really healthy for you?

Energy Drink's Impact on the Body

Energy drinks are loaded with caffeine. There's 300 mg of caffeine per serving per the company's website. The Mayo clinic recommends Up to 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine a day appears to be safe for most healthy adults. That's roughly the amount of caffeine in four cups of brewed coffee, 10 cans of cola or two "energy shot" drinks. Keep in mind that the actual caffeine content in beverages varies widely, especially among energy drinks.

For example, Super Creatine is listed on the Bang's product's ingredient panel, but it doesn't identify how much is in each serving of a Bang energy drink. Healthline claims that although creatine is one of the safest sports supplements available, taking too much is wasteful and may cause bloating and stomach discomfort. They recommend taking 3–5 grams (14 mg/pound or 30 mg/kg) daily to maintain optimal muscle stores.

However, an Insider article stated that excessive or regular consumption of energy drinks can lead to heart arrhythmias, headaches, high blood pressure, and anxiety, Popeck says.

In the US, more than 20,000 emergency room visits in 2011 were associated with energy drink use. A small 2014 review found that out of 11 patients with serious heart problems, including cardiac arrest, five reported heavy energy drink consumption.

In a study published by the Journal of the American Heart Association, they found that energy drinks significantly prolong the QTc interval and raise blood pressure. QT or QTc intervals that are long suggest abnormal effects on the myocardium.

It appears that limiting your intake of any energy drink is the key to healthy consumption. Readers, what's your energy drink of choice, and do you rely on them for your caffeine intake? Let us know in the comments!