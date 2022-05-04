"Don’t Say Gay" bill killed by Louisiana lawmakers--should teachers be banned from discussing gender identity?

The "Don't Say Gay" bill is actually the "Parental Rights in Education" bill. However, opponents of the proposed law have volleyed against it with their own name entitled the 'Don't Say Gay' bill. The bill largely focuses on banning teachers from lecturing about sexual orientation or gender identity. The legislative move was initially introduced in Florida by Governor De Santis.

Louisiana "Parental Rights in Education" Bill

The Louisiana version of the 'Don't Say Gay' bill included a clause that would not only prohibit teachers from teaching about gender identity but they'd also be prohibited from discussing their own sexual identity as well.

The bill drew widespread criticism because they suggested a ban on discussing gender would technically prohibit name prefixes such as Mrs. and Mr.

Dodie Horton, the republican representative of Louisana, drafted the bill with the specific terminology. Reportedly, in a Tuesday meeting. Rep Patrick Jefferson asked Horton if her bill would ban the use of terms like Mrs. and Mr., and Horton retorted that her bill had nothing to do with that.

Louisiana lawmakers struck down the amended part of the bill before killing the bill entirely.

Other States sign the "Parental Rights in Education" Bill into Action

Despite the controversy surrounding the proposed law, Governor De Santis signed the law into action on March 28th, 2022. Acknowledging the widespread criticism of the bill, now law, De Santis followed up with his own message:

"He also decried the widespread criticism of the law, saying if Hollywood celebrities oppose it, “I wear that like a badge of honor.”

Florida isn't the only state springing into action. Copycat bills are being introduced in states like Georgia, Ohio, Arizona, Oklahoma, Indiana, and Tennessee.

Louisiana residents, what's your take on the matter? Is this a step in the right direction for schools in your state?