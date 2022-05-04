Are you brave enough to visit the real "Blair Witch" haunted woods in Burkittsville, MD?

Every location has its own haunted stories or folklores. Films and books have even been made about these terrifying places.

If you were around in 1999, you may remember The Blair Witch Project. It was a horror film about three adventurers who hike into the Black Hills near Burkittsville, Maryland, in 1994 to film a documentary about a local legend known as the Blair Witch. The three disappear, but their equipment and footage are discovered a year later. The entire film is about the recovered footage and that's the viewers' entire point of view.

It's safe to say that film seriously terrorized a generation with its too real for comfort feeling.

The Real Blair Witch Story and Coffin Rock

As they say, perhaps the legends may be true. Located in Burkittsville sits the Black Hills Forest and Coffin Rock.

Coffin Rock is a large flat rock located in the middle of the forest. The history of this haunted place suggests that this is where a Maryland search party went missing in 1886. They were attempting to find a missing 8-year-old child named Robin Weaver. The child eventually returned back to town, however, the search party never came back.

A second search party was released to find the original search party, and what they discovered was hauntingly gruesome. The bodies of the first search party were found slain, laying on Coffin Rock disemboweled. The bodies had their hands and feet bound. When the group who discovered the butchered bodies went back to town to gather more people, they all found that the bodies had disappeared from the site. The creature or thing that did this inspired the tales of the Blair Witch.

If you think you're brave enough, you can visit this same spot and walk the same spots where this haunting occurred.

Do you plan to visit this haunted location or have you already been?