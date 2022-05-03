Salt Lake City named "Gayest City in America" by a prominent LGBTQ magazine--do you agree?

If you're somewhat familiar with Salt Lake City, Utah, you'll know that it's a conservative state and has quite a few religious members.

In fact, a large number of Utahns are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), popularly referred to as Mormons. About 55% of the state’s population are said to be members of the religion, the highest percentage in the country. Mormons make up between 34%–and 41% of Salt Lake City’s population.

Regardless of religion, Salt Lake City, the capital and most populated city of Utah, was voted the gayest city in America by the Advocate. The Advocate is a magazine that is focused on news, politics, opinion, and arts & entertainment of interest to lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, and transgendered (LGBT) people.

Gayest City in America

The Advocate reports that although Salt Lake City has a connotation with hyper-religious and conservative views, there are actually more than a half-dozen hot spots for men and women, including the eco-friendly nightclub Club Jam, The Sun Trapp, Club Try-Angles, and more. The website VisitSaltLake.com even purported that Salt lake's gay bar scene is growing, thriving, and never looking back.

A 2017 Gallup poll ranked Salt Lake as the seventh gayest city in the country. That means 4.7 percent of Salt Lake’s population identified as LGBT, making it slightly less gay than Boston (4.8 percent), but gayer than Los Angeles (4.6 percent).

In fact, Salt Lake City's former Mayor, Jackie Biskupski was the first openly gay mayor and the second female mayor in the city's history. She served from January 4, 2016 – to January 6, 2020. And served as a member of the Utah House of Representatives from the 30th district from January 1999 – to June 2011.



Salt Lake City residents, how do you feel about the title? Is it an accurate representation of your city and are you ready to celebrate Pride month in June? Let us know in the comments!