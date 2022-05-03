Houston LGBT+ pride celebration coming in June--will you be there?

Gay Pride is upon us and Houston residents are ready to celebrate.

The 44th annual Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration will take place downtown at Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Houston, TX.

Gay pride celebrations were historically established after the Stonewall riots in 1970. In the early era of the civil rights movement, LGBT+ members were not allowed to express their sexual identity freely and were condemned by much of society. In celebration of taking a stand for their civil liberties on that fateful day of the Stonewall riots, each year, on the anniversary of the riot, pride celebrations across the world take place.

Houston LGBT+ Pride

Houston festival-goers can purchase general admission tickets for $3.00, and Celebration VIP | Festival & Parade tickets for $200.00. The festival hours will run from 1 pm-6:30 pm and the parade hours will last from 7 pm-9:30 pm.

The official Pride Houston 365 Facebook page announced in April 2022 that the official theme is "The Beat Goes On."

Earlier in the month of April, the 2022 Grand Marshals were named. Pride Houston explains, "Being named a Grand Marshal of the Houston LGBT Pride Celebration® is among the highest honors bestowed by the Houston’s LGBT community. Individuals and organizations nominated for Grand Marshal have made significant achievements for LGBT rights and have made considerable contributions to the LGBT community at large."

Isabel Longoria, Travis Torrence, Juliann Losey, and Danielle Houston are this year’s Pride Houston 365 Grand Marshals. You can read about their stories and LGBT+ community contributions on the Pride Houston Grand Marshal Nominee Bio page.

In 2020, Houston Pride was canceled because of mounting concerns about COVID-19 concerns. And in 2021, the celebration was pushed to the fall.

Pride Houston lists their official sponsors on its website and notes that "Houston’s LGBT Pride Celebration is made possible by sponsors, local media, and donors." Bud Light is a platinum sponsor and Walgreens is a silver-level sponsor.

Houston residents, do you plan on attending this momentous occasion? Let us know in the comments!