Greenwich self-made billionaire ranks number 29 on Forbe's wealthiest U.S. list

Every year Forbes releases a new list of the world's wealthiest people. In fact, Elon Musk came in at the number one spot with a total net worth of $246 billion dollars.

Located in the heart of Connecticut, Ray Dalio made it on the coveted list of recognized billionaires. He's estimated to be worth $22 billion dollars. Likely making him the wealthiest man in Greenwich.

Self-Made Journey

Born in Jackson Heights in the heart of Queens, New York City. He grew up with humble beginnings. His mother was a housewife and his father was a musician. Before he turned 8 years old, his family moved to Long Island.

He took odd jobs and ended up working as a caddy at an elite golf course. He'd hear golfers talking about the blustering stock market, and took $300 of the money he'd earned and invested in $5 shares of an airline stock. He ended up tripling his investment, and as they say, the rest is history.

Dalio has a lackluster tracking record during his high school education endeavors, so he ended up attending C. W. Post College, a campus of Long Island University in nearby Brookeville.

After committing himself to his studies, and deepening his research into investment commodities, he secured admission to Harvard's graduate school. During the transition from undergraduate to graduate school, he worked on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). During his time with the NYSE, he learned invaluable investment tactics that he'd carry with him throughout his career.

Career and Personal Life

After graduating from Harvard, Dalio worked at several trading firms. He eventually founded Bridgewater Associates out of his two-bedroom New York City apartment in 1975. He was able to secure Mcdonald's as a client and even appeared on the Oprah Winfrey show.

His firm continued to receive heralded praise and they experiences success repeatedly. Even boasting a 2007 article in Barron's magazine claiming, "nobody was better prepared for the global market crash" than Bridgewater's clients.

Dalio is seventy-two years old and now lives with his wife Barbara in Greenwich, Connecticut. They have four sons, however, the oldest son died in a car accident at the age of 42. In 2017, Dalio published "Principles: Life & Work," a New York Times bestseller.