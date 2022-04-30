Washington, D.C. mom is OnlyFans' highest-earning creator

Love it or hate it, OnlyFans has become a mega-content platform where fans can subscribe to content on creators' pages. OnlyFans' revenue in 2022 is valued at $2.5 billion dollars. AXIOS reports that over 50% of OnlyFans revenue in March came from paid subscriptions, while more than 30% came via chats. The rest was a combination of tips, streams, and paid posts for free accounts.

The highest-earning OnlyFans creator is none other than "Blac Chyna." Her real name is Angela Renée White. Ms. White ears a reported $20 million a month from the website.

White was born in Washington, D.C. to Shalana-Jones Hunter, better known as Tokyo Toni.

White's Rise to Fame

Angela White started exotic dancing while attending college in Maryland. She went on to relocate to the prominent Miami gentlemen's club, King of Diamonds Miami. Allegedly this is the club where she was given the stage name "Blac Chyna."

Notably, Drake, a well-known Canadian rapper, mentioned her in his lyrics in 2010. She goes on to mention in a Complex magazine interview that "These guys introduced me to Drake, and Drake, you know, put me in a song and I started doing all the music videos and the magazines." Reportedly, her modeling career took off from there, and she made the covers of Dimepiece, Straight Stuntin and Black Men's Magazine.

She also owns a makeup and lash company, Lashed Cosmetics, with full-service aesthetic services located in Encino, CA.

The Kardashians and "Blac Chyna"

"Blac Chyna" made her debut on the hit reality series Keeping up with the Kardashians and went on to date Robert Kardashian in 2016. The pair had a public falling out in 2017. They had their own reality show called Rob & Chyna in 2016 which aired for one season.

She has one son named King Cairo Stevenson who she shares custody with rapper, Tyga. Her only daughter is Dream Renée Kardashian, who she gave birth to with her partner at the time, Robert Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner, a Kardashian makeup mogul, dated White's ex-partner, Tyga, for several years after he had fathered a child with Chyna.

Washington, D.C. natives, did you meet her? What do you think?