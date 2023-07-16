5 Of Massachusett's Best Fashion Design Schools

Fashion illustrations. Photo by (Charlota Blunarova/Unsplash)

Are you considering studying fashion design? Whether you're going back to school or you want to pursue a career in fashion, you'll come across thousands of colleges and universities throughout Massachusetts. Here are some that are worth the cost of tuition.

School Of Fashion Design

This school is located in the Park Square Building Office in Boston, Massachusetts. Their mission is to provide aspiring fashion designers with the skills necessary to achieve global success. The School of Fashion Design offers a comprehensive education and a new perspective you won't get anywhere else.

Paris Fashion Institute

It's not just one of the best colleges in Massachusetts. Its students and alumni agree that it has one of the best study abroad programs. You get to visit the City of Light while learning everything there is to know about fashion design. Plus, you get to learn from some of the most iconic Parisian fashion houses of our time.

Massachusetts College Of Art & Design

This college in Boston is often referred to as MassArt. Famous alumni include Frances Euphemia Thompson, Katya Zamolodchikova, and Kelly Wearstler. It's one of Massachusett's oldest art schools and the only one that's independently and publicly funded in the U.S.

Lasell University

Lasell quickly became of the most popular colleges due to its 33 percent decrease in cost. This college offers degree programs in fashion design, fashion media and marketing, and merchandising and management. You get to enjoy the hustle and bustle of Beantown while cementing your future.

Fisher College

At Fisher College, you can learn fashion design or merchandising. They also offer online programs if you can't afford to live on campus. It's the ideal choice for most students since it has smaller class sizes. This makes for a personal and intimate college experience.

What are your thoughts on this list of the top fashion design schools in Massachusetts? Have you pursued a career in fashion design? If so, let me know your thoughts in the comment section below.

