'The Bold And The Beautiful': Hope Embraces Inner Bad Girl, Changes To Edgier Style?

Hope Logan speaks at the press conference for the Hope for the Future showing in Rome. Photo by (CBS/YouTube)

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will embrace her inner bad girl now that she's with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She might change her boho style to an edgier look. Keep on reading to learn more.

Some B&B fans have wondered about the character development of Hope Logan. She's undergoing a huge change right now. Hope ended up confessing her feelings to Thomas. During the Monday, July 10 broadcast, Hope removed her wedding ring before ending up in bed with Thomas.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that she doesn't feel shame for what happened. For many years, she made sure she was different from her mom Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). She focused on her purity, integrity, and morals. Now that Hope has gotten older and wiser, she realized she's her own person.

She has to follow her heart rather than listen to what other people have to say. On the Soap Central forums, fans wonder if Hope will change her personality and style. She might want to match Thomas' bad-boy charm. Most fans are hoping that Hope will finally break free from her mom's shadow and start becoming her own person.

According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, she's rediscovering her womanhood. Hope told Thomas that she's never felt this kind of passion or desire in her life before. That could reflect her personal style.

Some B&B fans speculated that she could embrace an edgier style such as an all-black wardrobe. She might even debut a dramatic new hairstyle. Annika took to her Instagram Stories this week to tease that she's cutting and coloring her hair. This could evoke Hope's new mood on the show.

What are your thoughts, B&B fans? Do you think Hope will embrace her inner bad girl? Can you see her wearing an edgier style? Sound off below in the comment section.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and streams on Paramount Plus.