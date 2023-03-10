City Life vs Suburban Living — What Baby Boomers Need to Know

Champagne Living

I have struggled when trying to decide between the convenience of being in a walkable city to the quiet community feel that the suburbs offer. As a 69 year old (with a 70 year old husband), we are smack in that baby boomer generation. Baby boomers are a fast growing population of people from aged 54 to 74. We have seen and experienced many changes in our lifetime, from the end of World War II to the technological revolution. As we continue to age, it is time to consider where they we live out our golden years. Should I remain in the city or make the switch to suburban living? This blog post explores the pros and cons of both lifestyles for baby boomers so that you can make an informed decision about what is right for yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Q1PU_0lER4eAW00
Photo byPexels

The Benefits of City Living for Baby Boomers

For baby boomers, city life offers many advantages. It can be convenient when it comes to shopping or going out to eat, as almost everything is within walking distance and public transportation is available. There are also plenty of cultural activities such as museums, art galleries, and theatres that may appeal to those who want a more vibrant lifestyle in their golden years.

The Drawbacks of Urban Life

On the other hand, living in the city can be expensive with high rent costs and parking fees. Additionally, cities tend to have higher levels of crime than suburban areas which can be a concern for older individuals. The noise levels may also be higher in the city, making it difficult to sleep or relax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DahXR_0lER4eAW00
Photo byPexels

Advantages of Suburban Living

Suburban living can offer boomers a quieter and more peaceful lifestyle. Since property tends to be cheaper outside of major cities, retirees may find that they have more bang for their buck as housing costs are lower and living space is larger. There also tend to be fewer people in suburban areas which can make it easier to socialize with neighbors and build relationships on a deeper level than in cities where many people come and go quickly.

Disadvantages of Suburban Life

On the other hand, suburban life can be isolating since everything isn’t close by like it is in urban centers. Individuals who enjoy the hustle and bustle of city life may find that suburban living can feel dull or stagnant. Additionally, those who are accustomed to public transportation in cities may find it difficult to adjust to having a car as their only mode of transportation in rural or remote suburbs.

When making their decision about where to live, we really have to consider the pros and cons of city versus suburb living and its impact on our lifestyle (or the lifestyle that we want). City life often offers an exciting and vibrant lifestyle with plenty of cultural activities to take part in, but comes at a cost with higher rent prices and risks such as crime. Suburban living can provide relaxed atmosphere with more space and cheaper housing options, but lacks some of the excitement and convenience found in cities. Ultimately, each individual’s lifestyle preferences will determine which is the best option for them.

I hope that this helps you make the decision. :)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# baby boomers# city life# suburban living# lifestyle choices

Comments / 0

Published by

Baby boomer content creator dedicated to helping to live your best life. There's no putting things off until "someday" anymore, it's time to do it NOW!

Fort Pierce, FL
199 followers

More from Champagne Living

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Ka’anapali: The All-You-Can-Enjoy Buffet of Pleasures Starts Here

Thank you to our West Coast writer Kathy Leong for this great piece on the Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Ka'anapali. For addicts of four-star hotels and ocean sunsets, the Westin Maui Resort & Spa is endowed with all the elements of a tropical paradise…and then some. Where shall we start? The six-pack of swimming pools with not just one, but two waterslides? The infinity hot tub overlooking the Pacific with layers of sand to massage your toes? Or how about the flamingo-laden koi ponds embraced by waterfalls and gardens? In addition to these trimmings, the hotel honors Maui’s cultural roots, and to that extent, the Westin celebrates all that makes Hawaii, Hawaii.

Read full story

Beauty products for women over 50

The items in this post were sent to us by the brand. We do not charge them for consideration or placement as we prefer to retain the right to not place an item that we don’t truly love. We may however include affiliate links so that we get credit when you shop.

Read full story
10 comments

Stretching your wardrobe

The items in this post were sent to us by the brand. We do not charge them for consideration or placement as we prefer to retain the right to not place an item that we don’t truly love. We may however include affiliate links so that we get credit when you shop.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Day Trips You Can Take From Fort Lauderdale

Are you looking for a fun day trip to take from Fort Lauderdale? Whether you’re a local or visiting the area, there are plenty of great spots within a few hours' drive from Fort Lauderdale that make the perfect day trip destination. So grab your friends and get ready for an adventure! Here are three of my favorite day trips you can take from Fort Lauderdale whether you're visiting from out of town, a snowbird, or like me....live in the area.

Read full story
3 comments

10 easy lifestyle changes

While I've always talked about health and wellness, turning 69 made me want to be less willy-nilly about taking care of myself properly and actually set out a program of daily habits that would help me stay at my peak. I needed them to be easy and most of all achievable. Saying that I'd run 10 miles a day when I can barely walk 2 miles would have been a ridiculous goal (and set me up for failure).

Read full story

Explore the World and Indulge in Luxury on the Norwegian Prima

The destination in this post is the result of a press trip provided by the brand. We do not charge them for consideration or placement as we prefer to retain the right to not place an item that we don’t truly love. We may however include affiliate links so that we get credit when you book.

Read full story

Spending Valentine's Day at home

The items in this post were sent to us by the brand. We do not charge them for consideration or placement as we prefer to retain the right to not place an item that we don’t truly love. We may however include affiliate links so that we get credit when you shop.

Read full story

A brief history of the tea towel and why we love them

The items in this post were sent to us by the brand. We do not charge them for consideration or placement as we prefer to retain the right to not place an item that we don’t truly love. We may however include affiliate links so that we get credit when you shop.

Read full story

Guide to Valentine’s Day Gifts

The items in this post were sent to us by the brand. We do not charge them for consideration or placement as we prefer to retain the right to not place an item that we don’t truly love. We may however include affiliate links so that we get credit when you shop.

Read full story

Valentine's Day Gift Guide for foodies

The items in this post were sent to us by the brand. We do not charge them for consideration or placement as we prefer to retain the right to not place an item that we don’t truly love. We may however include affiliate links so that we get credit when you shop.

Read full story

A colorful Valentine's Day at Dylan's Candy Bar

The items in this post were sent to us by Dylan's Candy Bar. We do not charge them for consideration or placement we prefer to retain the right to not place an item that we don’t truly love. We may however include affiliate links so that we get credit when you shop.

Read full story

Shoes made on a kibbutz

Disclosure: This is not a compensated or sponsored post. I was provided the product for review purposes only. All opinions expressed here are my own. Yes, he beat me to the punch this week when he wrote about his Naot Galaxy sneakers. I'm a little upset because not only did he admit that he doesn't listen to me, but the plan was to write about both his Men's Galaxy sneakers and my Halny shoes right here on Champagne Living - TOGETHER in one post. The man certainly keeps me on my toes. But, his admitting that I was right and he was wrong makes me feel a LOT better about it. After 42 years of marriage, the one-upmanship still exists.

Read full story

Stay Organized with a Planner

Items in this post were sent to us by the brand. We do not charge them for consideration or placement in our gift guides or round-up as we prefer to retain the right to not place an item that we don’t truly love. We may however include affiliate links so that we get credit when you shop.

Read full story

Living a positive life

Life is all about making the most of what we have. There will be plenty of worries and responsibilities in our way, so we have to make sure that we’re doing what we can to see the positives. Life has a funny way of balancing out the good and the bad. When the good times come along, we have to enjoy them to the max. When the bad times come, we have to find the positives.

Read full story

Managing Stress

Are you bogged down by stress? Are you beginning to realize that it’s affecting your life in many ways? Are you concerned about the toll it’s taking on your overall level of health?

Read full story

Live Lavishly While Saving Conservatively

Fortunately, you don’t have to take the sparkle out of your lifestyle by being financially conscientious. Frugality doesn’t take much work and done right, it can even allow you to improve upon your lavish standard of living. Here are four easy tips to help you learn to save while enjoying all of life’s little luxuries.

Read full story

Saving money 101

No matter how much or how little money you have coming in every month, it is important to have some type of budget. This allows you to manage the money that you have and avoid falling victim to financial turmoil at some point down the road. If you are like most people, you have had trouble sticking to a budget in the past. This likely has to do with your approach. It is important to have a set strategy in place when budgeting, and these five tips should help you get there.

Read full story

Setting up your home gym

The first step is to work out where you want to set up your home gym. You need to ensure you’ll have enough space to move about freely and that you won’t disturb family members, housemates, or even neighbors if you listen to music, hit a boxing bag, jump around, or otherwise create some noise while you work out. Most people find that a good spot for their gym is the basement or garage or a spare bedroom, but it all comes down to your needs and property options.

Read full story

Creating a winter wardrobe

Items in this post were sent to us by the brand. We do not charge them for consideration or placement in our gift guides or round-up as we prefer to retain the right to not place an item that we don’t truly love. We may however include affiliate links so that we get credit when you shop.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy