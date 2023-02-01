Valentine's Day Gift Guide for foodies

The items in this post were sent to us by the brand. We do not charge them for consideration or placement as we prefer to retain the right to not place an item that we don't truly love. We may however include affiliate links so that we get credit when you shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1uO4_0kW5vQg400
Photo byZippy Sandler

This is a TRUE STORY

One Valentine's Day I got a beautiful gold box of chocolates. You know, the one with a red ribbon? Yes, THAT fancy chocolate brand from Belgium that we all know. I opened the box to find that over HALF of the chocolates were missing. My husband looked at me as if nothing was wrong with this picture. THIS IS HOW I ALWAYS SEE VALENTINE'S DAY. The day that I got a box of chocolates that was half empty (and to make things worse, my favorites were eaten).

So, I decided that every Valentine's Day going forward

I wasn't going to be disappointed EVER again. WHY? Because if it meant THAT much to me, I would buy MYSELF a FABULOUS treat (or two or three...).

You deserve an extra special delicious treat this Valentine's Day and who better to get it for you than YOU! We don't have to wait for someone else in our lives to buy us a gift...no, no, no. We deserve to enjoy this day. That's why I put together this delicious gift guide just for you...but, if your S.O. wants to get you something nice, just show them this guide and say - HONEY, you can get me ALL OF THESE.

FOOD LA LA macaron baking kit with masterclass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZSynH_0kW5vQg400
Photo byFood La La

What a fun way to both treat yourself and learn to bake real French macarons. The kit is created for bakers of all levels (yes, even me - the 69-year-old that can barely boil water), FOOD LA LA's kit comes with year-long access to a virtual masterclass led by expert Lindsay Kinder. The kit contains pre-measured ingredients (everything but eggs, butter, and milk), tools, recipe cards, gift boxes, and fancy extras like sprinkle mixes and edible paints, and has enough supplies to make about 24 macarons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HAuji_0kW5vQg400
Photo byFood La La

  • Price: $97 plus shipping, includes the masterclass
  • Where sold: Through the FOOD LA LA website and on Amazon.

Playboy X Tipsy Scoop Boozy Ice Cream Truffles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbxyx_0kW5vQg400
Photo byTipsy Scoop

Nothing says "I want you" like chocolate...and booze. This Valentine's Day Tipsy Scoop partnered with Playboy to create a box of limited-edition boozy ice cream truffles as delicious as they are beautiful. Each truffle features a different flavor of boozy ice cream or sorbet, covered in a rich white chocolate or dark chocolate coating, and packaged in a limited-edition Playboy x Tipsy Scoop gift box with pink crinkle paper and a flavor tasting guide.

Includes:

  • 3 x Berries 'N Champagne White Chocolate Rabbit Head Ice Cream Truffles
  • 1 x Dark Chocolate Whiskey Salted Caramel Ice Cream Heart Truffle
  • 1 x Raspberry Limoncello Sorbet and Dark Chocolate Heart truffle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHo6C_0kW5vQg400
Photo byZippy Sandler

LE GRUYÈRE AOP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpUkJ_0kW5vQg400
Photo byGruyere AOP

This raw cows' milk cheese, made in Switzerland since the year 1115, was recently named the world's best for the fourth time. It is nutty, smooth, melty and definitely adds romance to any table. From the classic, intimate shared fondue to a sweet and fruity panna cotta, it's the perfect mood-setting delight. I use it in my quiche, to top a hot crock of soup, and in a simple grilled cheese sandwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mw0mw_0kW5vQg400
Photo byZippy Sandler

  • Price: Varies
  • Where sold: Your local grocery or cheese shop

Popinsanity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PdNIB_0kW5vQg400
Photo byPopinsanity

The handcrafted artisan popcorn in Fancy Crown Boxex features decadent toppings and flavor fusions that tickle your taste buds and are available in flavors like:

  • S'mores
  • Cinnamon Swirl
  • Cookies and Cream
  • Caramel Chocolate Drizzle
  • Sweet and Salty 
  • Party Time

AND, they are JUST the right size for self-indulgence, or to share with a friend or lover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j15JX_0kW5vQg400
Photo byZippy Sandler

Saffron Salt from Savory Spice Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhlSV_0kW5vQg400
Photo bySavory Spice Shop

When I think of saffron, I think of exotic and oh, so special. This vibrant, floral salt with delicate vanilla notes is packaged in a giftable 1-ounce tin. The heart-shaped tin is pretty enough to sit out on the kitchen counter for easy access!

Saffron is one of the world’s most coveted spices. Savory Spice Shop has combined it with flaky salt and a touch of vanilla to bring this extraordinary spice into your everyday cooking. Try it in both sweet and savory dishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34T0af_0kW5vQg400
Photo byZippy Sandler

Eat Me Guilt Free Brownies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkVet_0kW5vQg400
Photo byEat Me Guilt Free

Yes, you've seen me eating these before (most week's on the broadcast when I'm munching). These are my go-to treats when I want a sweet treat and am sticking with my program. I first fell in love with the Tuxedo Brownies and delved into ALL of the flavors along the way.

This Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day, treat your sweetheart or favorite gal pal to Eat Me Guilt Free – a health-focused line of bread, brownies, snacks, and tortilla wraps.  Yes, I eat them all, and it wouldn't be Valentine's Day without them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31eaWw_0kW5vQg400
Photo byZippy Sandler

VAHDAM® India x Emily In Paris Tea Entourage Collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2Hw5_0kW5vQg400
Photo byVahdam Teas

VAHDAM® India has launched a new collaboration with the hit show Emily in Paris, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios in honor of the show's 3rd season. YES, I am all caught up with all 3 seasons, although I'm thinking about rewatching as I sip my Emily in Paris Tea Entourage Collection. It is made to bring to life the allure of Paris and Emily Cooper’s exuberant style. Shaped like a vintage suitcase, each element of the design brings out the essence of Emily in Paris and is inspired by Emily’s chic Parisian life. Fans of VAHDAM and Emily Cooper will savor the delicious teas in this gift set, which come in 4 opulent tin tea caddies.

The teas are exclusive blends crafted especially for this collaboration include:

  • La Vie En Rose - A floral infusion of rose petals, cranberry, beetroot candy, and pomegranate
  • Ingénue Violet - A tisane tea crafted with hibiscus, lavender, blue pea, and blue cornflower
  • Voila! Vanilla - A light herbal tea blend of natural vanilla, cocoa nibs, and candy with flowers herbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3riDoh_0kW5vQg400
Photo byZippy Sandler

  • Price: Emily in Paris Gift Set, $79.99 - Individual tins, $19.99
  • Where Sold: Vahdam Teas

TropiLove from Tropical Fruit Box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcrNm_0kW5vQg400
Photo byTropical Fruit Box

Tropical Fruit Box sources fresh tropical and exotic fruits from all over the world, not typically found at a local grocery store, and deliver them directly to the customers’ door with guaranteed freshness delivery in the continental U.S.  TropiLove offers a health-conscious, luxurious gift, complete with fruit reference cards and recipes for immune boosting smoothies and more.

  • PinkGlow Pink Pineapple: The amazingly delicious pink pineapple, is sweeter and juicier!
  • Tropical Mango: who doesn’t LOVE a juicy, juicy mango?
  • Dragon Fruit: A perfect fruit for a recovery or cleansing bowl.
  • Rambutan: Crisp, delicious, and ready for your next culinary adventure
  • Passion Fruit: Nothing quite embodies winter flavors like these.
  • Golden Berries: A crowd's favorite; go crazy with the possibilities.
  • Red Bananas: Because everyone is bored of yellow bananas!

The luscious pink and red exotic fruits include the novel Pinkglow™ pineapple, which is sustainably sourced and grown on a carbon-neutral farm in Costa Rica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNfMP_0kW5vQg400
Photo byZippy Sandler

Original CRUMBS Bakeshop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dACt7_0kW5vQg400
Photo byOriginal Crumbs Bakeshop

 Treat yourself for any occasion with CRUMBS mouth-watering cupcakes that are 2x larger than the typical size.   After a 10-year hiatus, they are back and better than ever because they offer cookies too! All their products are kosher & they even offer a subscription model for convenience.

The cupcakes are big enough to split, but why would you? You won't want to give up a single crumb of these CRUMBS Bakeshop cupcakes and cookies. Remember that half-eaten box of chocolates I got? I may have gotten him back, but I'm not that mean. I saved one for him too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9T9z_0kW5vQg400
Photo byZippy Sandler

Honey Mama’s Valentines Day 4 Pack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJetZ_0kW5vQg400
Photo byHoney Mama's

Last week my dietitian told me that I should be eating a piece of good-quality dark chocolate daily. If like me, you want the best Valentine’s Day chocolates money can buy, you just found it. Honey Mama’s makes melt-in-your-mouth truffle bars that go beyond the heart-shaped chocolate box. Raw honey and coconut oil create a velvety-smooth truffle texture, and the flavors range from flower-petal-topped Lavender Rose to rich and creamy Chocolate Cake. Finding out these treats are free of the refined sugar, dairy, gluten, and soy of so many chocolates out there makes self-gifting the real temptation.

For a limited time, the NEW Honey Mama’s Valentine’s Day pack is available featuring a variety of four decadent flavors: elegant Lavender Rose, comforting Chocolate Cake, zesty Ginger Cardamom, and the exclusive Cherry Hazelnut, only released by Honey Mama’s once each year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LhcaV_0kW5vQg400
Photo byZippy Sandler

Good Molly's Dairy Free Bakehouse dozen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17cOt3_0kW5vQg400
Photo byGood Molly's

Good Molly’s™ Bakehouse Cookies are handmade with premium and organic ingredients like Certified Gluten Free and Purity Protocol Wyoming Oats (without glyphosate) and Vermont Maple Syrup. You won’t find any artificial ingredients or preservatives in our cookies— just pure, delicious indulgence! Last month my doctor told me that I had to reduce the gluten in my diet, and I FREAKED OUT. Then I popped one of Good Molly's Bakehouse Cookies in my mouth and realized that it wasn't going to be hard at ALL to stick to the new diet.

Just about everyone can enjoy Good Molly’s™ Bakehouse Cookies because they are:

  • Gluten-Free
  • Dairy Free
  • Egg Free
  • Soy Free
  • Peanut Free
  • Sesame Free
  • Tree Nut Free (other than coconut)
  • Vegan

The box includes 12 oversized 2-oz cookies (4 Each of Sea Salt Double Chocolate, 3 Each of Chocolate Chunk and Cinnamon Oatmeal, and 2 Each of Peppermint Brownie), which makes for a great gift, anytime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a8jip_0kW5vQg400
Photo byZippy Sandler

MarieBelle 16pc Valentines Ganache Box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAsca_0kW5vQg400
Photo byMarieBelle

Celebrate the most romantic day of the year with this 16-piece box of mouth-watering chocolate from MarieBelle New York’s limited edition Valentine’s Day Collection. Elegantly presented in a romantic, Rococo-inspired painting reflecting an intimate exchange of love, this trove of treasures holds 16 handmade pieces of mouth-watering chocolate ganaches, each artfully highlighted with love-inspired designs that tell a story. Evoking all things delicate and dreamy, it makes for an enchanting Valentine's Day gift, straight from the heart.

If any gift to yourself could be payback, it would be this FABULOUS box of chocolates with fun designs. I may just hide it until there is ONE PIECE LEFT and see if he has a clue as to why I put a box of chocolates on the counter that was almost empty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JXXE_0kW5vQg400
Photo byZippy Sandler

Happy Valentine's Day!

