Shoes that will keep you smiling

I read my husband's post

Yes, he beat me to the punch this week when he wrote about his Naot Galaxy sneakers. I'm a little upset because not only did he admit that he doesn't listen to me, but the plan was to write about both his Men's Galaxy sneakers and my Halny shoes right here on Champagne Living - TOGETHER in one post. The man certainly keeps me on my toes. But, his admitting that I was right and he was wrong makes me feel a LOT better about it. After 42 years of marriage, the one-upmanship still exists.

Photo byNaot Shoes
Photo byNaot Shoes

Photo byNaot Shoes

I've been wanting a pair of loafers

But, those penny loafers that I wore in my teens are very uncomfortable. Yes, when I was 16 they were great, but at 69 I just can't wear them anymore. When I saw that Naot offers a slide/mule type of loafer-style shoe in traditional colors that would be perfect on a fall day with a pair of jeans I knew that I had to have them.

Photo byZippy Sandler
Photo byZippy Sandler

Photo byZippy Sandler

The Naot Halny from the Aura Collection

I wanted a great leather shoe that would be perfect today and 10 years from now. Traditional and timeless, the Naot Halny is the perfect staple in your shoe wardrobe. These loafer slides feature Naot's removable cork & latex footbed for all-day comfort. Whether you're in Florida like I am or up north (for spring and fall) this shoe from the Aura Collection is a great addition that you'll find yourself wearing ALL of the time.  The footbed comes out and you can easily replace it with your orthotics as these are orthotic-friendly.

Photo byZippy Sandler
Photo byZippy Sandler

Photo byZippy Sandler

I've been known to trip over my own feet

So, wearing a slide makes me worry, but with a 1.5" polyurethane sole with a metal shank, the shoe is extremely lightweight, durable & abrasive to prevent slipping. This collection uses a hand-sewn Strobel construction making it strong and extremely flexible, so I don't worry if I'm walking on an uneven surface.Colors include - ink (a soft navy blue), black, chestnut, ivory and green.

Photo byNaot Shoes
Photo byNaot Shoes

Photo byNaot Shoes

Yes, I do go on and on about certain brands

And I'm so happy that Mr. S finally knows what I'm talking about. He may not admit it, but I noticed that he's been wearing his Naot Galaxy sneakers every day since he received them - on his daily walks, when he goes to the driving range, and even hanging out around the house. Like my Halnys, his sneakers offer him great support with a removable footbed and is orthotic friendly.

Photo byZippy Sandler
Photo byZippy Sandler

Photo byZippy Sandler

Because he wears a wide shoe & a half size

He did size up a half size, and the fit was GREAT. So, make sure that if you have a wide foot or wear a half size to size up. I, on the other hand, found that the Naot Halny ran a bit wide (it states medium, but it is very generous) for my small feet and I probably should have sized down because of it.

Photo byZippy Sandler
Photo byZippy Sandler

Photo byZippy Sandler

Toe to Toe

I've been a Naot devotee for many years, but having Mr. S become one as well has been a lot of fun. I'm not expecting him to actually listen to me rave about my shoes, but his ears might perk up when he hears the word "NAOT" in the future.

  • Pick up a pair of these and other great shoes at Naot.com
  • If you're a brick-and-mortar shopper and prefer to try your shoes on before you buy them they do have a store locator online.

