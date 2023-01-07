Stay Organized with a Planner

Items in this post were sent to us by the brand. We do not charge them for consideration or placement in our gift guides or round-up as we prefer to retain the right to not place an item that we don’t truly love. We may however include affiliate links so that we get credit when you shop.

If you're like most women, you probably have a lot going on in your life. You might be juggling work, family, and social obligations. It can be tough to stay organized and keep track of everything. But there's one tool that can help you manage your busy life and reach your goals: a planner.

A good planner can help you get organized, set priorities, and make time for the things that are important to you. If you're not sure how to use a planner, don't worry - we've got you covered. Keep reading for tips on how to use a planner to achieve your goals.

Choose a planner that fits your needs and lifestyle Set goals for yourself - be specific and realistic Write down what you need to do each day to reach your goals Check off or cross out each task as you complete it Reward yourself for reaching your goals!

Only you know what it is that you'd like to accomplish, but I can help by highlighting some of my favorite planners for you to use to achieve your dreams.

I love the idea of not putting pressure on yourself to start your goals on any particular day. Personally, I start working on my resolutions and goals right after Christmas/Chanukah and before New Year's Eve. Use this planner as a journal to manifest your life’s purpose, and take focused action. Visualize future goals while fully grounded in the present. Each month presents a mindful planning topic. Including Expectations, Energy, Perseverance, Discipline, Wisdom, Fear, Freedom, Intuition, Flow, Goals, and Reality.

12-month, undated planner with weekly views.

296 pages total, including 40 blank pages for your creative, personal use.

Daily inspirational mindfulness messages.

Hardcover front and back, wrapped in elegant natural fabric.

Printed on 100 gsm FSC recycled paper.

Delivered in a protective gift box.

Shipped with no plastic packaging - ever.

A5 page size.

FYI, the artwork within the pages of this planner is absolutely inspirational and beautiful. I would take this planner next year (when I've bought my 2024 one) and frame the artwork.

Available at >> GRADO-Inspired.com

Only $27

Get more in tune with yourself this year as you use this monthly and weekly planner as a guide to help you keep track and observe how the lunar phases and other planetary cycles affect your day-to-day moods. Featuring monthly crystal guides and important astrological information, there are affirmations (something we ALL need to do to support both your mindset AND your goals).

Created by Patty Kamson, a renowned BIPOC female intuitive astrologer and energy crystal connoisseur with over 20 years of experience. She has studied worldwide and her clientele has once included Kerry Washington, Dennis Quaid, Danny Bonaduce, and Los Angeles-based news and radio shows KTLA, KIIS 102.7 FM, KOST 103.5 FM. Several other high-profile clients are currently under NDA.

Available on Amazon.com at > Mystical Moon Planner and Calendar

Spiral bound edition $28

I began my adult life in college with the goal of becoming a dance therapist. Along the way, I found another calling that was much stronger, but a part of me needs to make sure that mental health is always at the forefront. Because mental health affects 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 6 youth (ages 6-17 years) in the United States and although they affect millions of individuals and can be life-threatening, it is incredibly important to keep that piece of you in check. Unfortunately, mental health is often overlooked, extremely stigmatized, and underfunded. In 2017, TRB launched its first product The Feelings Wheel, and since has grown its product line of therapeutic tools to include this Recovery planner as an adjunct to its other products.

This a guided planner that incorporates principles from Acceptance Commitment Therapy to help you keep recovery at the forefront, while still managing day-to-day life. The Recovery Planner has two versions to offer support - one for eating disorder-specific support and one for general mental health.

Size: 9x11

Width: 7/8 inch

Wire Spiral Bind

Soft touch laminate cover

Monthly tabs

This year, the planner is also being offered in both yearly (January - December 2023) and academic (July 2023 - June 2024) formats. In these planners, you'll find an integrated values guide, a space to identify supports, a mood tracker, monthly affirmations, and much more. The planner for eating disorder support offers an exchange guide, and weekly meal planning, while the planner to support general mental health allows for more space to keep reflections from therapy.

Available at Recoverybox-ed.com along with journals and other tools to aid in your mental health journey.

along with journals and other tools to aid in your mental health journey. Priced at $55

It's called MIAMI time down here in Florida. I know that when I am invited to an event in South Beach (as I am every week) that it is essential that I arrive between 30 minutes to 1 hour AFTER the time on the invitation, otherwise I'll be the ONLY one at the event (aside from the staff setting up the food). It's so difficult for me (but for the fact that I always get stuck in Miami Beach traffic) as I am one who needs to be on time (if not early) for just about EVERYTHING. That being said, I do LOVE the name of this vintage-inspired, cloth-bound daily planner by Brass Monkey that is technically undated...but that's really selling it short. It's more like...'un-yeared.' See, they all of the hard work for you. They've already put in all of the dates, the fixed holidays, and tons of extra stuff like daily random holidays (it was Work Like A Dog Day when we wrote this, ironically), celebrity birthdays, and other bits of trivia.

Inspired by vintage library books. You remember what those are, right?

Features a cloth-bound cover with embossed 'The Perpetually Late Show'artwork.

Filled with 366 days (336 pages) of random holidays, trivia, and humor.

Measures 6" wide by 9" tall (and .9" thick, if you're curious)

Includes an attached bookmark to help you pick up where you left off.

With knowledge like this, you'll be the life of the party that you probably didn't want to go to in the first place. All you have to do is fill in the year, and what day of the week each day is on. Simple. So if you want, you can buy this planner today and still procrastinate actually using it until 2054...live your life.

Available at Brass Monkey Goods

Priced at $20

WAAV Planner Collection

We Are All Visionaries! Yes, we are and this WAAV planner collection can help you keep working towards those visions day after day, week after week, not to mention that they are so many different beautiful designs like this Kimberlee 5 x 8 Weekly Planner with sunflowers that speak to our soul and bring a bit of sunshine to our days. Made with eco-friendly materials, this 5x8 weekly monthly planner is exclusively available from WAAV and includes new sticker sheets, a storage pocket, and notes pages to help you develop your best self this year!

Material Details

Premium Quality Recyclable PP Cover

Recyclable Rose Gold Safety Wirebound

Recyclable Double-Sided Pocket

Recyclable High-Quality, Non-Laminated Tabs

Extra-Thick 100GSM Sustainably Sourced Paper

With this 2023 planner, you’ll find that each month of the year is coordinated with guided content pages that provide inclusion, education, and recognition among their diverse community of WAAVmakers. In fact, every aspect of this sustainable planner was thoughtfully constructed, from providing a platform for up-and-coming Gen Z artists to share their art on our covers (the Kimberlee cover was designed by painter and TikTok influencer Kassandra Reyes), to sourcing the best eco-friendly materials for all the elements of these planners that are recyclable. They even name the cover designs after women who inspire us – from our sisters and moms to great women in history! WAAV believes in conscious planning, so of course, all of the planners must include all amazing features that help keep you organized on your life journey like a storage pocket, stickers, as well as designated areas for self-care, goals, and quotes that inspire or empower you throughout the year! And they did all of this on super-thick, sustainably sourced paper to reduce bleed-through when you use saturated pens and markers. Dated January to December 2023, join the WAAVmakers community and experience the next generation of planners today!

Available at waavmakers

The planner shown is priced at $20

This planner is worth its weight in GOLD (or rather GREEN) for my fellow content creators, influencers, PR friends, and marketers who spend so much time pitching their ideas! If your goal is MORE CLIENTS this year (and for anyone who freelances - I KNOW this is your goal), this is the must-have planner to make 2023 your year to reach those goals!

Size: 9x11

Spiral bound

Filled with a monthly pitch awareness page

Pages of pitch angles (including pitching details)

2 pages of notes weekly

Daily affirmations

Created by PR Pro Adrienne Allen, you'll never have to worry about "what's my angle" going to be when you pitch. Each month includes a HUGE variety of themes to pitch as well as affirmations and pages for your goals, tasks, to-do list, appointments and a way to keep ALL of your client notes right in front of you.

Available from The IPY Agency

Priced at $19.95

Faber-Castell Writing Instruments

I know that I can't be the only one whose heart flutters a bit when I pick up the "RIGHT" pen. You know exactly what I mean. That pen that fits perfectly between your fingers with ink that glides across the paper. It's true, I love a great pen whether it's a ballpoint, has that perfect thin line from a fiber tip or (be still my heart) a great fountain pen. Call me old-fashioned, but there's something enchanting about writing with a fountain pen even for my everyday notes in my planner.

The Grip 2011 collection from Faber-Castell offers a classic design with a comfortable grip for an exceptionally soft and light writing experience. Ideal for right and left-handers. The sophisticated ergonomics with characteristic grip dots in contrasting colors on the barrel are beautiful and the robust nib in black is smooth. The cap has a sturdy stainless steel, spring-loaded clip in black that can be posted on the back end of the pen while writing. The Grip design is available in ballpoint, fineliner, and fountain.

Available from Faber-Castell

Priced at $30

I'd love to see you share how you are using a planner to achieve your goals this year as I have used this method year after year (and yes, I lost 45 lbs and doubled my income last year by WRITING down my goals and the STEPS to achieve them).