Saving for your 2023 financial goals

Champagne Living

📷

No matter how much or how little money you have coming in every month, it is important to have some type of budget. This allows you to manage the money that you have and avoid falling victim to financial turmoil at some point down the road. If you are like most people, you have had trouble sticking to a budget in the past. This likely has to do with your approach. It is important to have a set strategy in place when budgeting, and these five tips should help you get there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FCn8R_0k1DvV6000
Photo byAnna Schvets

MANAGE YOUR EXPENSES

As you get older, bills tend to increase in number. When you leave home and start a family of your own, you will likely continue to add to your responsibilities over time. Rent will come first, followed by transportation and other expenses associated with daily living. If you do not account for these extra expenses, you will find that you do not have enough money left over at the end of each month. A budget will help you to keep on track towards meeting your financial goals.

CREATE A SAVINGS PLAN

Many people think of a budget as a way of making sure you can make ends meet. You know how much income to expect each month and then you set out to allocate certain dollar amounts to each of your expenses. Where many people fail in their budgeting efforts is to allocate a certain portion of their monthly income to a savings plan. It is important to have money set aside so that you can account for those unexpected items that are not in your budget. In order to save, you will first need to make room in your budget to do exactly that.

PAY BACK EMERGENCY LOANS FIRST

There may come a time in your life when you encounter an unexpected personal emergency expense that simply cannot wait, such as an unexpected medical bill. In such a case, you might find your savings are not enough to cover the unexpected expense. To prepare for situations like these, do your research on alternative funding sources like short term loans, which may help you address the unexpected financial crisis and get your finances back on track. Once you take out such a loan, it is important to rewrite your budget so that you can get this paid back as quickly as possible.

TRACK ALL OF YOUR EXPENSES

As you start budgeting, you will want to track all of your expenses for at least one month. This will give you a clear picture of where your money is going. It is difficult to make a budget if you do not first know the items that you are spending your income on in the first place. You will also be able to set more accurate monthly figures in your budget when you have an idea of how much you are currently spending on each item.

BE REASONABLE WITH YOUR BUDGET

A budget will not do you much good if it is not realistic. There are some items that you simply cannot live without. If you have tried everything you know how to do to get your food expense to come down, it is time to come to grips with the fact you need to budget more for that line item. If you need to find the money somewhere, you will look for an area of your budget that can realistically cut.

These five tips should help you get started with a budget that you can stick to. The key is to constantly evaluate your income versus expenses and make adjustments as needed. You will want to avoid too much debt and add to your savings over time. If you can do that, then the budget process should prove most worthwhile to you in the end.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# budgeting# finance# financial goals# new years resolutions

Comments / 0

Published by

Baby boomer content creator dedicated to helping to live your best life. There's no putting things off until "someday" anymore, it's time to do it NOW!

Fort Pierce, FL
31 followers

More from Champagne Living

10 Things You Can Do At Home To Feel A Lot More Positive

Life is all about making the most of what we have. There will be plenty of worries and responsibilities in our way, so we have to make sure that we’re doing what we can to see the positives. Life has a funny way of balancing out the good and the bad. When the good times come along, we have to enjoy them to the max. When the bad times come, we have to find the positives.

Read full story

Natural Ways to Manage Stress in Your Life

Are you bogged down by stress? Are you beginning to realize that it’s affecting your life in many ways? Are you concerned about the toll it’s taking on your overall level of health?

Read full story

Live Lavishly While Saving Conservatively

Fortunately, you don’t have to take the sparkle out of your lifestyle by being financially conscientious. Frugality doesn’t take much work and done right, it can even allow you to improve upon your lavish standard of living. Here are four easy tips to help you learn to save while enjoying all of life’s little luxuries.

Read full story

Setting up your home gym

The first step is to work out where you want to set up your home gym. You need to ensure you’ll have enough space to move about freely and that you won’t disturb family members, housemates, or even neighbors if you listen to music, hit a boxing bag, jump around, or otherwise create some noise while you work out. Most people find that a good spot for their gym is the basement or garage or a spare bedroom, but it all comes down to your needs and property options.

Read full story

How to put together a winter wardrobe

Items in this post were sent to us by the brand. We do not charge them for consideration or placement in our gift guides or round-up as we prefer to retain the right to not place an item that we don’t truly love. We may however include affiliate links so that we get credit when you shop.

Read full story

New Year's Eve at home edition

#Sponsored ~ This post contains items that were sent to us for placement purposes. We may also include affiliate links so that we get credit when you shop. Some of us just prefer to celebrate New Year's Eve at home and leave going out to the amateurs. While I used to LOVE getting all dressed up I was never a huge fan of spending the day with a bunch of strangers in a restaurant or a club. I'd rather spend the night with family and friends at their home or mine.

Read full story

Last minute holiday gifts

Sponsored Post - we received the items to post in this guide. Whether they work from home, are gaming online, or just like watching videos, the Laptop Stand by obVus Solutions is our pick. Named “Best Laptop Stand Overall to Save Your Neck” by Wired magazine, the minder®Laptop Tower Stand allows them to position their laptop at a range of heights and positions, so users have the flexibility of either sitting or standing – without taking all the room that a standing desk does.

Read full story

The Short Par 4 Holiday Gift Subscription

This post has been sponsored by Short Par 4. All opinions are those of the creator. It's a good thing I only have one child because the others would have felt left out. My son Ben (from the blog Home Food Fun) and I play golf together as often as we can. Let me put it out there...HE IS SO MUCH BETTER AT THIS GAME THAN I WILL EVER BE. I also play favorites (I am loyal to a fault) to where I play (with the exception of when I am away from home), my cars (I drive a Subaru Outback and it's my 2nd one in 3 years), and yes, even my subscription boxes, which is why you see Short Par 4here more than the others. They always send out top-of-the-line clothing that looks and fits great (and I am a 3XL, so not an easy task) and the golf equipment they put in each box is always the best on the market.

Read full story

Snow bunny style when you're heading to the slopes

SNOW BUNNY - a novice woman skier. After over 35 years of skiing, I am STILL a novice. But, I do love getting dressed for the slopes, watching Mr. S run the black diamonds and Ben ride the moguls with his snowboard as I sit with a warm brandy in my hand, lounging in an Adirondack chair by the open fire at the base of the mountain. I may take one or two runs on the bunny slope (or if I don't want to deal with a t-bar or robe tow, you might see me skiing the green runs). But most of all I want to enjoy the fresh cold air, look out at the mountains and people-watch.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

A Girlfriends Guide to Fort Lauderdale

Post has been written with help from the team at AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach. I received no compensation, free product, or stays. For me, there’s nothing better than hopping into the car and taking the hour-and-a-half drive down to Fort Lauderdale. There are so many secret spots that I’ve fallen in love with over the years and I try to make time every now and then for a little weekend with the BFFs (especially when Rachel, my co-host of The Compass Girls Show is in town).

Read full story

We did a Hanukkah Haul and picked out our favorite gifts.

We received many of the products to test for our gift guide and chose our favorites for this year's must-have gifts. Looking for ideas for the perfect gift this holiday season? Look no further! Here are some of our favorite gift ideas for 2022.

Read full story

Fall looks with your favorite jeans

We received products in order to take the photos in this article. All opinions are those of the writer. I just threw on a t-shirt because I can't deal with getting dressed look.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy