Creating a winter wardrobe

Champagne Living

Items in this post were sent to us by the brand. We do not charge them for consideration or placement in our gift guides or round-up as we prefer to retain the right to not place an item that we don’t truly love. We may however include affiliate links so that we get credit when you shop.

I shop on Amazon for household supplies, books, movies, etc. all of the time, but the one thing that I hadn't done is order clothing from one of the affordable clothing stores. For this post, I visited the Zeagoo Amazon Store to try and create an entire wardrobe using just ONE skirt (that I had been eyeing for a long time) to see if it could take me from casual to evening and everything in between.

The SKIRT that I started with

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIHr2_0k18j5Rz00
Photo byZeagoo

High Waisted Solid Satin Midi Skirt

As I mentioned above, I've wanted a midi-length black satin skirt for a very long time, but being only 5'1" I worried that it would be overwhelming. I also worried that ordering it from one of the less expensive Amazon stores I'd get an inferior-quality skirt. In both cases I was wrong. As soon as I put it on and felt the sides skim my hips and flare out, I knew that not only is this skirt incredibly flattering, but I couldn't tell it apart from one that I looked at in one of my favorite department stores where I regularly shop.

This is a statement skirt that is a great base for so many looks. The high waist is extremely flattering AND slimming, and the design is absolutely elegant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ps8iv_0k18j5Rz00
Photo byZeagoo

Satin Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt

A classic paired with a classic. There's NO going wrong when you add a longer white button-up collared shirt with a skirt (actually there's no going wrong when you pair this shirt with ANYTHING).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20PvYl_0k18j5Rz00
Photo byZippy Sandler

Its simplicity is perfect for pairing with your favorite skinny jeans, this skirt, open over a simple dress, or ... you name the options and it works. This blouse buttons up to the neck, unbuttoned to show just the right amount of skin, or as a jacket over a t-shirt, dress, etc.

[gallery columns="2" link="none" size="medium" ids="58317,58316"]

It can be worn loose and over your skirt or pants, tucked in, or tied at the waist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZvdI_0k18j5Rz00
Photo byZeagoo

Lightweight Long Sleeve Crochet Sweater

Cardigans NEVER go out of style, and whether you live north or south, this lightweight cardigan with delicate crochet features a button-down open front, crew neck, and soft drape, and comes in an array of classic solid colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QgKtd_0k18j5Rz00
Photo byZippy Sandler

I love the traditional preppy look worn buttoned up as a sweater with no shirt underneath, But, it's oh-so feminine and can be paired with a camisole, t-shirt, sleeveless blouse, jeans, leggings, skirts, shorts, pants, or even an evening skirt. Even better...pair it with the satin shirt and skirt above either buttoned or unbuttoned for a schoolgirl look.

[gallery columns="2" link="none" size="medium" ids="58319,58320"]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wz00P_0k18j5Rz00
Photo byZeagoo

V Neck Classic Fit Chunky Knitted Preppy Sweater

You can't go wrong with a classic preppy sweater! There's something about pairing casual and dressy together that makes a statement that says, "I'm not afraid of style." The low V, baggy style with the skirt that shows off your hips is a great go-together no matter what your size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LEsX6_0k18j5Rz00
Photo byZippy Sandler

Over a pair of leggings and boots for an edgy look or over jeans and sneakers for a classic collegiate swag, this oversized sweater is FUN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4373OK_0k18j5Rz00
Photo byZippy Sandler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXc0v_0k18j5Rz00
Photo byZeagoo

Sleeveless Sequin Tank Top

Going out on the town, to a wedding or other event can't get any easier than pairing this sleeveless sequin tank top with the satin midi-skirt. The scoop neckline with double side slit hem-line is incredibly flattering. It has a loose waist that hides your belly!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCBvf_0k18j5Rz00
Photo byZippy Sandler

Surprise them by wearing it with jeans or create a tuxedo look with a pair of slim-fitting black slacks and white bucks. Never again will you say "I have nothing to wear" when you're invited somewhere special as long as this sequin top is in your closet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1vSX_0k18j5Rz00
Photo byZippy Sandler

  • This top is on sale right now at Zeagoo for $23.99 a similar one is for sale at N.M. for $995!!!
  • Purchase HERE > Sleeveless Sequin Tank Top

Call me Impressed

I'll never be afraid to order clothes from Amazon again now that I found the Zeagoo Store. Check them out and let me know what you'd pair together that I missed.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fashion# wardrobe essentials# style

Comments / 0

Published by

Baby boomer content creator dedicated to helping to live your best life. There's no putting things off until "someday" anymore, it's time to do it NOW!

Fort Pierce, FL
50 followers

More from Champagne Living

Stay Organized with a Planner

Items in this post were sent to us by the brand. We do not charge them for consideration or placement in our gift guides or round-up as we prefer to retain the right to not place an item that we don’t truly love. We may however include affiliate links so that we get credit when you shop.

Read full story

Living a positive life

Life is all about making the most of what we have. There will be plenty of worries and responsibilities in our way, so we have to make sure that we’re doing what we can to see the positives. Life has a funny way of balancing out the good and the bad. When the good times come along, we have to enjoy them to the max. When the bad times come, we have to find the positives.

Read full story

Managing Stress

Are you bogged down by stress? Are you beginning to realize that it’s affecting your life in many ways? Are you concerned about the toll it’s taking on your overall level of health?

Read full story

Live Lavishly While Saving Conservatively

Fortunately, you don’t have to take the sparkle out of your lifestyle by being financially conscientious. Frugality doesn’t take much work and done right, it can even allow you to improve upon your lavish standard of living. Here are four easy tips to help you learn to save while enjoying all of life’s little luxuries.

Read full story

Saving money 101

No matter how much or how little money you have coming in every month, it is important to have some type of budget. This allows you to manage the money that you have and avoid falling victim to financial turmoil at some point down the road. If you are like most people, you have had trouble sticking to a budget in the past. This likely has to do with your approach. It is important to have a set strategy in place when budgeting, and these five tips should help you get there.

Read full story

Setting up your home gym

The first step is to work out where you want to set up your home gym. You need to ensure you’ll have enough space to move about freely and that you won’t disturb family members, housemates, or even neighbors if you listen to music, hit a boxing bag, jump around, or otherwise create some noise while you work out. Most people find that a good spot for their gym is the basement or garage or a spare bedroom, but it all comes down to your needs and property options.

Read full story

New Year's Eve at home edition

#Sponsored ~ This post contains items that were sent to us for placement purposes. We may also include affiliate links so that we get credit when you shop. Some of us just prefer to celebrate New Year's Eve at home and leave going out to the amateurs. While I used to LOVE getting all dressed up I was never a huge fan of spending the day with a bunch of strangers in a restaurant or a club. I'd rather spend the night with family and friends at their home or mine.

Read full story

Last minute holiday gifts

Sponsored Post - we received the items to post in this guide. Whether they work from home, are gaming online, or just like watching videos, the Laptop Stand by obVus Solutions is our pick. Named “Best Laptop Stand Overall to Save Your Neck” by Wired magazine, the minder®Laptop Tower Stand allows them to position their laptop at a range of heights and positions, so users have the flexibility of either sitting or standing – without taking all the room that a standing desk does.

Read full story

The Short Par 4 Holiday Gift Subscription

This post has been sponsored by Short Par 4. All opinions are those of the creator. It's a good thing I only have one child because the others would have felt left out. My son Ben (from the blog Home Food Fun) and I play golf together as often as we can. Let me put it out there...HE IS SO MUCH BETTER AT THIS GAME THAN I WILL EVER BE. I also play favorites (I am loyal to a fault) to where I play (with the exception of when I am away from home), my cars (I drive a Subaru Outback and it's my 2nd one in 3 years), and yes, even my subscription boxes, which is why you see Short Par 4here more than the others. They always send out top-of-the-line clothing that looks and fits great (and I am a 3XL, so not an easy task) and the golf equipment they put in each box is always the best on the market.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

A Girlfriends Guide to Fort Lauderdale

Post has been written with help from the team at AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach. I received no compensation, free product, or stays. For me, there’s nothing better than hopping into the car and taking the hour-and-a-half drive down to Fort Lauderdale. There are so many secret spots that I’ve fallen in love with over the years and I try to make time every now and then for a little weekend with the BFFs (especially when Rachel, my co-host of The Compass Girls Show is in town).

Read full story

We did a Hanukkah Haul and picked out our favorite gifts.

We received many of the products to test for our gift guide and chose our favorites for this year's must-have gifts. Looking for ideas for the perfect gift this holiday season? Look no further! Here are some of our favorite gift ideas for 2022.

Read full story

Fall looks with your favorite jeans

We received products in order to take the photos in this article. All opinions are those of the writer. I just threw on a t-shirt because I can't deal with getting dressed look.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy