New Year's Eve at home edition

Champagne Living

#Sponsored ~ This post contains items that were sent to us for placement purposes. We may also include affiliate links so that we get credit when you shop.

Let's Face It

Some of us just prefer to celebrate New Year's Eve at home and leave going out to the amateurs. While I used to LOVE getting all dressed up I was never a huge fan of spending the day with a bunch of strangers in a restaurant or a club. I'd rather spend the night with family and friends at their home or mine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OAJHh_0jwfrl4500
Photo byChampagne Living

Making it Special

Whether it's just the two of you cuddled up or you've invited friends and neighbors to stop by, it is still very easy to make this New Year's Eve festive, fun, and FABULOUS. From a create-your-own cocktail bar (we love learning new things) to a night of personal pampering to start that self-care goal out IMMEDIATELY, here are a few items that you'll want to have on your shopping list before the 1st.

What to Serve

Whether you are staying in for that spa day alone or have a house full of friends coming to watch the ball drop, having these on hand will level up your party. Of course, you don't want to forget the bubbly!

La Terra Fina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WECWP_0jwfrl4500
Photo byLa Terra Fina

La Terra Fina’s Dips & Spreads are the perfect companions to any New Year’s Eve celebration home – all handcrafted with simple, wholesome ingredients. Choose between delicious flavors like Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan, Tzatziki with Feta or Mexicali that can be enjoyed with all your favorite crudités as you count down to midnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPdWn_0jwfrl4500
Photo byChampagne Living

I regularly buy the La Terra Fina quiche at Sam's Club. It is frankly better than what I make and the price is unbeatable. The fact that Terra Fina products are available in over 12,000 major retail locations makes them easy to get for New Year's Eve or just a weekend watching football.

SipScout from The Crafty Cask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FTtXp_0jwfrl4500
Photo byThe Crafty Cask

New Year's Eve just wouldn't be the same without toasting with a great drink. For those hosting an intimate get-together of just the two of you the Sip Scout from The Crafty Cask is a great way to explore. For those new to the brand, The Crafty Cask celebrates all things craft alcohol. From the people to the art and science of the craft itself, to unique approaches and industry innovations, to that delicious liquid in the bottle. One of the things that I really love about this brand is the stories behind each of the brands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LL7Zs_0jwfrl4500
Photo byChampagne Living

For those who you haven't bought a gift for yet, or for upcoming Valentine's Day gifts, SipScout's unique rotating subscription allows consumers to expand their palate, discover new craft drinks, and immerse further in styles they already know and love. They offer a one-month, three-month, or six-month subscription and you (or the person you've gifted) get to choose the month to start their gift. My favorite part is that offers a MONTHLY TASTING PARTY with a professional.  Each box includes a craft tasting or mixology kit, printed & digital resources related to the featured makers, styles, and products in the kit, special offers, and an invite to our monthly SipScout party as well as a SipScout Report where you will learn the background story about the featured makers, styles, and tipples included each month, including food pairing and service suggestions.

Each box is enough for two and some boxes even come with a special surprise gift.

Dressing Up

Whether you're hosting a fête at home or you want to get dressed to the nines just BECAUSE it's what we do on New Year's Eve, I've put together a look that's both upscale and FUN at the same time.

BuddyLove Jude Long-sleeve Maxi Dress in Kiara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fCpY5_0jwfrl4500
Photo byBuddylove

You'll dress to impress in this gorgeous Jude dress. Lightweight breezy material in the fun (and always timely) Kiara animal print, Jude is lined to the knee with a slit on the left leg and tighter on the bottom and features a looser top for a flattering fit! See I told you, you can make a BOLD statement and be comfortable at the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WuW7k_0jwfrl4500
Photo byChampagne Living

Whether you're wearing heels and he's in a tuxedo, or you're dancing in the living room to the old big band sounds that scream retro New Year's eve in bare feet. This dress will make New Year's Eve 2023 a night to remember.

The Tiny Tassel The Bubbly Earring

[caption id="attachment_58275" align="aligncenter" width="600"]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kKx5_0jwfrl4500
Photo byAneris Photography

Photo courtesy of Aneris Photography[/caption] It's all about celebrating with the bubbly and these Bubbly champagne earrings from The Tiny Tassel add the perfect festive touch to any New Year's Eve celebration at home. This earring design is a collaboration between artist Evelyn Henson and The Tiny Tassel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TU0vi_0jwfrl4500
Photo byChampagne Living

Each earring is hand beaded and accented with green, pink, and gold and is lightweight & hypoallergenic. The earrings can be shipped anywhere from The Tiny Tassel's flagship location in Charleston, SC. What a FUN way to pop the cork and upscale your celebration.

Air and Anchor Written in the Stars Necklace and Headband

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33j9o9_0jwfrl4500
Photo byAir and Anchor

It's not just the sky that will light up with stars on New Year's Eve when you're wearing this fun Written in the Stars Necklace. This versatile piece of jewelry can be worn at multiple lengths up to 30" simply by pushing a button on the chain and DOUBLES as a headband depending upon your mood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0YiU_0jwfrl4500
Photo byChampagne Living

Written in the Stars is available in a finish of either vintage gold or vintage silver and would look great when you wear multiples of this piece layered over your hair or around your neck.

Judy Garland Fragrance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DiExW_0jwfrl4500
Photo byVincenzo Spinnato

Old Hollywood nostalgia comes alive in this sophisticated, modernized fragrance newly created to capture the spirit of Judy Garland. It showcases Dark Orchid, Coriander, a medley of sultry Gourmand and spice notes, and a hint of the official Judy Garland Rose. An all-inclusive and gender-neutral fine fragrance that, just like Judy, embraces everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05sLrM_0jwfrl4500
Photo byChampagne Living

The fragrance was developed to honor the legendary Hollywood entertainer and actress Judy Garland by her surviving children, Lorna Luft, Joey Luft, and Liza Minnelli, and is created by Certified Nose and Cosmetic Chemist Vincenzo Spinnato.

Taking the night for Self-Care

There is nothing like starting the New Year on the right foot by taking time for yourself. If you've been following me, you know that my Word of the Year is BALANCE, and one of the ways that I am doing that is by taking the time for more self-care in my life. So, why not turn New Year's Eve by making that fresh start IMMEDIATELY?

Bravissimo Loungewear Cardigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HcM15_0jwfrl4500
Photo byBravissimo

Recharge your batteries and wind down in ultimate comfort with this loungewear cardigan – did I mention it’s been designed with big boobs in mind too?! It has the look and soft feel of viscose that will have you never wanting to take it off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2e1q_0jwfrl4500
Photo byChampagne Living

Pair this cardigan with a great pair of loungewear joggers so you can snooze in style and complete your loungewear look or toss it on over your favorite t-shirt and jeans (sans belt) for a casual daytime look.

The Bravissimo Gossard Confession Robe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OkPCS_0jwfrl4500
Photo byBravissimo

This beautiful (and sexy) Gossard “Confession” robe features gorgeous satin rimmed with eyelash lace making it perfect to wear for an NYE at home with the one that you love, pair it with black leggings or wear it over your sexiest lingerie! This deep teal blue satin robe with lovely eyelash lace sleeve details will make you feel oh-so-feminine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24FBwG_0jwfrl4500
Photo byChampagne Living

Once I'm done with all of my skin, hair, and other self-care, I'll be wearing this with NOTHING underneath since Mr. S will be home with me as well.

Exponent Beauty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wUQA_0jwfrl4500
Photo byExponent Beauty

When the ball drops it's time to turn the page on “anti-aging” skincare products that start degrading the moment you open them. These pure Antioxidant Powders by Exponent Beauty are activated with our Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Hydrator to transform into Superior Serums with clinical results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRBCR_0jwfrl4500
Photo byChampagne Living

The most amazing part of Exponent is that 100% of subjects testing it showed a clinically significant decrease in global facial fine lines and wrinkles after 4 weeks as well as 100% improvement in firmness and elasticity. Here's to skincare that REALLY WORKS!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New Years Eve# New Years Eve party# New Years Eve at home# At home celebration

Comments / 0

Published by

Baby boomer content creator dedicated to helping to live your best life. There's no putting things off until "someday" anymore, it's time to do it NOW!

Fort Pierce, FL
27 followers

More from Champagne Living

10 Things You Can Do At Home To Feel A Lot More Positive

Life is all about making the most of what we have. There will be plenty of worries and responsibilities in our way, so we have to make sure that we’re doing what we can to see the positives. Life has a funny way of balancing out the good and the bad. When the good times come along, we have to enjoy them to the max. When the bad times come, we have to find the positives.

Read full story

Natural Ways to Manage Stress in Your Life

Are you bogged down by stress? Are you beginning to realize that it’s affecting your life in many ways? Are you concerned about the toll it’s taking on your overall level of health?

Read full story

Setting up your home gym

The first step is to work out where you want to set up your home gym. You need to ensure you’ll have enough space to move about freely and that you won’t disturb family members, housemates, or even neighbors if you listen to music, hit a boxing bag, jump around, or otherwise create some noise while you work out. Most people find that a good spot for their gym is the basement or garage or a spare bedroom, but it all comes down to your needs and property options.

Read full story

How to put together a winter wardrobe

Items in this post were sent to us by the brand. We do not charge them for consideration or placement in our gift guides or round-up as we prefer to retain the right to not place an item that we don’t truly love. We may however include affiliate links so that we get credit when you shop.

Read full story

Last minute holiday gifts

Sponsored Post - we received the items to post in this guide. Whether they work from home, are gaming online, or just like watching videos, the Laptop Stand by obVus Solutions is our pick. Named “Best Laptop Stand Overall to Save Your Neck” by Wired magazine, the minder®Laptop Tower Stand allows them to position their laptop at a range of heights and positions, so users have the flexibility of either sitting or standing – without taking all the room that a standing desk does.

Read full story

The Short Par 4 Holiday Gift Subscription

This post has been sponsored by Short Par 4. All opinions are those of the creator. It's a good thing I only have one child because the others would have felt left out. My son Ben (from the blog Home Food Fun) and I play golf together as often as we can. Let me put it out there...HE IS SO MUCH BETTER AT THIS GAME THAN I WILL EVER BE. I also play favorites (I am loyal to a fault) to where I play (with the exception of when I am away from home), my cars (I drive a Subaru Outback and it's my 2nd one in 3 years), and yes, even my subscription boxes, which is why you see Short Par 4here more than the others. They always send out top-of-the-line clothing that looks and fits great (and I am a 3XL, so not an easy task) and the golf equipment they put in each box is always the best on the market.

Read full story

Snow bunny style when you're heading to the slopes

SNOW BUNNY - a novice woman skier. After over 35 years of skiing, I am STILL a novice. But, I do love getting dressed for the slopes, watching Mr. S run the black diamonds and Ben ride the moguls with his snowboard as I sit with a warm brandy in my hand, lounging in an Adirondack chair by the open fire at the base of the mountain. I may take one or two runs on the bunny slope (or if I don't want to deal with a t-bar or robe tow, you might see me skiing the green runs). But most of all I want to enjoy the fresh cold air, look out at the mountains and people-watch.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

A Girlfriends Guide to Fort Lauderdale

Post has been written with help from the team at AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach. I received no compensation, free product, or stays. For me, there’s nothing better than hopping into the car and taking the hour-and-a-half drive down to Fort Lauderdale. There are so many secret spots that I’ve fallen in love with over the years and I try to make time every now and then for a little weekend with the BFFs (especially when Rachel, my co-host of The Compass Girls Show is in town).

Read full story

We did a Hanukkah Haul and picked out our favorite gifts.

We received many of the products to test for our gift guide and chose our favorites for this year's must-have gifts. Looking for ideas for the perfect gift this holiday season? Look no further! Here are some of our favorite gift ideas for 2022.

Read full story

Fall looks with your favorite jeans

We received products in order to take the photos in this article. All opinions are those of the writer. I just threw on a t-shirt because I can't deal with getting dressed look.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy