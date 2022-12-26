Last minute holiday gifts

Sponsored Post - we received the items to post in this guide.

Gift Guide 2022 Photo by Zippy Sandler

FOR THE TECHIES

Laptop stands Photo by Obvus Solutions

Whether they work from home, are gaming online, or just like watching videos, the Laptop Stand by obVus Solutions is our pick. Named “Best Laptop Stand Overall to Save Your Neck” by Wired magazine, the minder® Laptop Tower Stand allows them to position their laptop at a range of heights and positions, so users have the flexibility of either sitting or standing – without taking all the room that a standing desk does.

The Tower Stand’s sturdy, light, sleek aluminum design saves valuable home office space while supporting up to 22 pounds of weight. With independent joints that allow for easy variable positioning to both height and angle of the laptop, this stand gives users the flexibility to elevate the laptop screen to eye level. Weighing only 4 pounds, the Laptop Tower Stand is easy to set up and travel-friendly for those on the go.

Headset Photo by ThinkWrite

The ThinkWrite Ultra Durable Pro headset is perfect for the gamers in your life with comfort-first construction and unique ear cup swivel technology to minimize external noise while the flip-down Omni-directional microphone captures diverse vocal qualities and inflections. Ergonomically shaped ear cushions make it the optimal over-ear headset for everyday usage.

Headphones Photo by ThinkWrite

Music lovers will LOVE the revolutionary TW300 REVO headphone. Designed to alter the experience of what an over-ear headphone can offer the TW300 REVO’s perfected sound curve – custom designed with expertise and precision by ThinkWrite Technologies’ in-house audio engineer – provides sublime audio for enjoying your favorite music, podcasts, streamed videos, and everything else you want to plug into. Paired with signature ear cup swivel technology and thick, luxurious 100% over-ear memory foam–style cushions that gently surround and insulate the ear in 360°, the TW300 REVO offers the unbeatable sound quality, minimized background noise, all-day comfort, and personalized fit for listeners of all sizes.

FUN FOR ALL AGES

Puzzle Photo by Creative Beginning

Creative Beginnings offers the only CHALKBOARD-BASED puzzle line that allows successful printing and identification of early concepts for children! Developed by a mom with an autistic son, she is now working to bridge the gap between children of ALL needs and abilities! Plus, they won the prestigious Mom’s Choice award and the Brain Child award for the concept!

scooter Photo by Globber

OMG, the Globber is the top-selling scooter on Amazon! It is a kids and adult big wheel scooter for ages 5+ with an adjustable 6-position handlebar that grows with your child into their teens, ultimately becoming an adult scooter! This scooter easily transforms into a self-standing or folded mode at the push of a button for convenience and easy storage. BEST OF ALL – there is no assembly needed, just unpack and GO!

The Figgy Play Couch Photo by Figgy Play

A raft on the high seas. A treehouse high in the sky. A rocket ship to the moon. This play couch is anything and everything an imagination can create. Build your perfect Figgy! The Figgy includes 4 base cushions, 2 rectangles, and the option to add an extra wedge and separate waterproof liners.

Drinking game Photo by Doozy Dice

Boozy Dice is an intoxicating game of strategy and chance. If you are a fan of the original Doozy Dice, you are gonna love it’s the cooler older brother. Boozy Dice includes 30 NEW dice combinations that are so much fun that you will be seeing double. So grab your drinking friends and belly up to the bar for a night of dice rolling, card matching, and shot taking that’s so much fun you won’t remember it in the morning!

Hanukkah book Photo by PJ Library

No one loves Hanukkah more than Monica. And celebrating the Festival of Lights — lighting candles, singing blessings, eating delicious fried foods, and playing dreidel — is even more fun with friends. Luckily, Monica has lots of friends, including a robot, a pirate — even a jellyfish! A fun book for the little ones at Hanukkah

Jewish calendar Photo by PJ Library

PJ Library’s perpetual calendar kit invites families to experience everything that is unique about the Jewish calendar. Why do Jewish holidays begin in the evening? Why do holidays fall on different dates each year? And what does the moon have to do with it all? This colorful dry-erase calendar features sheets of reusable stickers uniquely shaped to illustrate how Jewish holidays start and finish at sundown.

Election night game Photo by Semper Games

This Semper Smart Game is the game that legendary anchor John King plays with his kids to teach them about the electoral college. Unlike any other board game, players battle for critical electoral votes as they also learn or sharpen their U.S. geography and political system knowledge.

Blobby's Pizza Game Photo by Semper Games

Pizza? Yes, please. This game makes for a perfect after-school game. Kids will love its bright colors and cute monsters! But here’s the kicker – it also doubles as studying! The strategic pizza-eating contest teaches fractions, decimals, and percentages for kids 9 and up.

math game Photo by Semper Games

This dice bluffing and mental math game by multi-award-winning Semper Smart Games helps kids master multiplication and addition by relieving the pressure of performing timed math operations in front of others with innovative gameplay and components. It’s a great way to help kids strengthen analytic skills, social & emotional intelligence, and algebraic thinking. Suitable for younger kids who are working on higher digit multiplication tables or older kids who need mental math practice with a helpful how-to-play video included in the product, description.

NEW BABY IN THE HOUSE

Baby Carrier Photo by Lille Baby

Life with little ones requires staying ready for just about anything, and this All-Seasons carrier is designed to adapt as quickly as you do. The zip-down front panel gives you the option to control your baby’s temperature by revealing our breathable, soft-wearing mesh. Parenting is unpredictable, but your comfort doesn’t have to be.

ALL-WEATHER COMFORT

STORAGE FOR YOUR ESSENTIALS

CUSTOMIZABLE FIT

Diaper Bag Photo by Petunia Pickle Bottom

The Boxy Backpack was designed with mom in mind and makes zero compromises. Spacious, but not bulky. Sleek and professional looking, with so many pockets, backpack straps, and a removable tote strap. The built-in diaper bag changing station is padded, removable, and washable. There is even a felt-lined pocket for your phone. Yes, you can have it all.

Is the Pivot Pack a backpack or a tote? The Pivot gives you both! The clever carrying strap easily pivots from backpack straps to over the shoulder with thoughtfully placed pockets and insulated compartments. This flexible diaper bag easily converts to the whims of any adventure, from backpack to tote, playground to office, or small snacks to larger lunches.

FOR THE BEAUTY-LOVERS

shampoo conditioner & haircare products Photo by Masami

MASAMI is clean premium haircare made with a Japanese ocean botanical for weightless hydration. MASAMI works for virtually every hair type and texture to deliver shiny, healthy, botanically hydrated hair without sulfates, parabens, or phthalates. MASAMI’s salon-quality formulas are vegan, cruelty-free, and gender-neutral.

August + Monroe skincare Photo by August + Monroe

Don’t let your skin suffer during the holidays. For yourself or a great gift for anyone who wants to take good care of their skin, August & Monroe offers a bundle that includes:

3-IN-1 Blemish Camouflage,

Calm Cream

Wake-Up Call.

This is simply a Vegan, sensitive skin-friendly concealer that does more than conceal.

It conceals your blemishes & heals them.

Your skin will THANK YOU!

Derma E Skin products Photo by Derma E

Derma E has been the go-to for clean skincare for over 38 years. This clinically proven, clean, dermatologist-recommended,100% Vegan, and sustainable skincare company can be found at key retailers INCLUDING their website, Target, ULTA Beauty, Whole Foods, and Sprouts and they JUST LAUNCHED at Walmart!

Judy Garland perfume Photo by Judy

Old Hollywood nostalgia comes alive in this sophisticated, modernized fragrance newly created to capture the spirit of Judy Garland. It showcases Dark Orchid, Coriander, a medley of sultry Gourmand, and spice notes, with a hint of the official Judy Garland Rose. An all-inclusive and gender-neutral fine fragrance that, just like Judy, embraces everyone.

Coriander, Elemi, and Californian Grapefruit shimmer over a heart of Honeyed Rose deepening to notes of Dark Orchid and Pink Pepper, evoking the emotion of Ms. Garland’s music and classic Hollywood films. Luring and captivating, the lingering sweetness of Tonka Bean, Bourbon Vanilla, and Caramel balance against notes of Velvety Musk and Patchouli Woods.

Foot exfoliation Photo by Baby Foot

The perfect gift for a man or woman’s at-home care kit. When we think of self-care we think of hair masks, mental health days, spa days, and just pampering ourselves. But, the one thing that gets overlooked is our feet. Feet deserve to be taken care of too!

The Original Foot Peel will leave your feet feeling smooth and soft, like a baby’s foot, after only one hour. 16 natural extracts and oils are used in the making of Baby Foot to create that needed luxury, at-home spa experience. The addition of alicyclic acid effectively exfoliates and moisturizes the skin, softening your feet and reducing peeling over the preceding weeks.

FROM THE HOSTESS TO YOUR TABLE

Cheese board Photo by Lynn and Liana

Give or get yourself a gorgeous Acacia hardwood serving board made with eco-friendly epoxy offering a one-of-a-kind piece of serveware for your home. These cheese boards are perfect for serving a group of 4-6 people and look beautiful on your table.

A great gift for house-warmings, weddings, or maybe just a treat for yourself serve your favorite snacks for a girl’s night in, a date night with your spouse, or for a get-together with friends. Perfect for that New Years’ Eve party you’ve always wanted to throw. We can only imagine the beautiful spreads you’ll create with your new cheeseboard!

Their cheese boards and serving trays now come in beautiful Lynn & Liana black gift boxes to make your gift presentation even more spectacular!

Cocktail Bomb Shop

Cocktail bombs Photo by Cocktail Bomb Shop

Cocktail Bomb Shop is the easiest and most enjoyable way to make cocktails. These look like bath bombs but for your drink. When dropped into sparkling water cocktail bombs fizz and create a delicious cocktail or mocktail. The company just released its holiday variety pack which included delicious flavors like Santa’s Secret Cocktail, Frosted Cranberry, Holiday Mule, and others. In the mood for some hot chocolate? The color-changing hot chocolate bomb is a magical way to enjoy some this season.

Snowman cake Photo by Bake me a wish

The perfect hostess gift or dessert at your holiday celebration! There are treats for EVERY person you know who has an insatiable sweet tooth. Bake Me A Wish! features delicious gourmet dessert options including sumptuous recipes, personalized greeting cards, and elegant packaging, and of course mouthwatering bakery treats including cookies, brownies, cupcakes, and pies. They have expanded their offering even further with gorgeous snack baskets. Bake Me A Wish! has become the go-to source for people in need of high-quality baked goods.

Candy Cane coffee Photo by Apricitas

Coffee is the passion of Apricitas Coffee, and they strive to provide apricitas (sunshine) with every cup! Enjoy the fresh taste and aroma of this seasonal coffee that’s sweet, peppermint flavored, and complimented with a hint of creamy vanilla goodness.

The Candy Cane medium roast coffee is great for a sweet morning start, as an after-dinner coffee, homemade peppermint latte, or an outstanding peppermint mocha. Like all their coffees, they will roast your coffee the same day you order it, then ship it straight to your door. This means your Candy Cane will always be the freshest and most satisfying cup of coffee available anywhere. These make great gifts for coffee lovers everywhere! Available for a limited time only.

Cocktail syrups Photo by Skinny Mixes

Skinny Mixes is the leading brand for low-calorie cocktail mixes, sugar-free coffee syrups, and sugar-free sauces created by Jordan Engelhardt. They recently released three new products to their best-selling Holiday Collection. The Sugar-Free Peppermint Mocha Sauce, Sugar-Free Eggnog Syrup, and Sugar-Free Chestnut Praline Syrup are all now a part of the already existing line of well-loved festive products. Skinny Mixes products are available at over 13,000 local retailers across the US, Canada, and Europe.

non-alcoholic cocktails Photo by NOPE Beverages

NOPE beverages are a premium cocktail alternative with 0% alcohol. With four different flavors and at just $20, they bring a delightful alternative to the party that will effortlessly boost your zero-proof experience with basic ingredients that make you grin after every sip.

Coffee Photo by Steeped Coffee

Gift happiness this holiday season with the perfect stocking stuffers for the coffee lovers in your life with Steeped Coffee, the best new way to enjoy premium coffee. Steeped Coffee is revolutionizing the industry with its craft-roasted coffee in fully compostable single-serve coffee bags. Brewed similarly to tea, the patent-pending Steeped Brewing Method eliminates the expensive brewing equipment and eco-waste of other single-serve formats. For the perfect cup of coffee this holiday season, just add hot water – no pods or plugs required.

FOR THE TRAVEL LOVER

travel essentials set Photo by PlaneAire

PlaneAire is thrilled to introduce their new Travel Essentials, Packed in a ready-to-go, reusable zip-top bag, this plant-based Travel Essentials includes one Clean Surface & Air Mist, six individually wrapped Clean Surface Wipes, and one PlaneAire® Hands hand sanitizer blend of your choice—ensuring a hygienic journey from Point A to B.

How to use Travel Essentials: 3 simple steps, everywhere you go:

1) Spray Clean – Spray the air and surfaces around you to hygienically clean, freshen and deodorize. Don’t forget to bring it with you to the restroom.

2) Wipe Clean – Wipe the surfaces you are going to touch. If you’re in a window seat, don’t forget to clean that window before you rest your head on it.

3) Sanitize Hands – When you’re all done cleaning the space, sanitize your hands and enjoy the moisturizing ingredient and pleasing scent.

FOR THE SPORTS LOVER

Women's golf subscription Photo by Short Par 4

FORE your favorite golfer, send them a gift of style guaranteed to be delivered right to their door. Their monthly membership box is stuffed full of the latest apparel to look good and feel good all with big-name brands at the most affordable monthly prices, They’ll be the best dressed, best-geared duffers on the course (even if they are slicing the ball).

The Fairway Membership helps to guide you from point A to point B. Just like getting you from the tee box to the green, this membership will lead you down the path toward exceptional style and boost your confidence on and off the course.

For the women golfers in your life, they offer the Magnolia, the first-ever golf subscription box for women. This distinctive membership includes apparel, accessories, and gear from some of the top brands in women’s golf.

Photo by Coalatree

Spent coffee grounds are mixed and melted down with recycled plastic bottles to create the fibers for its innovative Baseline Midlayer. The result is a midlayer packed with features that are perfect for all your men’s outdoor adventures. Unlike other fleece garments, the Baseline does not shed microplastics when washed. This eco-friendly layer saves millions of tiny plastics from contaminating our ecosystems!

Nutritional products Photo by Bare Nutrition

Bare Performance Nutrition is dedicated to helping others reach their fitness goals. These premium supplements are formulated to increase your performance! The brand’s mission is to educate, inspire and improve the performance of the modern-day athlete, adventurer, and warrior, through integrity, transparency, and service. Set those New Year’s Goals early and start with these great supplements.

FOR THE FASHION LOVER

ballet flats Photo by Oka-B

Spa feet? Oka-B is a woman-led company that began as the perfect spa shoe, integrating the principles of reflexology and ergonomics for ultimate comfort. Today, the line has expanded to dozens of styles and colors that are all Made in the USA. The brand has established itself in Buford, GA where it continues its commitment to manufacturing sustainable and durable footwear.

Custom Taylor Ballet Flat: The custom ballet flats are perfect for everyday wear. Available in a range of colors and 2 finishes, the flat provides ultimate comfort with:

Premium arch support and heel cup for stability and support

Shape designed for a wide range of foot shapes

Soothing massage beads for ultimate everyday wear

Waterproof and slip-resistant

Machine washable (colorfast material won’t fade)

Sustainably made with soy

holiday t-shirt Photo by Sharp Tact Kreativ

Hot cocoa, good movies, and cozy socks. Sounds like a great way to spend the holidays in your new favorite, comfy tee! Sharp Tact Kreativ is your source for cute and comfortable apparel and gifts with encouraging and supportive messages for the day-to-day, with a bit of wit. You may have a difficult time deciding WHICH shirt you want. The solution? Buy them ALL!

CZ ring Photo by Starletta Galleria

Wow her with beautiful jewelry from Starlette Galleria. Olivia Starling, founder, and CEO hosts a variety of fashionable cost-effective hypoallergenic engagement/ wedding rings, bracelets, and other everyday wearables that make great gifts for this upcoming holiday season.

From the Phoebe – 2 ct Round ring – a vintage style setting featuring a round cut stone, set in a 4-prong setting, surrounded by a halo of intricately set stones to the Brooklyn – with its 1.28-carat princess cut center stone surrounded by round and emerald-cut halos, this intricate prong setting helps allow the 41 total stones to add glamor and brilliant sparkle to your day. . All stones are 100% simulated diamond material (AAA CZ), and set in certified 925 sterling silver then plated in rhodium or 14k gold to prevent tarnishing.

These beautiful rings will never turn your finger green or leave any markings behind! The perfect backup ring for your wedding ring, for travel or simply to treat yourself as well as beautiful gifts for pregnancy, weddings, engagements, anniversaries, or even yes, for the holidays.

THigh high stockings Photo by Vienne Milano

VienneMilano is the first luxury hosiery brand and online boutique dedicated to thigh-high stockings, over-the-knee socks, and knee-high socks. Their motto? “Legs are a canvas for color and texture, thigh highs allow you to use it.”

All of their products are Made In Italy for women who want to reveal their style and confidence by being elegant, playful, and sexy on every occasion.

Stockings are a true fashion complement, as they can define the outfit – legs are a canvas for color and texture, and thigh highs allow you to use them. Yet VienneMilano is not just about making a fashion statement: by wearing thigh highs, a woman gains a little glamorous secret that provides her personality with an extra boost.