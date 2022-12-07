A Girlfriends Guide to Fort Lauderdale

Post has been written with help from the team at AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach. I received no compensation, free product, or stays.

Photo by AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach

For me, there’s nothing better than hopping into the car and taking the hour-and-a-half drive down to Fort Lauderdale. There are so many secret spots that I’ve fallen in love with over the years and I try to make time every now and then for a little weekend with the BFFs (especially when Rachel, my co-host of The Compass Girls Show is in town).

Whether you live in Florida or are coming down for a getaway from the winter weather with your bestie, I’ve got some great tips for making your weekend special.

WHERE TO STAY

There’s no better place to stay than right on the beach at the AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Photo by AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach

Escape traditional travel and experience this modern, purposefully designed hotel with everything you need – and nothing you don’t. The contemporary guest rooms offer ample workspace, floor-to-ceiling windows, and waterfront views. The AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach is conveniently located near shops, dining, the nightlife of Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, and the Port Everglades cruise port.

Want to enjoy fun in the sun? The hotel is just steps from Fort Lauderdale Beach, or sit back and enjoy the ocean views from the 4th-floor pool deck and bar.

DEAL ALERT: From now until the end of the year, guests can take advantage of the Take 2 Offer and enjoy 2 cocktails and 2 tapas per night, late checkout, and complimentary wifi!

WHERE TO EAT

There’s no need to get up and out early when you can start your morning right at the AC Kitchen in AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach, featuring a European-inspired breakfast, including egg tarts and signature croissants. You’re there for FUN, so ease your way into the day slowly and enjoy a mimosa with breakfast and talk about where you’ll be spending the rest of your day. This property makes any vacation and after a day in the sun, why not end your day with Spanish-inspired tapas, our signature cocktail, or a local craft beer or wine?

Of course, you can’t have the ultimate girls trip without tequila! I used to live in Palm Beach Gardens and loved going to Rocco’s Taco’s, so when I’m in Lauderdale, you’ll find me at their Las Olas location enjoying the amazing happy hour deals. They happen every day from 4 PM to 7 PM! Grab all your girlfriends and enjoy $5 Margaritas, Tacos & Apps to kick off your night.

WHAT TO DO

One of the best things to do in Fort Lauderdale is to enjoy the beautiful white sand beaches lining the coast. Just steps away from AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach sits the iconic Fort Lauderdale Beachfront where guests can rent chairs to sit out and soak up the sun. Head to the strip across the street for all of your beach needs like souvenir t-shirts and sunblock.

Getting around in Fort Lauderdale is oh-so-easy with the LauderGo! Shuttle. The shuttle offers routes all around Fort Lauderdale, including Las Olas and other neighboring communities. If you live near a Tri-Rail or Brightline station, you can hop onto the shuttle to get just about anywhere that you want AND IT’S FREE!

Photo by Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi

I love to take advantage of the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi only steps away from the hotel. Travel in style throughout the intercoastal while taking in some amazing views of Fort Lauderdale.

DEAL ALERT: From now until November 2023, guests can take advantage of the Don’t just visit, explore Fort Lauderdale package, and enjoy one water taxi ticket and one 100 Things to Do in Fort Lauderdale Before you Die book!

Enjoy your weekend with the girls and if you have any favorite spots in Fort Lauderdale, I’d love to know about them.