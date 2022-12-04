We did a Hanukkah Haul and picked out our favorite gifts.

We received many of the products to test for our gift guide and chose our favorites for this year's must-have gifts.

Looking for ideas for the perfect gift this holiday season? Look no further! Here are some of our favorite gift ideas for 2022.

Hanukkah gifts:

For those who are celebrating Hanukkah, we have a few gift options that will fit the bill! Of course, our first option is a set of delicious latkes made with potatoes, onions, and spices. These can be served as an appetizer or main course, and they're sure to be a hit at any party! I love bringing a platter of my homemade potato pancakes along with a special hostess gift to parties.Another great Hanukkah gift idea is a set of beautifully crafted menorahs. These items can be personalized with the recipe for the tzedakah candle, or with a personal message.

If you're looking for something different, I put together some of my FAVORITE gift finds for all 8 days of the Festival of Lights this year.

Christmas gifts:

For those celebrating Christmas this year, these are also great gift ideas for you too! Now that people are back to hosting get-togethers, I've included some great gifts that will make you the friend/family member that brings the BEST GIFTS! You may want a few of these for YOURSELF as well.

Night #1 - The Hostess Gift

You'll be counting down to Christmas with the oh-so-delicious Walkers Shortbread 2022 Limited Edition Advent Calendar featuring 24 assorted shortbread packs. Each Calendar features 6 different cookies including 8 thin Shortbread Fingers, 4 Mini Chocolate ChipShortbread, 4 Shortbread Hearts, 4 Salted Caramel Squares, and 1 Shortbread Star. Open a window each night to reveal one of your favorite Walkers Shortbread treats.

Pick up Walker Shortbread at your local store or ONLINE at Walker's Shortbread

Night #2 - One for Him & One for Her

(or Hers & Hers, or His & His, or let's share)

Photo by Rabbit Hole Distillery

Online at Rabbit Hole Cavehill or at your favorite store (I get mine buy it at Total Wines and More)

But, when it's time to finally turn in after ALL of the festivities (especially when the parents are visiting), she'll love this weighted sleep mask in mulberry silk by Saatva (yes, the mattress company) that keeps the light OUT and soothes her tired eyes after being the hostess everyone adores.

Photo by Bose

Photo by StackedSkincare

StackedSkincare Ice Roller

Get 15% off of $75+ through 12/19 with code: CL15

During the holidays we show our love through food (at least we do at our house). That means that we have everything from mom's homemade latkes to salads and more. Primal Kitchen Ranch & Mayo have become a staple as during Hanukkah we traditionally serve fried foods to symbolize the oil burning in the Temple, and what better way to enjoy latkes, fried chicken wings, and more dipped in delicious Primal Kitchen Ranch or our favorite Primal Kitchen Mayo made with avocado oil and organic eggs slathered on a big piece of Challah Bread stacked with leftover chicken and veggies at lunchtime?

Photo by Primal Kitchen

Primal Kitchen has ingredients that you can RECOGNIZE (and pronounce) and most of all, that you feel GOOD about eating.

Photo by Primal Kitchen

Primal Kitchen is available at Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, and most national grocery chains - FIND a LOCATION HERE

Night #5 Sneaking around the golf course?

She loves to wear sneakers, but she hates looking like everyone else. These Jack Rogers Lia Velvet Sneakers are the perfect look for everything from being comfortable in a formal dress to dressing up her favorite jeans and tee shirt. Available in both black and Bordeaux (perfect holiday colors) and laced up with ribbon laces this sneaker has signature Jack Rogers branding that has a girly and preppy feel.

Photo by Taos Footwear

He's happiest on the golf course, and a subscription to Short Par 4 means that he'll have the best equipment month after month. Each box includes things like golf balls & tees, golf shirts, and ball markers, and yes, golf towels too. From a single box to a monthly subscription (why not get a full year), he'll be saying this gift is FORE me!

Photo by Short Par 4

Short Par 4

Night #6 - Toast them a Panini sandwich!

From bubbe (Jewish for grandma) to the grandkids, making a panini just got easy and FUN. This Revolution Cooking Panini Press makes cooking in your TOASTER a breeze. Imagine making S'mores between your favorite sweetbread, that comes out hot and gooey, just the way you love them without having to build a campfire? From grilled cheese & Croque monsieur to quesadillas, lunch, dinner, and snacks are just a press away.

Photo by Revolution Cooking

From RevCook

Night #7 - My FAVORITE gift box

We all have favorites. Gifts that we LOVE to give and love to get, and gift boxes, while easy can be boring. Step it up with a beautifully curated 211 to Waterloo gift box. This is a great gift for your office friend, that boss who gave you a raise, or your best friend who seems to have EVERYTHING. You'll love the variety of gift boxes that range from cocktail making (there's a Margarita box) to dorm room supplies for your college son or daughter. I love this S'mores box with the makings of S'mores and Hot Chocolate (complete with mug) and my husband who drives from Florida to New Hampshire each winter to ski would make great use of the On the Road Box that includes an insulated mug, a travel tech kit, and sugar-free mints.

Photo by 211 to Waterloo

Night #8 - That gift you buy for yourself

We all have that ONE thing that we've been wanting but put off buying for ourselves. It might be just a little out of our budget or maybe we feel like the holidays are all about EVERYONE else. This is the time to make sure that you get EXACTLY what you want this holiday season. For me, it was the Florida-themed Johnny Was t-shirt that I've had on my "want it" list for the longest time.

Photo by Johnny Was

