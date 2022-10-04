[Opinion] The Battle For Pennsylvania

Pa Gov Candidates WGAL

This article is not a campaign piece. It is a discussion on the future of Pennsylvania's children & education. Forget political parties & affiliations. Education matters. What is in the BEST interests of the children, and their future. Children are the future of Pennsylvania.

The Battle for Pennsylvania's Governor, the war to win the state. The Democrat nominee Josh Shapiro is campaigning on "Abortion Rights", while his opponent, Republican nominee, Senator Doug Mastriano, is focusing on "School Choice".

The two candidates, Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro have been campaigning hard for the midterms. The media favors Shapiro, while Mastriano favors the people.

The problem with Pennsylvania is a big one. There are so many things to fix. (The elections, CPS/Children & youth, Housing/homeless, Law Enforcement, tax & revenue, Economy, Unemployment et al) The Wolf administration has led the people astray. The pandemic shattered the state, people lost their jobs, their businesses, their livelihoods.

On twitter, Dauphin County's commissioner, Tom Pries had tweeted in 2020 that Pennsylvania was a democrat state. I corrected him. The gov't is democrat; FACT - the voting records for the state are primarily conservative.

The media portrays Mastriano as a "threat" to democracy. The media needs to go back to school; We are, as a country, a constitutional republic. Pennsylvania is a "Commonwealth" state. What does that mean? It means: 'A commonwealth refers to any group of people organized under a single government, particularly a republic.'

Our children's education is at stake. Why are so many children statewide, ignorant to basic history? Inner city schools statistically have a lower than average education than the suburbs/rural areas. Why is that? Start here: The Deliberate Dumbing down of America PDF. We had interviewed the author, Charlotte Iserbyt on our radio podcast show, TheRawFeedLive, hosted/owned by Godlikeproductions.com several years ago. (We retired after 6.5yrs in 2017, with over 500 guests interviewed to our credit). School choice is an imperative necessity in Pennsylvania for our children.

Doug Mastriano advocates for school choice. Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee, has advocated for the elimination of property taxes, which is a major source of revenue for nearly all of Pennsylvania’s school districts — and supported sending tax revenue directly to parents so they can choose schools for their children. That is a WIN for the children.

In West Virginia where I lived from 93-99, when my children became of school age, I didn't want them to attend the public schools. I migrated to WV from New York. With no disrespect intended, I saw how the people there were educated. In Clarksburg, Harrison County, the average person had a 7-9th grade education. I sent my kids to parochial school. The district had to pay for it. They do not have school choice, however they also did not have legislation that said otherwise. They gave me a fight of course because they did not want to lose the money, however they had to concede. My children, were above average, my daughter a 4.0 when we left WV to move to Pa. Here in Pa, my daughter retains a 4.0. I owned a Pizza Shop at that time, and down the road was a private school, in Dauphin County, Swatara Township, called "The Circle School" (Private school). It's kids teaching kids. It's a phenomenal school. My boys were career "F", and this school, for the 2 years they were there maintained "B's". *This school, never paid for their pizza's either & they ordered daily. My personal 'thank you' for their educational system and dedication to education. I had to PAY out of pocket for private colleges as well. 42k to Susquehanna Univ.

The teachers in this state adhere to the state curriculum in addition to their UNIONS agenda, which in this author's opinion, is NOT in the best interest of the children. In 99, when we moved here, my daughter attended the Millersburg School district. She was educated via "Common-Core". Fighting the district on this form of education was exhausting. It dumbs down the children. My 4.0 daughter was getting F's that semester. I ended up paying out of pocket for private education. My other children, and my foster children I put in online schools. State foster-care abhors online education. I had to fight them to put these children in online education. My pleas to their court judges was in my favor. Statistically, children who attend online education have a higher than average of 3-4.0, why is that? Simple, there's no "social distractions", and the teachers give one to one assistance. My boys attended 'Connections Academy' at that time.

Republican nominee for Governor, Senator Doug Mastriano will give children the education they both need and deserve. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee, has called for increased spending on public schools. The districts have the money. They also have ESSER funds. Do you know how this money is spent? Attend school board meetings. Ask questions. Submit "right to know" forms. ESSER funds also came with specific "criteria" in regards to the children. Ask your school district questions. Attend your respective county meetings too. Doug Mastriano supports schools posting their curriculum's ONLINE for parents to know what the children are being taught.

*Did you know last year, this bill had passed the house. The “curriculum transparency” bill would require schools to share their curricula on public websites starting in 22. The committee approved an amended version of a measure that passed the House of Representatives. The updated version directly spells out the information schools need to provide, including a course syllabus or written summary of every class, the state academic standards for each course, and a link or title for every textbook used. "Critics" were saying the bill puts a burden on school staff and is potentially a tool to censor teachers during a moment of intense debate about how race is taught in schools & it's an unfunded mandate that stokes the flames of this larger national debate that is pitting the public against teachers. Wow. ‘Unfunded mandate’ or ‘rebuilding trust’? If that's the best they can do, they're going to lose the argument. Parents have a right to know. State law already requires that public schools give parents and guardians access to information about instructional materials. (but not the full curriculum).

Pa Rep. Lewis, in a Facebook post, expressed concern about what students could be taught in schools. “Parents need to be in the driver’s seat when it comes to education, not some out-of-state textbook publisher teaching heaven knows what (hint: anti-American socialism) to our students,” he wrote in the post. “It’s time to turn the tables and empower parents once again.”

Mastriano has criticized the unions and “special interests” for “calling the shots” in public schools, suggesting school choice as the answer. He said, “The liberty of a parent to direct the upbringing, education, care and welfare of the parent’s child is a fundamental right,” according to the legislation, dubbed the Parental Rights Protection Act. “Neither a commonwealth agency nor a non-commonwealth agency may infringe upon the right … without demonstrating that the law or ordinance is narrowly tailored to meet a compelling governmental interest by the least restrictive means.” Mastriano contends the bill’s (SB996) aim is to prevent the courts from ruling parents’ rights as “ordinary,” which gives the government more leeway in overriding their authority. “This statute is needed now more than ever as the constant eroding of parental rights over the past two years,” Mastriano said. “We saw instances where parents were labeled as domestic terrorists simply for advocating for what they felt was best for their child. We saw schools shuttered and parents left without in-person learning alternatives,” he said. “SB 996 will provide parents the legal protection they need when overreaching bureaucrats attempt to overrule their voice. When it comes to raising children, parents are better than the government.” The bill presents, as parents in Pennsylvania are confronting local school districts over a variety of issues, including CRT/critical race theory, graphic sexual books, sex education curriculum and school mask mandates. Gov. Tom Wolf had vetoed legislation that would have required schools to post a basic outline of curriculum online, a measure intended to give parents a better look at what their children are learning in school.

Mastriano is to introduce term limits for school board members and increase transparency at meetings. Senator Doug Mastriano (R-33) announced his plans to introduce legislation that will reform school boards across Pennsylvania and improve transparency. Mastriano’s bill will stipulate that all school board members in Pennsylvania will be limited to no more than three “four-year” terms. Currently, school board members can run for an unlimited number of terms.

Shapiro has said he largely wants to maintain Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s education spending plan. He pledged to appoint at least two parents to the State Board of Education, (which reviews and adopts educational regulations and standards). And? How does that effect or impact the children in Pennsylvania?

This author is an advocate for children, the elderly, veterans & the disabled. I tend to 'err' on the side of education, regardless of political party.

Pennsylvania is broken. With all that is broken in this state, one of the primary focus' in this campaign for Governor, should be education. Our children are the future of Pennsylvania. This should matter.

Do you remember former President Trump's state of the union address, I believe it was in 17; where he addressed the educational system in Pa, and the cameras caught Gov Tom Wolf with a "look" of disdain. (Trump was seemingly referring to Gov. Tom Wolf's veto of a bill that would have expanded the state's Educational Improvement Tax Credit by $100 million a year. Trump said, "No parent should be forced to send their child to a failing government school.")

It is an 'insult' to every parent in this state, to be labeled a "domestic terrorist", all because they want to be involved and informed. 'Big government' is a pejorative term for a government or public sector that is considered excessively large or unconstitutionally involved in certain areas of public policy or the private sector. Our children aren't "property" of the government. This isn’t a matter of “resources” or “resolve,” but of the way in which big government incentivizes excess and dysfunction. As Reagan put it in his farewell address, “There’s a clear cause and effect here that is as neat and predictable as a law of physics: As government expands, liberty contracts.”

Shapiro's campaign regarding schools, is a bad deal for both safety and liberty. Have you been paying attention to what has been happening in our schools of late? Hazing in Middletown, students charged. Harrisburg, children beaten by other students. (Children being shot in the burg/died, targeted hits). What is being done? Do your children feel safe? As parents, do you feel your children are safe? What is this present government DOING for the children? (Let's not get started on the federal senator seat, where (Uncle Fester) Fetterman is running for Toomey's seat, and he advocates to release criminals!)

People in Philly are afraid to leave their homes, as crime & gun violence has risen considerably under this current administration. The crime rate & murder rates in Harrisburg has increased shockingly since Jan 2022 when Mayor Wanda Williams took office. Children are dying from gun violence.

I cannot tell you what to do. I cannot tell you how to vote. All I can tell you IS the importance of putting our children & their safety first. Forget political parties/affiliation. How do you feel? What do you want for yourself and children? What is important to you? You matter. Your voice matters. Your children matter. Vote in person and make your voice heard. Contrary to 'group think', your vote does matter.

Children first. Pennsylvania first. America first.

Doug Mastriano's PROMISE to Pennsylvanian's, at the Trump Save America Rally, Wilkes-Barre, Pa, September 3rd, 2022. I was present at this rally. His speech was phenomenal. Watch the video. Ask yourself, are you content with this current state of affairs here in Pa? The video expresses and addresses the top problems with Pennsylvania that he will FIX on DAY ONE, if elected Governor.



*Months to collect unemployment (Of which our organization, PALA/Pennasylvania Labor Advocates, have been assisting claimants, and auditing the unemployment trust fund, which is insolvent, and Doug has been exponential in assisting us in getting claims paid for claimants) In addition, he is NOT on the state committee for PUA, and has gone above & beyond his duty to assist & resolve issues with PUA for the people throughout the state, when the committee themselves have NOT. *CPS allegations (Wrongful) Doug has played a pivotal role with our sister org (Keystone Advocates) in advocating for these parents via this broken system. Doug has assisted people with nursing home conflicts, veterans, protecting children in our schools, and MORE.



What is Shapiro going to do for Pennsylvanian's? Let me tell you this: There is a recent federal lawsuit against the Wolf Administration, by a parent, in regards to what is being taught in schools; (Masturbation/anal sex books, drag, et al) ref PROTECTING OUR CHILDREN, and Shapiro filed a response, "11th amendment IMMUNITY". (pacer.gov) Is this the kind of Governor Pennsylvania needs?

