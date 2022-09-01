The Disadvantage Of Free Healthcare Comes With A Price

Cerees Moretti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJzD4_0hbsMjlM00
Can Medicaid Take a Senior’s House to Pay Their Nursing Home Bill?K. Gabriel Heiser

Medicaids Dark Secrets

For many participants, the program that provides health care to millions of low-income Americans isn’t exactly "free". Read the fine print. It’s essentially a loan. (And the government expects to be repaid).

Many people aren't aware of the disadvantages of 'free healthcare'. It comes with a price, literally.

Medicaid recipients over the age of 55 years of age are expected to 'repay the government for medical expenses' — and states will seize houses and other assets after those recipients die in order to satisfy the debt. Thank former President Bill Clinton.

**Bill Clinton signed the "Medicaid Estate Recovery Program" (MERP) into law as part of his deficit-reduction act in 1993. Previously, states had the right to seek repayment for Medicaid debts; that new law made it mandatory. In most states, it will not seize a home that is being occupied by a spouse and/or a dependent child of the late Medicaid recipient until they either die or move. It also offers waivers for financial hardship, and an “adult child caregiver” exemption for those who lived with a parent for at least two years and “provided care" that allowed the applicant to remain at home.

'Estate Recovery' punishes working and middle-class Americans who have managed to leave a little something to pass on to their children and or grand-children.

We were discussing this matter on GLP/godlikeproductions (where I've blogged & administrated for since 2007; the largest fastest moving aggregated news discussion forums). More in depth information is provided.

The clock starts ticking at age 55 if you're on Medicaid. The best way to protect yourself, your home and assets is to do an estate plan. Put your home in an irrevocable trust or a life estate. There is the infamous "5 year look back", so the earlier you do this the better. It is worth the money spent on legal fees to protect your home and assets.

FYI - Several months ago I was contacted by a man, who during the pandemic 'lock-down' in Pennsylvania, applied for unemployment, and Medicaid for himself and his wife. Nearly a year later, he decides to move to North Carolina. He puts his house up for sale. His realtor called him and informed him that he had a state 'lien' against his house deed. He was extremely befuddled, thinking that this was tax related, as he owed no taxes. He was referred to me. The first question I asked him was if he was on Medicaid. He contacted his county welfare office, and indeed the lien was in fact a Medicaid lien - for premiums! He & his wife claim they never even used it for any doctor appointments or prescriptions. There was absolutely nothing he could do to remove the lien other to continue with the sale of his house, but the states lien would have to be cured at the closing.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# medicaid# estate# healthcare# nursinghomes# assets

Comments / 0

Published by

I blog about socio-political issues. I'm retired, but my advocacy carries on with 2 local grassroots organizations.

Harrisburg, PA
386 followers

More from Cerees Moretti

Old School Dating Is Antiquated

I broke up with my husband in 2018. My (adult) children pressured me into trying dating apps. I'm very old school, and was apprehensive to even attempt digital dating. In my day, dating was more personalized. You met somebody, you hit it off, you exchange phone numbers and you go on a date. They assisted me into putting a profile on one of the popular dating apps. This digital dating was new to me.

Read full story
12 comments

"Groupthink" isn't just a catchphrase. This experiment analyzes behavior under the pressure of social forces.

Experiment - video thumbnailPhenn godlikeproductions. Groupthink is a phenomenon that occurs when a group of individuals reaches a consensus without critical reasoning or evaluation of the consequences or alternatives. Groupthink is based on a common desire not to upset the balance of a group of people.

Read full story
Harrisburg, PA

What Is A CLUE Report, and Why It Matters To The Insured

What Is A CLUE Report? And Why It Matters To The InsuredIMGFLIP. Most people never heard of a CLUE report. Do you know what a CLUE report is?. You're probably aware of your credit report and understand that it's important to check it annually to ensure that there are no errors that could negatively impact your score. But, there's another report out there that can affect your finances and options. It's the Comprehensive Loss Underwriting Exchange aka (CLUE) Report.

Read full story

I Opinion I The Internet Is Forever, We Are What We Post.

We have seen news articles of "manifestos" that have been posted on Facebook/Twitter, detailing horrific acts of murder, terrorism, shootings et al. Tiktok has been the popular platform of late, where users post videos between 3-10 minutes of crimes, violence, and sex. This seems to be acceptable amongst users, per the views & follows, and "the new normal".

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Housing Rental Prices Keep Going Up Across Pennsylvania And So Is The Homeless Rate

Two and a half years ago pre-pandemic, a studio apartment in Dauphin County Pennsylvania, averaged between $450-550 a month in the rural areas. House rentals where I live rented for $800 mo. In Harrisburg, a studio averaged approximately $600-650 a month. Last April, a studio in the Harrisburg area advertised for $1500 a month on apartments.com.

Read full story
43 comments

*Opinion* The Socio-Breakdown Of Society Within The Public Sector Is Becoming A Surreal Banality

Large Iced Coffee made incorrectly, black with iceCerees Moretti. What has happened to people, and humanity as a collective whole? This cannot be blamed on the pandemic and or lockdown, as it has been happening for a very long time.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Common-Law Marriages In Pennsylvania Still Exist

Legislation had banned the contracting of new common-law marriages (CLM) in Pennsylvania after January 1, 2005. For the text of the statute abolishing common law marriage, see 23 Pa. Cons. Stat. Ann. § 1103. Any common-law marriages prior to this date were grandfathered in.

Read full story
85 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy