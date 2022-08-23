"Groupthink" isn't just a catchphrase. This experiment analyzes behavior under the pressure of social forces.

Experiment - video thumbnail Phenn godlikeproductions

Groupthink is a phenomenon that occurs when a group of individuals reaches a consensus without critical reasoning or evaluation of the consequences or alternatives. Groupthink is based on a common desire not to upset the balance of a group of people.

Watch this interesting video, where a "test" was performed, involving several individuals. "Groupthink" isn't just a catchphrase.The experiment analyzes behavior under the pressure of social forces.

The Asch conformity experiments were a series of psychological experiments conducted by Solomon Asch in the 1950s. The experiments revealed the degree to which a person's own opinions are influenced by those of a group. The testing of the experiment by Solomon Asch reveals, that one subject denies the evidence of his own eyes and yields to group influence. He knows he is correct and goes along with the group to avoid the discomfort of disagreeing with the group.

The power of the group merely came from the unanimity of its opposition. When that unanimity is punctured, the power is greatly reduced. Sometimes we go along with the group because what they say convinces us that they are right, this is called "informational conformity". Sometimes we conform because we're apprehensive that the group will disapprove if we are deviant. This is called "normative conformity".

The essence of groupthink is that groups create psychological pressure on individuals to conform to the views of leaders and other members. In groupthink, the quest for unanimous opinion can override our ability to objectively consider other views. In an era of social media and accountability, those that do not manage their response to divergent viewpoints face reputational risk. Groupthink in cohesive groups fails to consider alternative perspectives because they are motivated to reach a consensus which typically results in making less than desirable decisions.

Large groups of people all tend to think alike, this also illustrates how easily people's opinions can be swayed by social media—even by artificial users known as bots. The social and political consequences of groupthink may be far-reaching, and history has many examples of major blunders that have been the result of decisions reached in this way.

Members of the group share an illusion of invulnerability that creates excessive optimism and encourages taking abnormal risks.

How does social media promote individuality? In this one example; how teenagers interact with and present themselves on social media can lead to a lack of individuality. Due to the increasingly blurred line between social media and reality, how an individual presents themselves online tends to be an extension of their real self.

Why is groupthink bad? Groupthink is a cognitive bias. Groupthink is defined as the practice of approaching issues as matters to be dealt with by the consensus of a group rather than by individuals acting independently. Groupthink can lead collective rationalization, lack of personal accountability, and pressure to acquiesce.

If we understand the effects of groupthink, we can take the necessary steps to overcome it. Frequent instances of groupthink do not produce harmony in beliefs. They suppress individual ideas to reach group agreement and following. It can lead to a lack of creativity, ignorance of important information, and resistance to new information or ideas. It suppresses personal thoughts and opinions, which are essential to our identities as people.

The current culture and way of life on social media promotes groupthink. Friends don't stop friends from thinking critically. Groupthink (in negative situations) stifles thinkers, leaving them wounded victims who usually end up disillusioned and dissatisfied. Eventually, the enthusiasm begins to fade. Soon, the people who are supposed to be allies have fallen back and are no longer engaging, or worse, they decide to become the group’s antagonist. Groupthink can make good people turn bad!

Additionally, well-intentioned people sometimes make irrational or non-optimal decisions/choices fueled by the urge to conform or the discouragement of dissent. Groupthink fosters a strong “us versus them” mentality, forcing members to accept group perspectives in the heat of the moment, even when these perspectives don’t necessarily align with their personal views. This should never happen.

'WE', as a collective whole, should be confident in our own psyche to process and trust what we see and hear, without worry or concern about what others may think or retribution.