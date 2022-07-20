I Opinion I The Internet Is Forever, We Are What We Post.

We have seen news articles of "manifestos" that have been posted on Facebook/Twitter, detailing horrific acts of murder, terrorism, shootings et al. Tiktok has been the popular platform of late, where users post videos between 3-10 minutes of crimes, violence, and sex. This seems to be acceptable amongst users, per the views & follows, and "the new normal".

I administrate one of the largest, fastest moving, alt-right, aggregated news discussion forums for over 15 yrs, (godlikeproductions.com). Tonite, a user threaded " Who puts this kind of info out there for the world to see?". It's referencing an article from the NY Post, titled "Nonstop sex and 4 a.m. parties: Parents go wild with kids finally away at camp". According to the OP, the article denotes the parties involved full names, and the OP (original poster) questions 'I mean, what happens when your kids see this or hear about it from friends?? And these morons put their first and last names in the article!?!?'

Another user comments " Who puts this kind of info out. No one. These people aren't real. This is conditioning. Thanks for playing". See the below screenshot of my retort to a user on GLP.

User comments GLP Phenn godlikeproductions

I beg to differ, people DO put this kind of information out in the public view via social media (SM) daily. And they believe it's acceptable to conduct themselves in this manner. Some find humor in it. Some think it's "cool". Many gain followers because of this type of content. It's not just a trend, it's become the new norm.

I saw on Tiktok a woman on all 4's atop a bed, twerking, while a small child, perhaps 3-4yrs old behind the woman, hands on her buttocks and thrusting.! I reported the video .

My question is, regarding the NY Post article, did the owners/managers of Wonderland, the adult entertainment venue, contact the news as a sort of form of subtle advertising for their 'establishment', and did the reporter interview random or pre-select customers?. Or did a random customer summon the press? I question the article's intent/purpose. Think about it.

These parents apparently are enjoying themselves, but they're not considering the possible adverse effects that this could pose, not just for them, but for their children.

Select Reader Screenshots - Comments NYP Cerees Moretti

User comments NYP Cerees Moretti

Above are select comments from the NY Post.

The general consensus from readers at both GLP & NYP was negative. The user's comments were not favorable; not impressed nor were they cheerleading these parents.

Now while there will be some, who would argue that this is acceptable, (like strip joints), however, that isn't this author's argument. My argument is about posting your private life online. To each your own when it comes to getting your freak on, however, I do not find it acceptable to post it in public view. Hear me out.

People do not understand how it can be used against you. People have lost their jobs over posts they've made on SM. Opinions, pictures, and videos can be used against you. Stalkers can collect information on you. Police use SM to profile suspects and in some cases use it as evidence against you.

Most states are "At-Will" employment. This means they can terminate an employee, at will.

A woman had recently pubbed on TikTok, that she lost her job for videos she was posting. Another SM user complained she was hired for an internship at NASA, and terminated for her tweets on Twitter. Facebook tells LA police to stop spying on users with fake accounts.

Pay attention: In 2017 I was rear-ended by a driver who was driving 40mph. I was legally stopped at a red light. The defense attorney DEMANDED any/all my social media accounts, their logins & passwords. My own attorney had to be "reminded" by yours truly, of the ABA (American Bar Association) model rule 8.4 - MISCONDUCT- Model R. of Prof. Conduct 3.4, 4.2, 8.4. SEE the ABA & SM evidence, The opposing counsel is not allowed ethically to do this.

Somewhere around 2012, it was posted in a news article, which was posted on GLP for discussion, that a man applied for a bank loan somewhere out in the Midwest, and he said he had a 750 credit score. He was denied the loan, and when he questioned "why", the bank told him because he was associated with 'undesirables'. That's called a "social credit score". They checked his SM, and some people on his friend's list had criminal records. Here is a thread on GLP, explaining SCS system in a video and the software that will be used. The SCS system has been in place in China and other countries. Some places use this SCS system here in the U.S.A. (Hence that man's bank) See below.

"Mylife.com" used to be an SM site, akin to Myspace but it failed to take off, they sold out & became a social credit score company. All registered users on that site & their info were sold along with it. A thread on GLP warned of the site's purpose and instructions on how to get removed from it. I had myself removed. I was never a user of mylife.com, but somehow they had my information, including my first marriage in 1985.

While people enjoy their time on social media, they can be setting themselves up for adverse (re)actions from family, friends, "ex's", associates, employment, child protection services/CPS, schools, LE, stalkers/haters, et al.

The safe way is to set your SM accounts to private - friends only. While some people prefer viral attention to public posts and the high follower count, there is always a chance a post could have an adverse effect on them.

Remember, the internet is forever.