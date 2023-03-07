Georgia House passes bill allowing for the prosecution of 17-year-olds as adults in certain cases

Photo bySAUL LOEB/Getty images

The Georgia House of Representatives has passed a controversial bill that would allow 17-year-olds to be prosecuted as adults in certain cases. The measure has been met with opposition from criminal justice reform advocates, who argue that it would disproportionately impact young people of color.

The bill, which passed by a vote of 99-67, would give prosecutors the discretion to charge 17-year-olds as adults in cases involving serious violent offenses, such as murder and aggravated assault. Currently, Georgia is one of only three states in the country that still considers 17-year-olds to be juveniles for all purposes, including criminal justice.

Supporters of the bill argue that it is necessary to hold young people accountable for their actions and to ensure public safety. They say that the current system, which treats 17-year-olds as juveniles, does not adequately punish those who commit serious crimes and does not provide sufficient protection for the community.

Rep. Bert Reeves, a Republican who sponsored the bill, said in a statement that the measure would help to close a loophole in the state's criminal justice system. "We need to send a clear message that if you commit a serious crime, you will be held accountable as an adult, regardless of your age," he said.

However, opponents of the bill say that it would have harmful and long-lasting effects on young people who are still developing and learning from their mistakes. They argue that young people who are prosecuted as adults are more likely to be sentenced to longer prison terms, to experience violence and abuse while incarcerated, and to struggle with re-entry into society after their release.

Democratic Rep. David Dreyer, who voted against the bill, said in a statement that it would be a step backwards for criminal justice reform in Georgia. "We should be investing in rehabilitation and education for young people, not punishing them for the rest of their lives," he said.

Criminal justice experts have also weighed in on the issue, with many expressing concern about the potential impact of the bill on young people and their communities. "Research shows that young people who are prosecuted as adults are more likely to re-offend and less likely to succeed in life," said Marcy Mistrett, CEO of the Campaign for Youth Justice, in a statement.

The passage of the bill in the Georgia House comes amid a broader debate about criminal justice reform in the state and across the country. In recent years, advocates have called for changes to the criminal justice system to reduce mass incarceration, address racial disparities, and promote rehabilitation and re-entry programs.

The issue of youth justice has been a particular focus of these efforts, as advocates have worked to raise awareness about the ways in which the criminal justice system can harm young people and their families. The passage of the bill in Georgia has drawn criticism from many of these advocates, who say that it would undermine the progress that has been made in recent years to improve youth justice in the state.

The bill will now move to the Georgia Senate for consideration, where it is likely to face additional scrutiny and debate. Some senators have already expressed concerns about the measure, and it remains to be seen whether it will ultimately become law.

Regardless of the outcome, however, the passage of the bill in the Georgia House represents a significant development in the ongoing debate about youth justice and criminal justice reform. As advocates and lawmakers continue to grapple with these complex issues, it is clear that there is still much work to be done to ensure that young people are treated fairly and justly by the criminal justice system.

