Pete Buttigieg calls for increased safety measures following Ohio train derailment

Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty images

South Bend, Indiana's former mayor and current United States Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, called for increased safety measures following a train derailment in Ohio on Saturday. The derailment occurred at approximately 11:00 AM on March 4th, 2023, near the town of Cambridge, Ohio. The cause of the derailment is currently unknown, and investigations are ongoing.



The incident involved a freight train, which was hauling various types of cargo, including hazardous materials. The derailment resulted in multiple train cars coming off the tracks and some of them overturning. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident, but it did cause significant damage to the surrounding area.



Secretary Buttigieg took to social media to express his concern about the incident, stating that the incident highlights the need for increased safety measures across the transportation industry. In a statement released on Twitter, Buttigieg said, "We're grateful that no one was injured in today's train derailment in Ohio, but it's clear we need to do more to prevent these incidents from happening. We'll be working with our partners in the transportation industry to ensure we're doing everything we can to keep our communities safe."



Buttigieg's call for increased safety measures in the transportation industry is not new. Since taking office as Secretary of Transportation, he has been a vocal advocate for improving the safety of all modes of transportation, including trains, planes, and automobiles. He has made it a priority to work with industry leaders and other government agencies to identify areas for improvement and implement necessary changes.



The Ohio train derailment is just the latest incident that highlights the need for increased safety measures in the transportation industry. In recent years, there have been several high-profile incidents involving trains carrying hazardous materials, including the 2013 Lac-Mégantic rail disaster in Quebec, Canada, which resulted in 47 deaths.



The transportation industry has already taken steps to improve safety, including the implementation of new technology and equipment designed to detect and prevent accidents. However, Buttigieg believes that more needs to be done, including increased funding for infrastructure improvements and more stringent regulations.



In his statement on Twitter, Buttigieg said, "We need to make sure our transportation system is safe and reliable for everyone. That means investing in new technology, updating our infrastructure, and ensuring that we have strong regulations in place to protect our communities."



Buttigieg's call for increased safety measures has received support from other government officials and industry leaders. Senator Sherrod Brown, who represents Ohio, released a statement expressing his concern about the incident and his support for increased safety measures. He said, "We must take immediate action to ensure that our communities are safe from the dangers of freight train derailments. Secretary Buttigieg's call for increased safety measures is a step in the right direction."



The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently investigating the cause of the Ohio train derailment. It is unclear how long the investigation will take, but the NTSB has said that it will release its findings as soon as possible.



In the meantime, Buttigieg's call for increased safety measures in the transportation industry serves as a reminder that accidents can and do happen. It is up to all of us to work together to identify areas for improvement and implement necessary changes to ensure that our communities are safe from the dangers of transportation accidents.