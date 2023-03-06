Selma, AL

President Biden commemorates Bloody Sunday anniversary in Selma with a call for voting rights protections

Centizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UfIeh_0l9BiVF400
Photo byBloomberg/Getty images

President Biden commemorated the anniversary of the Bloody Sunday march in Selma, Alabama on Sunday, March 5th, 2023. The event was held to remember the march that took place in 1965, which resulted in police brutality against civil rights activists who were advocating for voting rights.

Biden, who was accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and several other prominent political figures, took part in a ceremonial walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, which is where the original march took place. The bridge was named after a former Confederate general and is a symbol of the nation's struggle for civil rights.

During the commemorative event, President Biden gave a speech where he highlighted the importance of protecting voting rights. He emphasized that every American has the right to vote, and it is the government's responsibility to ensure that everyone can exercise that right freely and without fear of discrimination.

Biden specifically called out some states that have been passing restrictive voting laws, stating that they are suppressing the voices of millions of Americans. He said that such laws are not only harmful but also unconstitutional and that his administration will do everything in its power to protect voting rights.

The president's call for voting rights protections comes at a time when several states, including Georgia and Texas, have introduced restrictive voting laws. These laws have been criticized by civil rights advocates and Democrats, who argue that they will disproportionately affect minority and marginalized communities.

Biden's speech was well-received by the audience, which included civil rights leaders and activists. Reverend Jesse Jackson, who was present at the event, praised the president for his commitment to protecting voting rights.

"President Biden's words were powerful and timely," said Jackson. "We need leaders who will stand up for what is right and fight against any attempts to restrict voting rights. I'm proud to stand with him in this fight."

Vice President Kamala Harris also gave a speech during the event, where she emphasized the importance of unity in the fight for civil rights. She said that while progress has been made, there is still a long way to go, and it will take the efforts of all Americans to create a more just and equitable society.

"We must come together as a nation and work towards a future where everyone has equal opportunities and protections under the law," said Harris. "It won't be easy, but we have come too far to turn back now."

The commemorative event was attended by several other prominent political figures, including Alabama Senator Doug Jones, who was instrumental in the 2017 election that saw Democrat Jones defeat Republican Roy Moore. Jones, who was also present during the 1965 march, said that it was an honor to be part of the event.

"Today is a reminder of the struggles that we have faced as a nation and the progress that we have made," said Jones. "But it's also a reminder that there is still so much work to be done. We must continue to fight for voting rights and civil rights for all Americans."

The event also had a strong cultural component, with several musical performances and art exhibitions taking place. The audience was treated to performances by several local artists, including the Selma Jubilee Singers, a gospel group that has been performing for over 50 years.

Overall, the commemoration of Bloody Sunday was a powerful reminder of the nation's history and the continued struggle for civil rights. President Biden's call for voting rights protections was a strong statement of his commitment to ensuring that every American has equal access to the ballot box. The event also showcased the importance of culture and art in promoting social justice and unity.

# Politics# Civil Rights# Voting Rights# Social Justice# Historical Events

Local news writer covering community events, politics, and human interest stories.

