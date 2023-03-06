Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023: Recognizing Top Achievers in Children's Entertainment Industry

Photo by KCA2022/Getty images

On Saturday night, the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards took place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The annual event is known for recognizing the top achievers in the children's entertainment industry and allowing young fans to vote for their favorite stars.



The show was hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson, who opened the night with a lively performance alongside a group of dancing kids. Throughout the night, Thompson kept the audience entertained with jokes and skits, while also introducing the many awards that were handed out.



One of the biggest winners of the night was pop sensation Ariana Grande, who took home the award for Favorite Female Singer. This is the fourth time that Grande has won the award, and she thanked her fans for their support in a pre-recorded video message.



Other music winners included BTS for Favorite Global Music Star and Olivia Rodrigo for Favorite Song for "good 4 u." In the movie categories, Spider-Man: No Way Home was named Favorite Movie, and Tom Holland won Favorite Movie Actor. Meanwhile, Zendaya won Favorite Movie Actress for her role in Dune.



The television categories were dominated by popular shows, with Stranger Things winning Favorite TV Show and its star Millie Bobby Brown winning Favorite TV Actress. The award for Favorite TV Actor went to Noah Schnapp, also from Stranger Things. In the animated categories, SpongeBob SquarePants won Favorite Animated Series, while its star Tom Kenny won Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie or TV Show.



One of the highlights of the night was the presentation of the Generation Change Award, which honors young activists who are making a positive impact on the world. This year's award went to 14-year-old climate activist Alexandria Villaseñor, who has been leading climate strikes in New York City since she was just 13 years old.



In addition to the awards, the show featured several performances from popular artists. Billie Eilish performed her hit song "Therefore I Am," while Doja Cat sang "Kiss Me More" and Lil Nas X performed his new single "Industry Baby."



The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards has a long history of promoting positive messages and using its platform to support important causes. This year's show was no exception, with several presenters and winners using their time on stage to speak out about issues that are important to them.



One of the most powerful moments of the night came when Zendaya used her acceptance speech to address the issue of mental health. "I just want to say that if you're struggling with anything, please talk to somebody," she said. "Don't hold it inside, it's not worth it."



Overall, the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards was a night of fun, excitement, and positive messages. As always, the show celebrated the achievements of some of the biggest names in children's entertainment, while also highlighting the important work being done by young activists around the world.