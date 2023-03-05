Trump emerges as the clear frontrunner in CPAC's Republican primary straw poll, with DeSantis trailing behind

Photo by Bloomberg/Getty images

Former President Donald Trump has emerged as the clear favorite in the Conservative Political Action Conference's (CPAC) Republican primary straw poll, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis coming in a distant second.



The poll, conducted during the annual CPAC gathering in Orlando, Florida, showed Trump receiving 55% of the vote, while DeSantis came in second with just 21%. The other candidates on the ballot received single-digit support, with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo coming in third with just 5%.



Trump's decisive win in the straw poll suggests that he remains a powerful force within the Republican Party, despite losing the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden. Many Republican officials and candidates have sought to align themselves with Trump and his brand of conservative populism in the hopes of appealing to the party's base voters.



In his speech at CPAC, Trump suggested that he was still considering a run for president in 2024, telling the audience, "I may even decide to beat them for a third time." He also attacked Biden's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration policy, and foreign affairs, among other issues.



DeSantis, who has been widely praised by conservatives for his handling of the pandemic in Florida, has been seen as a rising star within the Republican Party and a potential presidential candidate in his own right. However, his second-place finish in the CPAC straw poll suggests that he still has some work to do to build a national following.



In his own speech at CPAC, DeSantis emphasized his support for Trump and his policies, calling the former president "the undisputed leader of the Republican Party." He also touted his record as governor, including his efforts to reopen Florida's economy and his support for school choice and law enforcement.



While Trump's dominance in the CPAC straw poll is a positive sign for his supporters, it remains to be seen how his brand of politics will play in the broader electorate. Trump remains a polarizing figure, and many voters are likely to have strong opinions about him one way or the other.



Moreover, the Republican Party is still grappling with the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which was carried out by a mob of Trump supporters. Many Republicans have sought to distance themselves from Trump in the wake of the attack, while others have continued to defend him and his actions.



The CPAC straw poll results also suggest that the Republican Party remains deeply divided between its Trumpist and anti-Trump factions. While Trump remains the party's most popular figure, there are still many Republicans who are skeptical of his leadership and his tactics.



In recent months, a number of prominent Republicans have broken with Trump and his allies, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence. These rifts within the party could have significant implications for the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential race.



Despite these challenges, however, Trump's dominance in the CPAC straw poll suggests that he remains a potent political force within the Republican Party. His continued influence is likely to shape the direction of the party for years to come, and could have significant implications for the future of American politics.



As the CPAC gathering comes to a close, the Republican Party is left to grapple with the implications of Trump's continued dominance. Will the party continue to embrace his brand of conservative populism, or will it seek to chart a new course in the post-Trump era? Only time will tell, but one thing is clear: the Republican Party is in the midst of a significant transformation, and the outcome of this struggle for its soul will have far-reaching consequences for the future of American politics.