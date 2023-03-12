Men Compete in the Annual Wife Carrying Race by Carrying Their Wives Across the 1,200-Foot Circuit

Photo byCarly Rae HobbinsonUnsplash

You may have encountered several “weird” cultural traditions; some may have caused you concern, while others may have astonished you. For example, the tournament known as “Wife Carrying,” held in Finland, is one of the weirdest competitions. And they have some strange ones, such as the mobile throwing tournament.

As outlandish as it may sound, wife-carrying is a legitimate sport in Finland. In fact, it’s a very competitive sport in which men race while carrying a woman (usually their wives). The goal is for the man to carry the woman over an obstacle course in the shortest time possible.

Since the beginning of the sport, the World Wife Carrying Championships have been held every year in the Finnish city of Sonkajarvi. Wife-carrying.org claims the sport was inspired by the 19th-century Finnish folktale “Ronkainen the Robber,” Other sources give varying accounts of the sport’s inception. The original version of the stories has Ronkainen and his band of robbers being accused of robbing and carrying off women from nearby villages. Other accounts have it that the males would go to neighboring villages in search of women to steal as brides. 

In 1992, Finland held the world's first modern wife-carrying competition. The next year, competitors from all over the world were welcome to join. Every year, the winners of this competition are crowned world champions during an event in Sonkajärvi, Finland. In 1999, the North American Cup was established. It’s been 15 years since the UK one began in 2008. 

Although onlookers may view the activity as humorous, those who partake do so seriously. Several methods of carrying are possible, including the traditional piggyback, the fireman’s carry (over the shoulder), and the Estonian way (the wife upside-down on his back with her legs over the neck and shoulders). 

During the tournament, husbands must carry their wives over three obstacles: two dry and one wet. The obstacles might be anything from sand to modest fences to a body of water. The World Wife Carrying Competition Rules Committee establishes the rules for this sport. Even though international regulations serve as the foundation for every competition, the specific guidelines and awards for each event differ. Qualifying tournaments are sanctioned by national governing bodies in nations including the USA, UK, Sweden, and Estonia. 

The official course is 253.5 meters long, and it features a one-meter deep water course and two dry obstacles. “Wife” need not be your spouse legally; she may be your sister, your best friend’s girlfriend, or even a stranger you met at the competition, so long as she is at least 18 years old. And she needs to weigh at least 50 kg. It’s vital that everybody has a good time. It is one of the requirements. A belt for the carrier and a helmet for the carried are the only pieces of equipment authorized. Each competitor is responsible for their own safety and, if necessary, insurance. 

Awards will be given to the most entertaining couple, the most creative outfit, and the strongest carrier. On March 5, 2023, the latest UK wife-carrying event took place. The person who carried the heaviest wife won a pound of sausage as a sign of strength, while the race losers got a pot noodle and dog food as a sign of respect. The oldest carrier was awarded a bottle of Bovril stock and a tin of pilchards. But, as a token of their appreciation, all finishers received a bottle of ale from a nearby brewery. Finally, the winning pair in Finland’s most prestigious race will be rewarded with beer equal to their wives’ weight. There’s a silver lining because the activity promotes team spirit among married couples, whether they win or lose.

