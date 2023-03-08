A Grandma Who Wants to Conceive a Baby With Her 25-Year-Old Husband Has Contacted Three Surrogates

Cheryl & Quran Photo by Screengrab TikTok @Oliver6060

The 37-year age gap between Cheryl McGregor (age 62) and her boyfriend, Quran McCain (age 25), grabbed national news. However, Cheryl is unmoved by criticism and is confident that she is more energetic than most young mothers. They mentioned having a child as part of their future plans on the This Morning show.

She acknowledged the potential difficulties of caring for a newborn in her old age but was still confident in her ability to do a better job than most young moms. The couple also said they were open to the idea of becoming adoptive parents. "Well, I can't have a baby myself, but we've done the surrogacy thing, where we've already had three surrogates, and right now we're looking for another one and also maybe adoption," Cheryl stated when asked whether she was planning to become a mother.

Cheryl has seven kids from a previous relationship. Despite having more than three million TikTok followers, the couple frequently receives comments from online users who are surprised by their relationship and think it is a joke. Even if their loved ones are skeptical, Cheryl insisted that a person has no control over who they fall in love with. To prove to them that it wasn't a joke has been "a fight," she said. My seven kids told me that he was exploiting me, but the truth is that love is blind."

They first crossed paths in 2012, when Quran was just 15 years old, and they were both working at Dairy Queen, a fast food restaurant and ice cream hotspot. They went their own separate ways, but in 2020 they found each other again, and their blossoming relationship was born. Caretaker Quran spotted Cheryl at her day job as a cashier, and the two hit it off.

When Quran proposed on TikTok in front of 20,000 people, the couple married the following year, in 2021. The event was broadcast live.

