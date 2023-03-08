When a Woman of Mixed Ethnicity Was Asked if Her Hair Was Real by Her Mother-In-Law

Photo by Amani Nation on Unsplash

This is the account of a mixed-race woman whose hair sparked intrigue in her mother-in-law when she inquired whether her hair was fake. Can a mother-in-law ask her daughter-in-law a question like this without being seen as intrusive?

Her mother-in-law couldn't figure out what she had done wrong. This incident left the younger lady "sad" and disillusioned, and she has come out against her mother-in-law in an attempt to teach people about racism. While the son confronted his mother about her "racist" remark, the son claimed that his mother still refused to apologize and that she didn't see any wrongdoing on her part.

The woman continued her post on Reddit by revealing that her mother-in-law had instead advised her to take the compliment as a sign of her appreciation. The younger lady thought it was the worst possible thing to do to a person of color, and she was being chastised for overreacting when it happened. And her white partner was even more outraged on her behalf, while her in-law was frustrated that her own son didn't recognize that she was coming from a position of good intention. Yet, the mother-in-law refused to apologize for the insensitive remarks.

Nowadays, this kind of hair-pulling might be seen as a form of racial microaggression. Even though this might not be done on purpose to hurt someone, it does hurt someone by pointing out a difference in them.

A study done by the cosmetics company Dove found that racial prejudice can start as early as the age of five. Almost half of the black and mixed-race women with Afro and textured hair (42%) have faced discrimination in the classroom because of it.

Of course, it goes without saying that pulling anyone's hair without permission is never okay, but do you believe race plays a role here?