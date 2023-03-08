A Brave Dog Found His Owner After a Week in the Desert

Photo by Couleur from Pixabay

An 84-year-old Mexican man named Gregorio Romero became lost in the desert for a week before his dog, El Palomo, led rescuers to him.

Gregorio Romero went on a walk from his house in Moctezuma in November 2022, but he never returned. The eight-year-old's loved ones didn’t initially worry when he went missing since he sometimes visited neighboring towns and didn’t return for many days. It took the man’s niece, Ramona, to report him missing, but once she did, a search team was organized. A week after Romero vanished, authorities continued searching the neighborhood where he used to live. Nevertheless, they were unable to locate the old man. In the end, the man’s loyal pet came through for him and saved him from an unimaginable fate.

In an effort to locate Romero, the Mexican National Guard, the Municipal Police, the Municipal Civil Protection Unit, and even a trained sniffer dog were all called in to search the area around his Sonora home. However, after three days of fruitless searching, they gave up and returned to their respective bases. When everybody else was just about to give up, Romero’s faithful dog, El Palomo, was called in as a last option.

The brown mongrel, according to one member of the search group, led them across hills and ravines to the location where Gregorio Romero had been lost after roaming aimlessly through the desert. Romero was assumed to have gotten lost because, according to what his niece informed the investigators, he sometimes suffered from memory lapses.

The man, clearly weak and dehydrated, was brought to the hospital, where he spent the next two days recovering. According to a tweet from the Prosecutor’s Office, the dog “El Palomo” spent the whole time in the hospital, day and night, hoping for his friend’s quick recovery.

This touching story demonstrates that your loyal dog would never give up on you. You can not compare the unconditional love of your pet to anything else.