Father Sued His Daughter and Not His Sons for Failing to Care For Him After a Car Accident

Photo by Chris Yang on Unsplash

When it comes to caring for aging parents, western societies might take some cues from other traditions. While many of these nations lack the infrastructure to care for their aging populations, most parents still choose to be with their children when they are in need of tender, loving care.

Other countries, like China, have even gone further, allowing elderly people, like the one in this story, to sue their offspring in court for mistreatment.

Zhang, a Chinese parent, went to court after his college-aged daughter refused to care for him after he was in a car accident. He has been harassing his college-aged daughter to come home from her studies to care for him. He began calling and leaving voicemails for her. He was unable to persuade her to return home and take care of him, so she eventually stopped answering his calls. Out of anger, he went to the family court and demanded she pays him an alimony of 1,500 yuan ($215) every month. “adult children have the obligation to support and protect their parents,” according to Article 26 of the Chinese Civil Code.

After a car accident, Zhang testified that he had requested his daughter drop out of school and come home to care for him. Over time, she stopped picking up when he called, so he switched to texting; however, one day, she just blocked his number, cutting off all communication.

In her response, the daughter says she explained to Zhang over and again that she couldn’t drop what she was doing in college to come care for him. Furthermore, she stated that she had two other brothers who might be asked to care for her father, but instead, all of the responsibility was placed on her from the outset. She went on to say that she had banned his calls because she was so tired of his constant nagging that it almost affected her academic performance. She complained that her father had made her life extremely difficult at school.

After hearing arguments from both parties, the court ruled that the daughter was not obligated to pay alimony since she was still a student and did not have the financial means under Article 26 of the Chinese Civil Code. But, the court did advise the daughter to be more sympathetic to her father’s condition and to assist him in any way she could without letting her schoolwork suffer. Zhang has the right to appeal.

Do you think he had the right to ask her to postpone her studies, just until he recovers?