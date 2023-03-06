Grandma’s Sobbing Made It Difficult for the Teen Pilot to Make an Emergency Landing

Photo by Avel Chuklanov on Unsplash

Brock Peters, then 18 years old, was piloting a single-engine plane carrying several members of his family over southern California. He has been a pilot for almost two years and hopes to fly for an airline one day. So when he finally got his license four months later, he couldn't wait to take his family on a short journey he'd flown many times before. His grandmother and two younger cousins were coming along for the adventure, so they all decided to make a day of it.

As an unusual noise emanated from the plane's engine at over 6,000 feet in the air, things quickly went sideways. In that instant, the engine suddenly stopped working. All the passengers were understandably on edge and terrified. However, his grandmother's uncontrollable sobbing diverted attention away from the pressing matter: landing the plane safely.

No airport control towers were nearby, so he couldn't alert them. The teen was forced to land on a narrow road with no engine power.

"When descending, there were power lines across the road," he explained. "I didn't notice the power lines on the way down; it was only when I stepped out and looked about that I realized they were there." The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which was notified of the emergency landing, confirmed that Brock, his cousins, and his 77-year-old grandmother were all unharmed. Yet, the ordeal undoubtedly left her disturbed.

The teenage pilot went on to say that he was confident in his ability to land the plane but that he was extremely worried about colliding with any electrical lines. He attributes everything that happened to divine intervention. The fire department was summoned in as soon as the plane touched down, and they assisted in moving the cars out of the path of the road.

The engine failure has prompted an investigation by authorities, who hope to determine the cause. As Brock noted in an interview with The Guardian, he has gotten a lot of encouragement from people in the aviation industry, but that hasn't dissuaded him from pursuing his goal of becoming a commercial airline pilot. He stated how he received positive messages: "'Nice work,' 'amazing landing,' 'you did fantastic,' and so on. That was an excellent learning opportunity for me."