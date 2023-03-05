A Man Was Asked to Recreate his Last Lottery Win for TV and Only to Win Again on Camera

Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash

So what are the chances of that happening twice? Lady luck was shining on Bill Morgan in that particular year.

Aussie Bill Morgan bought a scratch card after coming out of a 15-day coma caused by a heart attack. He won a $30,000 Toyota Corolla with the card. Bill's heart stopped for 14 minutes in June 1998, but doctors miraculously resuscitated him. Unfortunately, he did not recover immediately and remained in a coma for almost two weeks.

Bill was living on the outskirts of Melbourne, and his recovery was branded a 'medical miracle.' After Bill returned and settled into his life, he felt like buying a scratch-off lottery ticket and was thrilled to learn he had won the new car.

As word of his good fortune spread, a Melbourne TV station called Bill to share his story. The TV crew asked him to recreate his win with a new scratch card while filming the episode, which he dutifully did, only to be hit by another lucky charm.

Bill scratched off the ticket and exclaimed as he faced the camera, "I'm not kidding. I just won $250,000." He was about to faint, fearing another heart failure. Luckily, he felt fine, and he was able to receive his winnings. This incredible surprise astonished Bill. Shortly after, he called his partner to tell her the good news, and she didn't believe it either.

He still buys scratch cards to this day. Unfortunately, since then, he hasn't had the same luck, either in the lottery or with his health.