She Was Addicted to Loo Paper for 23 Years

Photo by Nik on Unsplash

Most people think of toilet paper as an important item that they wouldn't normally think of eating.

After the traumatic experience of moving in with her grandmother and aunt as a youngster, 47-year-old Kesha started chewing toilet paper as a coping mechanism.

TLC’s "My Strange Addiction" featured the then-34-year-old woman discussing her battle with toilet paper addiction. Several viewers were left wondering what might come out the other end. Kesha has remarked that she loves the way paper makes her tongue feel.

She stated that she consumes up to half a roll of toilet paper daily, or around 75 sheets. To make it “easier to digest,” she folds the strands of her preferred two-ply toilet paper in half. She keeps it in her bag, in the car’s glove compartment, and even in her purse when she goes to the movies. When asked how long Kesha had had this tendency, her mother said, “Every time I see Kesha, she is carrying tissue in her hand and attempting to conceal it behind her back.” “That would make her angry if you tried to take it away from her.”

Her mother continued, “She consumes tissues for reasons I can never fathom. The medical term for Kesha’s symptoms is xylophagia.”

A “paper eating disorder” in which sufferers consume “edible or inedible items,” as described by the Industrial Psychiatry Journal.

Kesha didn't realize how bad her toilet paper habit was and was having a hard time giving it up. "I don’t see a problem with that,” she declared. Yet her mother disputed this, saying she devours it like it’s crack. More than 1,200 pounds of toilet paper had passed through Kesha’s system between the time she developed the habit and the year the episode aired (2010). However, she did confess that she gets “stomach cramps” and “has a difficult time going to the toilet” when she overeats.

Yet the psychiatrist did her best to figure out Kesha’s unusual dietary habits.

“If your intestines rupture within your belly, that could be deadly, and that might happen quite soon,” Dr. Kimm Dennis warned. “You’re actually playing Russian roulette with your life by putting your body in danger like this.”

Wet wipes, which are fragranced, moist, and indigestible, were recommended to her by Dr. Dennis in place of toilet paper.

She reportedly went from eating it twice weekly to once a week after the episode aired.