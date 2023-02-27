She Says Women Who Don’t Apply Makeup for the Birth of Their Child Are “Lazy.”

Photo by Jimmy Conover on Unsplash

A debate broke out between guests on the Good Morning Britain morning show on whether women should wear makeup while in labor and giving birth.

One of the show’s guests implied that new mothers who don’t bother with makeup after giving birth are just being “lazy.” Journalist Clare Muldoon and Broadcaster Naomi Isted joined the presenters to discuss the statistic that 68% of new moms put on makeup the day they give birth.

Clare highlighted the risk of “promoting a narrative” in society that women should “be the best version of themselves and wear makeup” after giving birth.

On the other hand, Naomi took issue with Clare’s views and called them “very offensive.” Later, she elaborated: “Because I believe it is each woman’s right to choose her own delivery, I did my hair and makeup the day before I went into labor and had a blowout and fake tan because I wanted to feel fabulous.” She continued, saying that it was all about having a positive outlook on oneself. She said she had been sick during her pregnancy and hoped to feel better while giving birth.

Nonetheless, Clare said Naomi was spreading a “destructive narrative” and failing to see “the wider picture” in this discussion. But Naomi retorted, “How can being the best version of yourself be a harmful narrative?”

Apparently, Naomi stated that she touched up her makeup during breaks in labor because she was bored. She claimed she was applying her makeup and reading at the time. But the situation escalated when she insinuated that mothers who choose not to wear makeup during labor are “lazy.”

“It’s really simple to be lazy and lower your standards,” she remarked. After hearing this, presenter Ranvir said, “Are you calling women lazy?”

Plenty of people had strong reactions to the argument on Twitter.

‘Being natural before and after having a baby should be appreciated, not stigmatized as harmful or shameful,’ stated one individual. Someone else chimed in: “Naomi said that women who opt to “not make an effort” by applying makeup while giving birth are making a statement about the value they place on appearance. Being in labor is the ultimate effort!

Yet, some people argued that women should do whatever makes them feel secure. Getting dolled up when you are in labor is probably the farthest thing from your mind, I would imagine.

For the ladies, is this something you would consider? If not, do you agree the sentiment of being lazy is a factor? Feel free to comment below.