Cambridge’s Youngest Black Professor Was Illiterate Until the Age of 18

The youngest black professor in the history of Cambridge University is an autistic young man who did not learn to read or write until he was 18.

Jason Arday Photo by Cambridge University

Professor Jason Arday, now 37, had a difficult childhood due to his autism and developmental difficulties, which left him unable to communicate until he was 11. Arday’s speech and reading difficulties may be traced back to his childhood when he was diagnosed with a global developmental delay.

When he was a teenager, he decided to learn to read and write so he could go to the University of Surrey and eventually become a physical education teacher. Arday recalls having profound curiosity about the world, such as the causes of homelessness and conflict. Being a teacher and coming from a low-income background allowed him to see firsthand the challenges faced by students from ethnic minorities in the public school system.

“If I don’t make it as a football or professional snooker player, then I want to save the planet,” he remembered. At age 27, Arday scribbled on his bedroom wall at his parent’s house, “One day I will work at Oxford or Cambridge.”

No one can deny how hard he worked. He authored papers, researched at night, and memorized literature while working as a teacher during the day. He studied extremely diligently and completed the requirements for two master’s degrees and a doctorate in educational studies at Liverpool John Moores University.

In 2015, he was a co-editor of a report for the Runnymede Trust titled “Aiming Higher,” which examined racial and ethnic disparities in British higher education. Having earned a senior lectureship at Roehampton University in 2018, he went on to become an associate professor of sociology at Durham University. His first solo work was published in 2018. He then became one of the youngest UK professors when he was appointed to a similarly esteemed position at the University of Glasgow’s Faculty of Education.

As of March 6, Professor Arday will be teaching at Cambridge, one of Britain’s most prominent universities, where he will be one of only five black professors. To add to that, he will join an elite group, becoming one of just 155 black university professors in the UK (out of a total of 23,000). And as the new sociology of education professor at the College of Education, he hopes to encourage individuals from underrepresented backgrounds to pursue higher education.

To “really democratize higher education,” he said, “my work focuses largely on how we can open doors to more students from disadvantaged backgrounds.” He hopes his time at Cambridge will grant him the foothold he needs to spearhead that agenda on a national and international scale.

He is aware that it will not be easy to undo Cambridge’s centuries-long reputation for elitism. Even though he thinks there are already many good practices, he says they must be spread across the whole university’s culture.

Given the notoriously high barriers to advancement for black academics in the UK, this is quite an accomplishment. UK's first black woman history professor, Olivette Otele, noted in a 2018 interview, "In academia, it's incredibly challenging for anybody. However, it is significantly more challenging for people of color, and for black women in particular."