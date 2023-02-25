A Male Nanny Was Fired for Demanding Money from his Millionnaire Employer After he Got Injured While Cooking Lobster

Photo by Andre Davis on Unsplash

Brian Handford tore a ligament while preparing and cooking lobster for his wealthy boss, Yulia Shkop. The man who calls himself “Manny,” or male nanny, had never cooked lobster before, so he turned to YouTube for guidance. He was quickly fired after an altercation erupted when he demanded that Shkop pays for his accident-related surgery and rehabilitation.

Handford tutored Shkop’s eight-year-old son at their £5 million property in Surrey, UK, for £36,000 ($43,000) per year, a job he said he had “a lot of fun” doing. The male nanny’s contract began in September 2020, and it included perks such as free tennis lessons, use of the mansion’s pool, and dinner with the family most nights. Handford was requested to cook two live lobsters five months after moving in after the house chef had left for the day.

He asked the chef for help and was sent to a YouTube video. When he tried to cook the “unusual and expensive” food on his own, he tore his scapholunate ligament by pushing too hard on the knife. Before cooking them, he had to freeze them and then chop them so they wouldn’t create a noise that might scare Shkop’s child. Handford hurt his wrist when he pressed too hard on a knife while preparing the lobster. He had to have surgery, stay in a cast for six months, and do physical therapy for another six months.

As revealed in a tribunal hearing, his boss, Shkop, allegedly refused to accept “any personal responsibility” for the event, leading to a confrontation and the end of their working relationship. After her son overheard her and Mr. Handford bickering, she was “drastically upset” and decided to relocate Mr. Handford to a staff cottage from the main house. Two days later, he was asked to leave the premises.

Even though Shkop said he hurt his wrist while swimming, the court believed Handford’s story. Shkop “lost faith and trust” in Handford, and Handford thought he “ignored the kindness she had always shown,” so his claim that he was fired unfairly was thrown out. The panel also denied Hanford’s claim for an unlawful pay deduction. The court agreed with his contention that Shkop had failed to produce an updated written declaration concerning his inability to work due to illness. Still, it found that Handford was not entitled to compensation.

Being a nanny, one would assume that it would not be in his job description to cook lobster. The employment tribunal does not appear to mention this.