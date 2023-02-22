He Suspected the Wrong Embryo Was Implanted in His Wife and Abandoned Her as a Result

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.

Photo by Johann Walter Bantz on Unsplash

When Janet and her husband learned they were expecting a child, they were overjoyed and decided to throw a party to share the news with their loved ones.

They were both successful in their chosen fields, but despite the best efforts of fertility specialists, the couple had trouble conceiving. Nevertheless, when Janet learned of a fertility specialist in India with a high success rate from one of her coworkers, the pair couldn’t delay the process and had to go.

Janet and her husband, Kamau, obtained a loan and contacted the fertility clinic. They bought a package that included accommodation, and the only thing left for them to do was book their flights and get to the clinic as soon as possible. Upon Janet and Kamau’s arrival at the clinic, the fertility specialist ran a battery of tests and was pleased with the results. He gave the go-ahead for IVF.

After the initial IVF attempt resulted in a false positive, the doctors tried again, and this time Janet and her husband were overjoyed to learn that they were indeed expecting their first child. So they returned home to Kenya and told everyone who would listen how happy they were. Janet gave birth to a healthy son eight months later, but the couple’s joy quickly gave way to grief and regret.

Janet and her husband, both black Africans, had a child that didn’t resemble either of them. Kamau’s mother refused to acknowledge the child as her grandson and gave her son an ultimatum: either get a divorce from the woman who had the baby with another man, or she would banish him from her life. Kamau went to his father for help, and his father told him the same thing. No one bothered to see how Janet was doing or how she felt about the situation.

No one cared to inquire if Janet and Kamau had carried out DNA testing. Still, Kamau did ask for a DNA test, but Janet said no because it was pointless. After all, she carried him for nine months and gave birth to him. And as far as she was concerned, DNA testing would not change a thing. Kamau divorced his wife, and the last Janet heard of him, his family was attempting to marry him off to the daughter of a family friend. Janet became a single mother in the span of a week and was immediately rejected by everyone she knew, even her own family.

But Janet found in her boss the proverbial “knight in shining armor.” She came through for Janet and got her a transfer to the European headquarters of the firm, where she worked as a product manager before she eventually switched careers and became an academic. Janet’s son is now a teenager, but she never had his DNA tested. When I asked her why not, she responded, “I don’t need a test to prove that my boy is my son.”

If you were Kamau, would you have let yourself be easily influenced and let others break your marriage? Was Janet right to refuse to test her child? Feel free to comment below.