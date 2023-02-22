A Man Got a Promotion of a Lifetime in Another City and His Wife Chose Her Friends Over Him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.

Photo by Joel Muniz on Unsplash

A family man landed his dream job in another city, but his wife was too devoted to her female friends to move.

Paul, a 45-year-old family man, seldom works overtime because he prefers to spend time with his wife and two children. When Paul was promoted to area manager at the firm where he had worked for the past seventeen years, it required him to uproot his life and move to a new city.

His stay-at-home wife flatly refused to relocate because she was too attached to her group of female friends. To emphasize her point, she also told him; should he take the job, he will not visit his children until he had her permission, then booted him out of the house while threatening to report him for assault if he came back.

Paul thought getting this job was a once-in-a-lifetime chance he couldn’t pass up. Not only would his family's financial and health benefits be secure as a result of his promotion, but he would also be able to provide his children with private education. Moreover, his new position also came with perks that included holidaying abroad. Yet, despite all these benefits, his wife still wouldn’t budge.

Unable to reach his wife, he decided to involve her parents in order for them to talk to her or at least try to make her understand why they had to move to a new city. However, when his father-in-law called him and told him his daughter had lost her mind and that they, too, could not reach her, he left town and took over his new role at the new branch.

Paul had only been in his new position for three months when the police showed up at his office to handcuff him in front of the employees he had been attempting to win over. At the police station, the authorities explained that he was wanted for assaulting his wife. Though the police eventually proved his wife’s lies, the damage was done.

The fact that Paul was hundreds of miles away at a business conference the night his wife reported being assaulted didn’t matter. As a result, the firm decided against keeping him on as an area manager, although they did offer him his previous position back. Paul, who had dedicated his life to his family, missed out on a great opportunity and ran the risk of getting a criminal record because his wife wouldn’t let him be a part of their lives. She valued her friendships with her friends more than the needs and future of their family as a whole. Forever the family man, Paul is now back at his old job, back with his wife and children. And, of course, the missus is happy.

If you were Paul, what would you do?