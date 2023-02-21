A Woman Who Left Teaching to Work at Costco Claimed Her Life Has Improved Significantly

Photo byHenry & Co.onUnsplash

It took Maggie Perkins two years of contemplation when she felt like she was only “surviving every minute” before she decided to leave her teaching position in 2020.

Perkins, who has taught in both public and private schools, decided she wanted to work at her local Costco instead. The 30-year-old woman has spoken up about the reasons for her job shift and its positive impact on her life and mental health.

Perkins, or Millennial Ms. Frizzle, says in a TikTok video that she didn’t miss the winter holidays as a teacher, despite having to work on Christmas Eve during her first year at Costco. She said she recently finished working seven days straight, including Christmas Day, and felt fine.

“As a teacher, it seemed like I was barely making it through each day; by the time Christmas break rolled around, I was so fatigued I actually became sick.” She elaborated in another video: “I used my breaks to work to complement my salary as a teacher.”

Since then, Perkins has abandoned all hope of ever returning to a career in academia. Her life ambition was to become a researcher and professor and be a part of academia.’ Still, after she became a full-time Ph.D. student, she saw individuals who were well-regarded, beautifully eloquent, and published, everything you could wish for in a researcher and a professor. Yet they were in their fifties and forties, still grinding, still trying to make it.

It wasn’t worth it to Perkins to have to be accessible “at all times of the day,” have “continuous meetings,” and have “no timetable,” not to mention the “toxicity which infiltrated it” in the form of individuals gloating about overworking.

The ex-teacher no longer misses her teaching days. Her work-life balance now moves at a much more manageable pace. Following up, Perkins added that when she finally got tenure, she realized the process was never over. There was no end to this.

She concluded that even if you’re tenured or a full professor, you’re still hustling for approval from someone else.

What do you think of the path she’s taken? Isn’t she still striving for someone else’s approval? It’s not as if she’s now working for herself.

